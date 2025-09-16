Willie Miller: Aberdeen’s AWFUL start – fans and board will want proof summer investment has been worth it… fast

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin received major backing from the club’s board to extensively overhaul the squad in the summer transfer window – but so far there has been little return for the investment.

The Dons are languishing rock bottom of the Premiership and failed to reach the Europa League.

Thelin signed 13 players during the summer window to build a squad who could cope with both domestic commitments and European league action.

When a club have ambitions and pour investment into the squad, the chairman, board of directors and fans look for a quick return.

Despite the influx of new signings, Aberdeen have failed to win in their opening four Premiership games and have yet to even score in the league.

It is an awful start to the Premiership campaign for boss Thelin and his rebuilt squad.

You can say all you want about Aberdeen working towards a long-term project, but fans need some evidence now the club are going in the right direction.

They need proof the investment over the summer is bearing fruit.

I still think that will happen – however, it has to happen sooner rather than later.

There is already a lot of ground to make up in the league, with the Dons 12 points behind Derek McInnes’ Hearts.

Any bottom-six threat could become self-fulfilling prophecy

The last thing Aberdeen need is to become detached and to start looking like a bottom-six side.

If that happens the pressure which piles on everyone at Pittodrie is huge and players then find it difficult to perform.

Thelin must find a way to blend the new players in as quickly as possible so that signs of progress, and goals, can be seen.

It is a major situation where performances and results must improve dramatically.

Aberdeen players look like they are trying too hard

On a positive note, I don’t see any question regarding the effort of the Aberdeen players.

Instead there is sometimes too much effort going into their play when it really needs to calm down a little and be more thoughtful in that final third.

I’m not despondent, due to the late transfer business when the Dons signed Jesper Karlsson, Kevin Nisbet and Stuart Armstrong.

Their influence didn’t come to the fore against Livingston, as yet again the Reds failed to win, or score, on league duty.

The majority of Aberdeen’s problems are in their lack of composure in both creating and taking chances in the final third.

How can you expect rhythm when there are seven changes?

Manager Thelin made seven changes to the starting line-up against Livingston from the previous game, a 1-0 loss to Falkirk.

That tells the story that the manager is still looking for his best team.

We know new signings need time to settle in and the job of the manager is to allow them that time by keeping things calm.

However how can you expect rhythm when there are seven changes?

It is more that you are hopeful they will gel together, rather than expecting.

Whatever time Thelin has on the training field will be hugely important as he tries to get into his own mind what his best team is.

Aberdeen have the opportunity to inject some hope into the supporters when facing Motherwell at home in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final on Saturday.

Cup competitions are hugely important and we all saw the joy winning the Scottish Cup gave to the fans and the city.

If things are not going well in the league, it is vital to keep the cup runs going.

That keeps the fans on side and gives optimism for the future.

Reaching a semi-final will also give the players confidence which they will need after the winless start to the Premiership campaign.

Left-back Gyamfi impressed on debut

Left-back Emmanuel Gyamfi was the stand-out performer of the three summer signings handed Aberdeen debuts in the 0-0 draw with Livingston.

It was a long-awaited debut for the full-back who signed early in the transfer window from German Bundesliga 2 club Schalke.

Gyamfi suffered a hamstring injury in pre-season, which meant the 20-year-old had to wait for his senior debut.

The left-back looked very comfortable on the ball going forward and had impressive composure.

On-loan Bologna winger Jesper Karlsson also made a starting debut, with midfielder Stuart Armstrong coming off the bench for his first Dons appearance.

Swedish international Karlsson was direct, and given a little bit of time, will make an impact with the Dons.

We know Scotland international Armstrong has real quality and he showed that when he came on in the second half.

Former Celtic and Southampton midfielder Armstrong will be lacking in match fitness, so I can understand why he didn’t start.

The game against Livingston also marked the return of Kevin Nisbet who was signed on a permanent deal from Millwall on transfer deadline day.

Also a Scotland international, Nisbet won the Scottish Cup whilst on loan at Aberdeen last season and scored 14 goals.

Nisbet needs a little more time and better quality chances created for him.

However, he is a proven goal-scorer though and you don’t lose that.

I think all four signings will make a positive impact during the season.