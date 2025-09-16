Aberdeen director of football Steven Gunn to leave Pittodrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen director of football Steven Gunn to leave Pittodrie

Search for a new director of football under way as administrator will end 25 years of service to the Dons next month.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen's director of football Steven Gunn. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's director of football Steven Gunn. Image: SNS

Aberdeen director of football Steven Gunn is to leave Pittodrie.

Gunn, who has been with the Dons for more than 25 years, was appointed director of football in 2021.

He will depart the club next month with director David Lawrie taking on the role on an interim basis until a successor is appointed.

Gunn insists he has been considering his position since the club’s Scottish Cup final win against Celtic in May.

He said: “In the aftermath of the cup win in May, I spent a lot of time thinking about my journey with Aberdeen and what the future might hold.

“I believe now is the right moment to seek a new challenge in my career.

“I’ve been with the club for over a quarter of a century and was incredibly proud to be appointed director of football in 2021.

“Looking back, I’ll always cherish moments such as the cup wins in 2014 and last May, competing regularly in Europe with group stage football on three occasions, and finishing second and third in the Scottish Premiership.

“I’m also proud of the player trading model we have built, which has brought significant success in recent years.”

Former Don Lawrie, who has held senior roles at FC Nordsjaelland and as chief operating officer at MLS side San Diego FC, joined Aberdeen as a non-executive director in February.

Aberdeen chairman hails Gunn’s contribution to the Dons

Dons chairman Dave Cormack has paid tribute to the departing Gunn and insists the club’s search for a new director of football is under way.

Cormack said: “It goes without saying that we are hugely grateful to Steven for his unparalleled commitment and contribution to Aberdeen FC over so many years.

“He has been on an extraordinary journey with the club and can be incredibly proud of everything he has achieved.

“We have shared some wonderful memories together, both on and off the pitch.

“Steven and his family will always be welcome at Pittodrie, and we have no doubt he will go on to enjoy great success in the next stage of his career.

“For our part, we are already fully committed to a thorough recruitment process, informed by best practice from across the game, to ensure we find the best possible candidate for this vitally important role within the organisation.”

Aberdeen's Director of Football Steven Gunn, Chairman Dave Cormack and Chief Executive Alan Burrows celebrate the Scottish Cup win at Hampden.
Aberdeen director of football Steven Gunn, chairman Dave Cormack and chief executive Alan Burrows celebrate the Scottish Cup win at Hampden. Image: SNS

Gunn is confident he will leave the Dons in a strong position but believes the time is right for a change at Pittodrie.

He said: “I recognise that both the club and I will benefit from a fresh approach.

“When I spoke with Dave Cormack and (chief executive) Alan Burrows in the summer, we agreed this was the right time.

“At the same time, I was happy to stay on to lead the club through the summer transfer window and help ensure a smooth transition before a successor is appointed.

“It has been a great honour to serve Aberdeen FC for so many years.

“I am deeply proud of the club we have built and what we have achieved together, and I wish everyone connected with the club every success for the future.”

Conversation