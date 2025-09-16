Aberdeen director of football Steven Gunn to leave Pittodrie

Aberdeen director of football Steven Gunn is to leave Pittodrie.

Gunn, who has been with the Dons for more than 25 years, was appointed director of football in 2021.

He will depart the club next month with director David Lawrie taking on the role on an interim basis until a successor is appointed.

Gunn insists he has been considering his position since the club’s Scottish Cup final win against Celtic in May.

He said: “In the aftermath of the cup win in May, I spent a lot of time thinking about my journey with Aberdeen and what the future might hold.

“I believe now is the right moment to seek a new challenge in my career.

“I’ve been with the club for over a quarter of a century and was incredibly proud to be appointed director of football in 2021.

“Looking back, I’ll always cherish moments such as the cup wins in 2014 and last May, competing regularly in Europe with group stage football on three occasions, and finishing second and third in the Scottish Premiership.

“I’m also proud of the player trading model we have built, which has brought significant success in recent years.”

Former Don Lawrie, who has held senior roles at FC Nordsjaelland and as chief operating officer at MLS side San Diego FC, joined Aberdeen as a non-executive director in February.

Aberdeen chairman hails Gunn’s contribution to the Dons

Dons chairman Dave Cormack has paid tribute to the departing Gunn and insists the club’s search for a new director of football is under way.

Cormack said: “It goes without saying that we are hugely grateful to Steven for his unparalleled commitment and contribution to Aberdeen FC over so many years.

“He has been on an extraordinary journey with the club and can be incredibly proud of everything he has achieved.

“We have shared some wonderful memories together, both on and off the pitch.

“Steven and his family will always be welcome at Pittodrie, and we have no doubt he will go on to enjoy great success in the next stage of his career.

“For our part, we are already fully committed to a thorough recruitment process, informed by best practice from across the game, to ensure we find the best possible candidate for this vitally important role within the organisation.”

Gunn is confident he will leave the Dons in a strong position but believes the time is right for a change at Pittodrie.

He said: “I recognise that both the club and I will benefit from a fresh approach.

“When I spoke with Dave Cormack and (chief executive) Alan Burrows in the summer, we agreed this was the right time.

“At the same time, I was happy to stay on to lead the club through the summer transfer window and help ensure a smooth transition before a successor is appointed.

“It has been a great honour to serve Aberdeen FC for so many years.

“I am deeply proud of the club we have built and what we have achieved together, and I wish everyone connected with the club every success for the future.”