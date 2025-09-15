Aberdeen fans urged to stop being negative about Kusini Yengi, by striker’s brother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fans urged to stop being negative about Kusini Yengi, by striker’s brother

Aberdeen striker Kusini Yengi's brother Tete plays for Livingston in the Premiership and reckons the Dons' summer signing is the focus of too much criticism from the Red Army.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Kusini Yengi during the UEFA Europa League Play-Offs First Leg match against FCSB at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen fans have been urged to stop being negative about striker Kusini Yengi and have faith in the summer signing – by his younger brother.

Australian international Yengi was signed as a free agent during the transfer window, having left English Championship club Portsmouth.

But the 26-year-old, capped 11 times, has struggled to make an impact at Pittodrie.

And since Yengi’s arrival, boss Jimmy Thelin has signed Serbian under-21 international striker Marko Lazetic from Italian giants AC Milan, before Scotland international striker Kevin Nisbet was also signed for £250,000 on transfer deadline day from Championship Millwall.

Aberdeen summer signing Kusini Yengi in action during the 1-0 loss to Falkirk at Pittodrie.
Fans urged to support striker Yengi

Yengi was not in Aberdeen’s match-day squad for the 0-0 draw against Livingston at Pittodrie on Saturday.

His younger brother Teti started for Livingston in the stalemate and insists the Dons striker will “come good” at Aberdeen.

Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers (left) and Aberdeen's Kusini Yengi battle for the ball., Image: PA
He said: “I think Kusini cops it a bit too much. It is crazy.

“Just give him a bit of time and he will come good.

“Clearly he has qualities, otherwise the coaching staff wouldn’t have brought him (to Aberdeen).

“It is a tough league, and when I first came, it took some time to adapt.

“Mentally he’s very strong and knows how to deal with these situations.

“It has been a tough start, but I know my brother best and he will get through this period. I have full trust in him.

“Kusini is only going to get better.

“I just want the fans to put a bit more trust in him, have a bit more belief and support instead of always negative.

“As players, we need a positive boost when we are on the pitch to help us run that extra yard or do that extra bit of something.

“I’m sure he will be good. Just give him some time.”

Yengi has scored this season, having netted in the 3-0 Premier Sports Cup win away to Championship Morton on August 16.

Aberdeen’s goalscoring drought

Morton away on cup action is the only domestic game this season the Reds have found the back of the net.

Aberdeen are rock bottom of the Premiership table with only one point from their opening four league fixtures.

Thelin’s side have yet to score in the Premiership.

Aberdeen's Kusini Yengi scores to make it 2-0 against Morton in the Premier Sports Cup. Image: SNS
Aberdeen are the only team in the four SPFL divisions without a league goal this season.

Teti Yengi, 24, said: “It’s been tough – and not just for Kusini, for the whole team.

“You can see (in 0-0 draw with Livingston) the fans on (backs of) the Aberdeen team.

“They need to be supported.

“You think they’re not going out there to try for the fans and for the club? Of course not.

“They’re going there to play, to do their best.”

