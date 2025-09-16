How Jesper Karlsson’s X-factor can maximise almost £2million of Aberdeen investment, according to boss Jimmy Thelin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Aberdeen FC

How Jesper Karlsson’s X-factor can maximise almost £2million of Aberdeen investment, according to boss Jimmy Thelin

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin outlines how on-loan Bologna star Jesper Karlsson will help develop almost £2million of investment in rising wing talent.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's on loan Bologna winger Jesper Karlsson on his debut in the 0-0 draw with Livingston.
Aberdeen's on loan Bologna winger Jesper Karlsson on his debut in the 0-0 draw with Livingston. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin is confident Jesper Karlsson has the X-factor to help maximise the potential of an almost £2million investment in wing talent.

Sweden international Karlsson was secured on a season-long loan from Italian top-flight side Bologna in a transfer deadline day signing coup.

Bologna splashed out £10m to sign the 27-year-old from Dutch top flight AZ Alkmaar in summer 2023.

Capped 14 times, Karlsson played a key role in AZ Almaar’s run to the Uefa Conference League semi-final in 2023.

Karlsson made his Aberdeen debut when starting the 0-0 draw with Livingston at Pittodrie at the weekend.

On loan Bologna winger Jesper Karlsson during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on September 12, 2025.
On loan Bologna winger Jesper Karlsson during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on September 12, 2025. Image: SNS

Thelin reckons the presence of the Bologna star on and off the pitch will ramp up the development of Aberdeen’s young wingers.

The Reds boss has splashed almost £2m on wingers with Topi Keskinen signed on a four-year deal for £860,000 from HJK Helsinki last season.

Almost £2m of Aberdeen wing talent

Keskinen has broken into the Finland national squad since signing for the Dons and started a 1-0 friendly loss to Norway last week for his fourth cap.

During the recently closed summer window Thelin signed winger Nicolas Milanovic in a £400,000 deal from Australian A-League Western Sydney Wanderers.

Milanovic arrived on a three-year contract with Aberdeen holding the option to extend that deal by a further year.

The 23-year-old has broken into the Australian senior squad since his summer transfer to Pittodrie.

Milanovic earned debut cap for Australia when coming off the bench in 1-0 friendly win against New Zealand in Canberra on September 5.

Aberdeen's Jesper Karlsson battling with Livi's Ryan McGowan during the 0-0 draw with Livingston at Pittodrie.,
Aberdeen's Jesper Karlsson battling with Livi's Ryan McGowan during the 0-0 draw with Livingston at Pittodrie., Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

A fee of £550,000 was also outlaid to sign Swedish youth international winger Kenan Bilalovic on a five-year contact from IFK Värnamo.

The 20-year-old has featured only once for the Dons, when coming off the bench in the second half of a 1-0 loss to Falkirk earlier this month.

The influence of £10m Bologna star

Thelin, who managed Karlsson at Swedish top flight Elfsborg, reckons the Bologna star can raise Aberdeen’s wingers to even higher levels.

He said: “I think Jesper can add real qualities for us and also be a good role model.

“We have some younger wingers and they can learn a lot from Jesper.

“I managed Jesper previously but he has grown since then as he did really well in the Netherlands at AZ Alkmaar.

“Then in Italy although he didn’t play so much he will have learned a lot.

Aberdeen's Jesper Karlsson in action during a Premiership match against Livingston at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen's Jesper Karlsson in action during a Premiership match against Livingston at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

“Jesper is a better and more mature player than I had at Elfsborg

“He has grown and is a good finisher and assist maker.”

Karlsson was secured in a block-buster 24 hour period where the Dons signed three players in the final throes of the summer transfer window and beyond.

Everyone fighting for starting slot

Scotland international striker Kevin Nisbet, 27, was also signed late on transfer deadline day for £250,000 from English Championship club Millwall.

Then, on the day after the window closed, the Dons secured former Celtic and Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong.

Armstrong, 33, was secured as a free agent having left Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season.

New signing Stuart Armstrong (L)makes his debut when replacing Emmanual Gyamfi who also played his first Dons game in the 0-0 draw with Livingston.
New signing Stuart Armstrong (L)makes his debut when replacing Emmanual Gyamfi who also played his first Dons game in the 0-0 draw with Livingston. Image: SNS

New signings Karlsson and Armstrong were handed debuts against Livingston.

Nisbet, who was on loan at Aberdeen last season, also marked his return to Pittodrie against Livingston, newly promoted to the Premiership.

However the new arrivals were unable to stop the winless league run.

Thelin says it is not just on the late signing reinforcements to kick-start the campaign.

Aberdeen face Motherwell in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Thelin said: “We have to be a good team so that these new players (Karlsson, Nisbet and Armstrong) can show the best of themselves.

“It must always be about the team and how the team works, then the individual qualities can come forward.

“With their arrival we have more competitions in their positions.

“It’s a positive that everybody has to really push now to, first of all, deserve to play, and then also grow as a player.

“We’re going to need all the players, because it’s going to be really intense between now and January.”

Conversation