Referee for Aberdeen’s League Cup tie against Motherwell confirmed

John Beaton will be the man in the middle when Aberdeen face Motherwell in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final on Saturday.

The 43-year-old from Glasgow, who has been a category 1 referee since 2009, will referee both the Dons and Well for the second time this season when he officiates the cup-tie at Pittodrie.

Saturday’s quarter-final will be Beaton’s eighth game of the season with the whistler having brandished two red cards and 37 yellows in his previous seven games.

The ref has also awarded four penalties so far this term, the most recent being Celtic’s controversial winning spot-kick in stoppage time at Kilmarnock on Sunday.

Both red cards shown by Beaton came in the Champions League second qualifying round tie between Ludogorets and HNK Rijeka on July 30.

Beaton was the man in the middle for the Dons’ 2-0 defeat by Celtic on August 10 and was also the referee for the 3-3 draw between Hearts and Motherwell on August 23.

Aberdeen will be hoping Beaton can be a lucky omen for them with the official’s last cup-tie involving the Dons coming at Hampden in April when he was the man in the middle for the 2-1 win against Hearts.

The official will be assisted by David McGeachie and Graeme Stewart at Pittodrie with Gavin Duncan on VAR duty where he will be assisted by Duncan Nicolson.