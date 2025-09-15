Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin admits upheaval of extensive squad overhaul no excuse for Premiership form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin admits upheaval of extensive squad overhaul no excuse for Premiership form

Aberdeen are rock bottom of the Premiership, despite an expensive summer transfer window squad rebuild with boss Jimmy Thelin signing 13 new players.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 0-0 draw with Livingston at Pittodrie.
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin accepts the upheaval of a major squad overhaul in the summer is no excuse for a dismal start to the Premiership campaign.

Thelin was backed by the Pittodrie board to conduct an extensive, and expensive, squad overhaul during the transfer window to cope with balancing European league and domestic commitments this term.

The Reds gaffer secured 13 new signings in the summer including the late additions of Bologna £10million winger Jesper Karlsson, Kevin Nisbet and Stuart Armstrong.

There was also a mass exodus from Pittodrie during the window, with 13 senior players leaving – 10 permanently and three on loan.

New signing Stuart Armstrong high fives Emmanual Gyamfi, as Jimmy Thelin looks on the background.
Despite the squad rebuild. the Reds are languishing rock bottom of the Premiership.

Thelin’s new-look side have taken only one point from a possible 12 and have yet to score in the Premiership.

Summer signings yet to feature

Two of Thelin’s outfield summer signings have yet to feature: Icelandic midfielder Kjartan Mar Kjartansson, 19, and former Celtic left-back Mitchel Frame, 19.

And 20-year-old winger Kenan Bilalovic, a £550,000 acquisition, has featured only once off the bench.

Thelin has backed his strategy of signing project players like Kjartansson, Bilalovic and Frame to develop and ultimately sell at a profit.

However, he accepts results are needed now.

Aberdeen's Stuart Armstrong bends over with hands on his knees, looking at the ground.
He said: “It is a big turnaround with 13 players and also others going out, but that is not an excuse for results right now.

“The decision we made is to try to create more of a value for the squad and to bring a higher succession plan.

“We have the long-term project and put investments in young players that we believe in for the future.

“However, we have signed some performance players to perform right now.

“We have the long-term strategy and also what we want to do in the short term.

“And right now our focus is on the short term to get the points to give us the time to focus on the rhythm of the team.”

Thelin and the board delivered a triple signing coup on transfer deadline day – and beyond.

Three debuts and the return of Nisbet

Swedish international winger Karlsson arrived on a season-long loan from Italian top-flight Bologna just before the window closed.

Capped 14 times by Sweden, the 27-year-old previously played under Thelin in Sweden at Elfsborg.

Another late transfer deadline day arrival was Scotland international striker Nisbet.

Also 27, Nisbet was secured for £250,000 on a three-year deal from Millwall.

During a successful loan spell at Aberdeen last season, Nisbet won the Scottish Cup and scored 14 goals.

The day after the window closed, the Reds then signed Scotland international midfielder Armstrong on a two-year deal.

Armstrong, 33, was a free agent having left Championship Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season.

Karlsson and Nisbet both started in the 0-0 draw with Livingston at the weekend.

Armstrong was introduced off the bench in the second half for a debut.

Addressing Premiership form slump

There was also a delayed debut for left-back Emmanuel Gyamfi, who signed early in the window from German Bundesliga 2 side Schalke.

Gyamfi, 20, had been ruled out with a hamstring injury suffered in pre-season training.

Despite the addition of those four against Livingston, the Premiership winless slump continued.

Aberdeen's Jesper Karlsson battling with Livi's Ryan McGowan during the 0-0 draw with Livingston at Pittodrie.,
Thelin said: “All the players that made their first game for Aberdeen against Livingston did really well.

“Even in such a short period of time, they are close to finding that relationship with their team-mates.

“You see these players coming in have quality, but now we have to be better as a team.

“The rhythm isn’t there and there is that hesitation – we have to play faster than we are and create more chances.

“However, we also cannot lose the line with how we try to grow and be a better team.”

