Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Tactics Watch: Goalless Dons ARE creating chances but crosses from likes of Alexander Jensen must improve

Our analyst Andrew Budge points to the data which shows goalless Aberdeen SHOULD have scored this season, but also, after their Livingston draw, why players' crossing needs to be better.

Aberdeen's Alexander Jensen (L) and Livingston's Andy Winter in action. Image: SNS.

By Andrew Budge

Aberdeen’s wait for a Premiership victory continued as the Dons failed to find a way past a resolute Livingston side in Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Pittodrie.

Jimmy Thelin’s men have endured a frustrating start to the season, with the Reds rooted to the bottom of the SPFL Premiership table with no wins from four league fixtures.

One of the biggest frustrations this season has come from the Dons’ inability to convert goalscoring opportunities, with Aberdeen still waiting for their first goal of the league campaign.

Aberdeen’s wasteful finishing – in numbers

The Dons have experienced a barren run in front of goal recently.

However, the underlying data suggests the problem lies with chance conversion rather than chance creation.

Jimmy Thelin’s men are averaging more than 11 shots per league game. Not ridiculously high, but high enough to mean it is remarkable they haven’t yet found the net.

St Mirren are six points and eight league places ahead of the Dons – despite generating lower shot volumes.

But Aberdeen’s chance conversion woes are reflected in a shots on target percentage metric of just 20% (the league’s lowest), meaning only one in five shots taken are testing the opposition goalkeeper.

For comparison, the league average, excluding Aberdeen, is 35%.

Aberdeen are averaging just two shots on target per league game this season, with only one in five shots attempted finding the target. Source: data per fbref.com

Low shot conversion metrics can be a function of poor shot selection – for example, opting to shoot from distance or from lower quality positions.

However, this doesn’t appear be the case for Aberdeen so far this season, who are averaging more than six penalty box shots per game (seventh highest in the league).

Although this is somewhat short of Celtic and the in-form Edinburgh sides, Aberdeen’s numbers again appear to be at odds with their current goalless run:

Despite concerning shot conversion metrics, the Dons are fashioning more six penalty box shots per game. Source: data per whoscored.com

The underlying numbers point to wasteful finishing from Aberdeen’s frontline rather than an inability to fashion goalscoring opportunities.

It is worth acknowledging that we are only four games into the league campaign, which is a small sample size to draw meaningful conclusions from.

That being said, wasteful finishing has evidently been a recurring feature of recent performances in the league and most notably throughout Saturday’s draw with Livingston.

Aberdeen signings make debuts against Livingston… but still no goals

While Dons manager Jimmy Thelin elected for his favoured 4-2-3-1 formation against Livi, there were some notable personnel changes from the previous defeat to Falkirk at Pittodrie.

Summer signings Emmanuel Gyamfi and Jesper Karlsson were handed their first starts for the Dons at left-back and left-wing, whereas returning striker Kevin Nisbet (signed on deadline day) spearheaded the Aberdeen attack.

Gyamfi had a particularly promising debut and showed great energy and attacking intent from left-back.

The loan signing of Karlsson from Bologna has been heralded as a coup for Dons, and the Swedish international also looked threatening on his much-anticipated debut.

On the opposite flank, Alexander Jensen continued at right-back, with Finnish winger Topi Keskinen moved to the right-wing to facilitate the inclusion of new signing Karlsson.

Wasted crossing opportunities

Under Thelin’s system, the full-backs are tasked with pushing up high and holding width to stretch the opposition. This allows Aberdeen’s wingers to drift inside into more central spaces and offer a penalty box threat from crossing opportunities.

Some of the Dons most promising goalscoring opportunities on Saturday arose from crosses, with the full-backs frequently finding space out wide when the wingers drifted inside.

Aberdeen wingers Topi Keskinen and Jesper Karlsson often played as narrow inside forwards, creating space for Jensen out wide. Aberdeen v Livingston Tactics Watch, screengrab from RedTV.

In the above example, Keskinen’s darting run towards the penalty box drags the Livingston full-back out of position, which creates the space for Jensen to carry the ball into.

Nisbet is well positioned between the Livingston centre-backs, supported by Karlsson and Keskinen – but Jensen’s cross is intercepted.

