Aberdeen fans urged to stop being negative about Kusini Yengi, by striker’s brother

Aberdeen fans have been urged to stop being negative about striker Kusini Yengi and have faith in the summer signing – by his younger brother.

Australian international Yengi was signed as a free agent during the transfer window, having left English Championship club Portsmouth.

But the 26-year-old, capped 11 times, has struggled to make an impact at Pittodrie.

And since Yengi’s arrival, boss Jimmy Thelin has signed Serbian under-21 international striker Marko Lazetic from Italian giants AC Milan, before Scotland international striker Kevin Nisbet was also signed for £250,000 on transfer deadline day from Championship Millwall.

Fans urged to support striker Yengi

Yengi was not in Aberdeen’s match-day squad for the 0-0 draw against Livingston at Pittodrie on Saturday.

His younger brother Teti started for Livingston in the stalemate and insists the Dons striker will “come good” at Aberdeen.

He said: “I think Kusini cops it a bit too much. It is crazy.

“Just give him a bit of time and he will come good.

“Clearly he has qualities, otherwise the coaching staff wouldn’t have brought him (to Aberdeen).

“It is a tough league, and when I first came, it took some time to adapt.

“Mentally he’s very strong and knows how to deal with these situations.

“It has been a tough start, but I know my brother best and he will get through this period. I have full trust in him.

“Kusini is only going to get better.

“I just want the fans to put a bit more trust in him, have a bit more belief and support instead of always negative.

“As players, we need a positive boost when we are on the pitch to help us run that extra yard or do that extra bit of something.

“I’m sure he will be good. Just give him some time.”

Yengi has scored this season, having netted in the 3-0 Premier Sports Cup win away to Championship Morton on August 16.

Aberdeen’s goalscoring drought

Morton away on cup action is the only domestic game this season the Reds have found the back of the net.

Aberdeen are rock bottom of the Premiership table with only one point from their opening four league fixtures.

Thelin’s side have yet to score in the Premiership.

Aberdeen are the only team in the four SPFL divisions without a league goal this season.

Teti Yengi, 24, said: “It’s been tough – and not just for Kusini, for the whole team.

“You can see (in 0-0 draw with Livingston) the fans on (backs of) the Aberdeen team.

“They need to be supported.

“You think they’re not going out there to try for the fans and for the club? Of course not.

“They’re going there to play, to do their best.”