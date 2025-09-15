WATCH: 5 Aberdeen FC stats Jimmy Thelin must improve – but boss is going nowhere

A lot of fans are pointing to some rotten Aberdeen stats after another goalless outing in the 0-0 draw with Livingston – sports writers Ryan Cryle and Paul Third talk through five numbers around boss Jimmy Thelin’s record which stand out.

While the Dons finally have a point on the Premiership board following Saturday’s Pittodrie stalemate with promoted Livi, they remain winless and goalless after four top-flight outings this term.

It is now just five league victories in 31 going back to last season (you’ve probably seen this stat on social media!), while it’s one win in eight across all competitions in 2025/26.

There have been just two clean sheets across the comps this campaign to go with the goalless Premiership run.

Meanwhile, on the personnel front, boss Thelin has started just TWO of his expansive first-team squad in every match this season.

As a result of this series of poor Reds stats, noise around Aberdeen manager Thelin has noticeably increased in recent days.

But how much pressure is the Scottish Cup-winning gaffer really under at this point?