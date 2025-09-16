How Jesper Karlsson’s X-factor can maximise almost £2million of Aberdeen investment, according to boss Jimmy Thelin

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin is confident Jesper Karlsson has the X-factor to help maximise the potential of an almost £2million investment in wing talent.

Sweden international Karlsson was secured on a season-long loan from Italian top-flight side Bologna in a transfer deadline day signing coup.

Bologna splashed out £10m to sign the 27-year-old from Dutch top flight AZ Alkmaar in summer 2023.

Capped 14 times, Karlsson played a key role in AZ Almaar’s run to the Uefa Conference League semi-final in 2023.

Karlsson made his Aberdeen debut when starting the 0-0 draw with Livingston at Pittodrie at the weekend.

Thelin reckons the presence of the Bologna star on and off the pitch will ramp up the development of Aberdeen’s young wingers.

The Reds boss has splashed almost £2m on wingers with Topi Keskinen signed on a four-year deal for £860,000 from HJK Helsinki last season.

Almost £2m of Aberdeen wing talent

Keskinen has broken into the Finland national squad since signing for the Dons and started a 1-0 friendly loss to Norway last week for his fourth cap.

During the recently closed summer window Thelin signed winger Nicolas Milanovic in a £400,000 deal from Australian A-League Western Sydney Wanderers.

Milanovic arrived on a three-year contract with Aberdeen holding the option to extend that deal by a further year.

The 23-year-old has broken into the Australian senior squad since his summer transfer to Pittodrie.

Milanovic earned debut cap for Australia when coming off the bench in 1-0 friendly win against New Zealand in Canberra on September 5.

A fee of £550,000 was also outlaid to sign Swedish youth international winger Kenan Bilalovic on a five-year contact from IFK Värnamo.

The 20-year-old has featured only once for the Dons, when coming off the bench in the second half of a 1-0 loss to Falkirk earlier this month.

The influence of £10m Bologna star

Thelin, who managed Karlsson at Swedish top flight Elfsborg, reckons the Bologna star can raise Aberdeen’s wingers to even higher levels.

He said: “I think Jesper can add real qualities for us and also be a good role model.

“We have some younger wingers and they can learn a lot from Jesper.

“I managed Jesper previously but he has grown since then as he did really well in the Netherlands at AZ Alkmaar.

“Then in Italy although he didn’t play so much he will have learned a lot.

“Jesper is a better and more mature player than I had at Elfsborg

“He has grown and is a good finisher and assist maker.”

Karlsson was secured in a block-buster 24 hour period where the Dons signed three players in the final throes of the summer transfer window and beyond.

Everyone fighting for starting slot

Scotland international striker Kevin Nisbet, 27, was also signed late on transfer deadline day for £250,000 from English Championship club Millwall.

Then, on the day after the window closed, the Dons secured former Celtic and Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong.

Armstrong, 33, was secured as a free agent having left Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season.

New signings Karlsson and Armstrong were handed debuts against Livingston.

Nisbet, who was on loan at Aberdeen last season, also marked his return to Pittodrie against Livingston, newly promoted to the Premiership.

However the new arrivals were unable to stop the winless league run.

Thelin says it is not just on the late signing reinforcements to kick-start the campaign.

Aberdeen face Motherwell in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Thelin said: “We have to be a good team so that these new players (Karlsson, Nisbet and Armstrong) can show the best of themselves.

“It must always be about the team and how the team works, then the individual qualities can come forward.

“With their arrival we have more competitions in their positions.

“It’s a positive that everybody has to really push now to, first of all, deserve to play, and then also grow as a player.

“We’re going to need all the players, because it’s going to be really intense between now and January.”