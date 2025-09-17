Sean Wallace: Failure to capitalise on Rangers chaos rubs salt in Aberdeen’s wounds after disastrous form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Sean Wallace: Failure to capitalise on Rangers chaos rubs salt in Aberdeen’s wounds after disastrous form

Rangers are a club in crisis with only four points from the opening five Premiership games, yet they are still ahead of rock bottom Aberdeen in the Premiership table.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin on the touchline during the 0-0 draw with Livingston at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
By Sean Wallace

When Graeme Shinnie lifted the Scottish Cup at Hampden in May jubilant Aberdeen fans saw it as the launchpad to more glory days.

Fast forward four months and the momentum from that first Scottish Cup win since 1990 has not only stalled, it has hit a brick wall.

Scottish Cup winners Aberdeen are rock bottom of the Premiership table with a measly one point from the opening four league games.

A further ignominy is the Dons are the only team in the four SPFL leagues not to score in league action this season.

And an abject Rangers team are in crisis – but still three points ahead of Jimmy Thelin’s Dons in the Premiership.

Another Dons setback is the failure to qualify for the Europa League, losing 5-2 on aggregate in the play-offs to Romanian side FCSB.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack with manager Jimmy Thelin after the Scottish Cup win at Hampden. Image:
It wasn’t supposed to be this way!

Dons fans travelling back from that glorious day at Hampden could only have predicted ending the silverware drought would be the catalyst for progression.

An extensive, and expensive, summer rebuild with 13 new signings should have built on that cup winning achievement.

So far, it hasn’t.

Of course the Reds are only four games into the Premiership season and there is plenty of time for a resurgence and quick ascent up the league.

However, there is a gnawing concern that the Scottish Cup win only papered over the cracks of increasingly troubled league form.

Aberdeen’s Premiership form crashed in the second half of last season and the cup win deflected away from how bad it actually was.

Now languishing bottom of the table, the focus is firmly on a league slump that is a problem stretching deep into last season.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie lifts the Scottish Cup next to manager Jimmy Thelin at Hampden.
Aberdeen have won only five of their last 31 Premiership matches since November last year.

Many frustrated supporters made their feelings abundantly clear when booing the Reds at full-time after the 0-0 draw with Livingston on Saturday.

What will rankle further is the failure to capitalise on the chaos engulfing Rangers.

The Ibrox club are winless in the opening five Premiership games and pressure is mounting on manager Russell Martin.

Yet despite the chaos at Rangers the Reds are still behind the Ibrox club in the table.

A glorious opportunity to push to finish second slipping through the Reds’ hands.

After the investment ploughed into the rebuild in the summer, and the boost of a trophy win, Aberdeen should be capitalising on Rangers’ problems.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 0-0 draw with Livingston at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen’s hierarchy and Thelin did deliver a triple transfer coup with the capture of Jesper Karlsson, Kevin Nisbet and Stuart Armstrong in a 24-hour period.

However it was too late to save the bid to reach the Europa League.

Aberdeen have known they would be in the Europa League play-offs since lifting the Scottish Cup in May.

Yet only one summer signing, on loan Sunderland midfielder Adil Aouchiche, started in the Europa League play-off second leg against FCSB in Romania.

Aberdeen lost 3-0 in Bucharest to miss out.

The Reds had missed out on the Europa League and were also propping up the table before the cavalry arrived with Karlsson, Nisbet and Armstrong.

Adil Aouchiche looks dejected as Aberdeen fall 3-0 behind to FCSB in Bucharest. Image by Darrel Benns DC Thomson
Granted deals are often completed late in the transfer window as it can be like a domino effect, waiting for other factors to fall into place at other clubs.

However, the Reds should have been better prepared for the Europa League play-off.

It is not panic stations yet for the Dons regarding the domestic campaign.

A win against Motherwell in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final on Saturday will secure a return to Hampden.

Hibs were rock bottom of the table after 12 games last season and still rallied to finish third.

It can be done but Aberdeen need wins now – starting against Motherwell.

Left-back Gyamfi impresses on debut

They say the best things are worth waiting for, and left-back Emmanuel Gyamfi certainly proved that with his Aberdeen debut.

Gyamfi was secured early in the summer transfer window from German Bundesliga 2 club Schalke on a permanent contract.

However his debut was delayed because the full-back suffered a hamstring injury during pre-season.

Gyamfi finally made his first team debut when starting in the 0-0 draw with Livingston at Pittodrie at the weekend.

He impressed both defensively and offensively.

Gyamfi is confident in possession, has a real physicality, presence in the air and can power up the flank.

He linked up well on the left with on loan Bologna winger Jesper Karlsson who also made his debut when starting against Livi.

Left-back has been a conundrum for boss Jimmy Thelin with a number of players starting in that position this season.

Gyamfi appears to be the answer although left-back Mitchel Frame, recently signed from Celtic, will be pushing hard to secure that spot.

Pittodrie backroom changes

Following the departure of director of football Steven Gunn to pastures new the vacancies in Pittodrie’s football department are now at three by my reckoning.

The Dons are now looking for a director of football, technical director and transition coach.