Keskinen frequently occupied spaces on the left side of the pitch to link up with Karlsson, Nisbet and Dons midfielder Adil Aouchiche. Keskinen’s presence on the left flank here (image below) creates an overload which disrupts the Livingston backline and creates space for Nisbet (central) and Jensen (far right):

Keskinen had freedom to roam and create overloads on the left wing. By moving inside, he again creates space for Jensen to attack. Aberdeen v Livingston Tactics Watch, screengrab from RedTV.

Nisbet then collects a pass from Keskinen and plays in Jensen, who is unmarked in penalty box as the Livingston backline has shifted to defend the overload.

Jensen struggles to get the ball out of his feet quickly, though and his low shot is well saved by Livingston goalkeeper Jerome Prior:

Aberdeen v Livingston Tactics Watch, screengrab from RedTV.

Whilst Thelin’s tactical setup created plenty of promising crossing opportunities, the final ball was often wayward or intercepted, meaning the forward line of Nisbet, Keskinen and Karlsson was starved of service.

Only two accurate crosses were completed on Saturday from 24 attempts. Jensen, Karlsson and Dons skipper Graeme Shinnie each attempted five crosses – none of which successfully found a teammate.

Aberdeen’s wastefulness from wide areas is illustrated in this example where Jensen is again in space after Keskinen makes a darting run towards the penalty box.

The Danish full-back has time to carry the ball forward but instead elects to play the ball behind his team-mate rather than curling a cross into the heart of the Livingston penalty area:

Keskinen frequently made driving runs into the box, however the Dons’ delivery from crossing opportunities was wasteful. Aberdeen v Livingston Tactics Watch, screengrab from RedTV.
Jensen’s final ball was wasteful, with none of his five attempted crosses finding a teammate. Aberdeen v Livingston Tactics Watch, screengrab from RedTV.

The Dons continued to find space down the right wing throughout the second half as Livingston struggled to get to grips with the movement of Keskinen.

On the hour mark, the Finnish winger made another direct run in behind, which again dragged the Livingston full-back inside and created space for Jensen:

Keskinen’s run drags the Livingston full-back out of position. Nisbet drops deep and releases Jensen in space on the right flank. Aberdeen v Livingston Tactics Watch, screengrab from RedTV.

This was an example of positive well-rehearsed build up play from the Dons, with defender Alfie Dorrington carrying the ball out of defence and playing the ball to Nisbet’s feet.

The Scotland striker drops deep to offer a passing option whilst also dragging a Livingston defender out of position, leaving space for Keskinen to exploit in behind.

Nisbet plays a first time pass into the path of Jensen (above) who can drive down the right wing unopposed.

The Danish full-back has various opportunities to find a teammate in the penalty box, but his hesitance allows Livingston striker Tete Yengi to recover and block the cross:

Jensen’s hesitation allows Tete Yengi to recover and block his attempted cross. Aberdeen v Livingston Tactics Watch, screengrab from RedTV.

Shortly before, Karlsson’s through ball found Aouchiche in the penalty box however the midfielder’s low cross was intercepted at the front post by experienced Livingston defender Ryan McGowan.

While this was another unsuccessful cross, it is worth noting both Keskinen and Nisbet are positioned next to each other in the penalty box and make identical front-post runs:

Adil Aouchiche’s low cross is intercepted. Nisbet and Keskinen make identical front post runs – one should offer a different option. Aberdeen v Livingston Tactics Watch, screengrab from RedTV.

Aberdeen’s recent goalless spell reflects the high variance nature of football.

Outcomes can swing on the finest of margins, such as Livingston defender Danny Wilson miraculously blocking Leighton Clarkson’s goal-bound effort, or Marko Lazetic’s strike crashing off the post seconds before the final whistle.

Aberdeen have clearly been on the wrong end of some difficult results and improvement is needed quickly, but I’ve seen enough from recent performances and underlying data to suggest that a change in fortunes is around the corner for the Dons.

Andrew Budge writes tactical features on X and Substack and is a weekly contributor to the Ally Begg ABTV YouTube channel. Read more from Andrew here.

