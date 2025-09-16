Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin addresses lack of midfield continuity

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin admits lack of continuity in midfield could be a contributing factor to the damaging start to the season.

The Dons are bottom of the Premiership table and failed to reach the Europa League, losing out to Romanian club FCSB in the play-offs.

Thelin has used five different starting combinations in the holding midfield two of a 4-2-3-1 formation in the seven games this season.

That midfield two has been a combination of Graeme Shinnie, Sivert Heltne Nilsen, Leighton Clarkson and Ante Palaversa.

Aberdeen have failed to win any of their four Premiership fixtures this season, taking only one point from a possible 12.

The goal-shy Reds are the only club in the SPFL’s four divisions yet to score in the league this season.

In the aftermath of a 0-0 draw with Livingston at Pittodrie, Thelin pinpointed a “lack of rhythm” for the poor form.

Asked if the multiple midfield combinations could be a factor for that rhythm problem, he said: “Yes, it can be.

“However it is not only about the midfielders.

“It is also the performance in training sessions and how they are trying to find the rhythm of the team.

“Everyone has quality and it is more about finding some parts of the game.

“Such as how we control the second ball.

“And not letting the opponents get out too easily, especially when you play at home.”

Aberdeen’s midfield partnerships this season

Aberdeen 0 Livingston 0: Graeme Shinnie, Sivert Heltne Nilsen

Aberdeen 0 Falkirk 1: Ante Palaversa, Leighton Clarkson

FCSB 3 Aberdeen 0: Graeme Shinnie, Ante Palaversa

Aberdeen 2 FCSB 2: Sivert Heltne Nilsen, Ante Palaversa

Morton 0 Aberdeen 3: Sivert Heltne Nilsen, Ante Palaversa

Aberdeen 0 Celtic 2: Graeme Shinnie, Sivert Heltne Nilsen

Hearts 2 Aberdeen 0: Leighton Clarkson, Sivert Heltne Nilsen

Despite the numerous combination of holding midfield partnerships, the Reds have only won once this season, away to Championship Morton in the Premier Sports Cup.

Aberdeen’s winless start to the Premiership campaign is despite an expensive rebuild of the squad during the recently closed transfer window.

Dons’ Premiership form slump continues

Pittodrie chairman Dave Cormack and the club’s hierarchy gave Thelin the financial backing to build a squad to cope with balancing European league action and domestic commitments.

Thelin signed 13 players during the summer, with 13 also exiting Pittodrie.

Despite that extensive overhaul the Reds’ Premiership problems continue.

It is a league struggle that extends way back into the previous campaign.

Aberdeen have now won only five of the last 31 league matches stretching back to November last year.

Thelin began his Pittodrie career with a bang with an 11-game unbeaten streak to sit joint top of the table in November.

From that explosive opening the Reds secured 31 points from a possible 33 to spark speculation of a title challenge against Celtic.

When Aberdeen beat Dundee 4-1 at Pittodrie on November 9, the Dons moved three points clear at the top of the table.

Albeit, second-placed Celtic had a game in hand.

From top of the table in November to bottom in September

Then the league form hit a dramatic nosedive in late November – and hasn’t recovered since.

Aberdeen plummeted down the table to finish fifth and initially secure a Conference League second qualifying round slot.

The Reds lost their final four league games last season ahead of the Scottish Cup final which they memorably won in a penalty shoot-out against Celtic.

Aberdeen’s first Scottish Cup win since 1990 propelled Thelin’s side into the Europa League play-offs, which they lost 5-2 on aggregate to Romanian club FCSB.

The Dons had the safety net of dropping into the Conference League.

However, away from the glorious Scottish Cup win and European league qualification, Aberdeen’s league form has been woeful.

Thelin calls for calmness and belief

From November last year the Reds have won only five of 31 Premiership games, taking a meagre 21 points from a possible 93.

Thelin has called for the Red Army to keep the faith.

He said: “We need to stay calm and focus on the right way and the right things.

“And keep the belief in what we are doing.

“Of course, we need to adjust things right now because it is not working as we want.”