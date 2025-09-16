Referee for Aberdeen’s League Cup tie against Motherwell confirmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Referee for Aberdeen’s League Cup tie against Motherwell confirmed

Dons face Motherwell in the quarter-final at Pittodrie on Saturday.

By Paul Third
Referee John Beaton
Referee John Beaton. Image: SNS

John Beaton will be the man in the middle when Aberdeen face Motherwell in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final on Saturday.

The 43-year-old from Glasgow, who has been a category 1 referee since 2009, will referee both the Dons and Well for the second time this season when he officiates the cup-tie at Pittodrie.

Saturday’s quarter-final will be Beaton’s eighth game of the season with the whistler having brandished two red cards and 37 yellows in his previous seven games.

The ref has also awarded four penalties so far this term, the most recent being Celtic’s controversial winning spot-kick in stoppage time at Kilmarnock on Sunday.

Both red cards shown by Beaton came in the Champions League second qualifying round tie between Ludogorets and HNK Rijeka on July 30.

Beaton was the man in the middle for the Dons’ 2-0 defeat by Celtic on August 10 and was also the referee for the 3-3 draw between Hearts and Motherwell on August 23.

Aberdeen will be hoping Beaton can be a lucky omen for them with the official’s last cup-tie involving the Dons coming at Hampden in April when he was the man in the middle for the 2-1 win against Hearts.

The official will be assisted by David McGeachie and Graeme Stewart at Pittodrie with Gavin Duncan on VAR duty where he will be assisted by Duncan Nicolson.

Conversation