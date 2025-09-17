The Aberdeen game I’ll never forget: Golfer Richie Ramsay on the day he fell in love with the Dons

In a new series, we revisit the day which sticks in the memory for Aberdeen supporters.

From taking it all in to soaking up the glory of Gothenburg – or sharing a special day with someone, every fan has a moment which is etched in their memory.

But the one requirement is a simple one – you had to be there in person.

Our first supporter to go down memory lane is European Tour golf professional Richie Ramsay.

The 42-year-old will never forget the sight, sound, and even the food, from his first time watching Aberdeen in the flesh.

It is clear Ramsay’s first visit to Pittodrie made a lasting impression on the Aberdonian as he went from being a fan to feeling part of the club.

A wet and wild affair for Ramsay’s first trip to Pittodrie

The season had barely begun back in August 30 1989.

However, it was anything but summer football as the rain lashed down on Alex Smith and Jocky Scott’s Dons side as they welcomed St Mirren to Pittodrie in the League Cup quarter-final.

It was a step on the road to a cup-double winning season for Aberdeen under their co-managers, but for Ramsay it was the day he truly felt what it meant to be a Dons fan.

Ramsay said: “My first game I went to was my favourite. It was in the 1989-90 season and my neighbour, who was a season ticket holder, took me.

“We played St Mirren in the League Cup and looking back it must have been easier to get a ticket for the game because it was a cup tie rather than a league match.

“I can still remember seeing the old benches in the Beach End before the Dick Donald Stand was built, and being in the Main Stand, going up the stairs on the old wooden stairs that would rumble as you climbed them.

“Everything from the Mars bar and the drink my neighbour bought me, to seeing the players run out for the warm-up for the first time, is still so vivid.”

Dons weather the conditions to see off stubborn Saints

There was serious doubt as to whether the cup quarter-final would go ahead due to torrential rain all afternoon in the Granite City.

But the Dons did not take long to settle against the Saints as David Robertson teed up Paul Mason to fire under St Mirren goalkeeper Campbell Money to give his side an eighth minute lead.

But Aberdeen had goalkeeper Theo Snelders to thank for reaching the interval still with the lead after the Dutchman made two brilliant saves to deny efforts from St Mirren strikers Guomundur Torfason and Billy Davies.

The second save from Davies on the stroke of half-time proved crucial as a handball from Tom Black of St Mirren a minute into the second period led to Jim Bett, who had missed a spot kick days earlier against Dundee, doubling Aberdeen’s lead from the penalty spot.

Snelders again did brilliantly to keep out a deflected Davies effort, but the keeper was powerless to prevent George Shaw firing through a crowded penalty area to give Saints a lifeline in the 65th minute.

However, hopes of a comeback from the visitors were extinguished three minutes later as Dons captain Willie Miller’s surging run and cross ended with future Don David Winnie turning the ball into his own net to send Aberdeen through to the semi-final.

Dons day out sealed the deal for Ramsay

Ramsay recalls: “I was a fan but going there for the first time and seeing the team win made it special.

“It’s funny, I actually ended up going to school with Jim Bett’s son Brynjar while his other sons Baldur and Calum also went to Hazlehead Academy.

“I can remember (chairman) Dick Donald jumping up and down when St Mirren scored to get back into the game, but seeing the team to go on to win made it a great day out.

“It was the Charlie Nicholas era and he was in good form that season.

“My favourite players were Hans Gillhaus and Nicholas but Eoin Jess was leading the way of the next guys coming through.

“Seeing the great players we had at that time like Charlie up front and Snelders in goal, in the flesh made me feel part of the club.”