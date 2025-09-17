Sean Wallace: Failure to capitalise on Rangers chaos rubs salt in Aberdeen’s wounds after disastrous form

When Graeme Shinnie lifted the Scottish Cup at Hampden in May jubilant Aberdeen fans saw it as the launchpad to more glory days.

Fast forward four months and the momentum from that first Scottish Cup win since 1990 has not only stalled, it has hit a brick wall.

Scottish Cup winners Aberdeen are rock bottom of the Premiership table with a measly one point from the opening four league games.

A further ignominy is the Dons are the only team in the four SPFL leagues not to score in league action this season.

And an abject Rangers team are in crisis – but still three points ahead of Jimmy Thelin’s Dons in the Premiership.

Another Dons setback is the failure to qualify for the Europa League, losing 5-2 on aggregate in the play-offs to Romanian side FCSB.

It wasn’t supposed to be this way!

Dons fans travelling back from that glorious day at Hampden could only have predicted ending the silverware drought would be the catalyst for progression.

An extensive, and expensive, summer rebuild with 13 new signings should have built on that cup winning achievement.

So far, it hasn’t.

Of course the Reds are only four games into the Premiership season and there is plenty of time for a resurgence and quick ascent up the league.

However, there is a gnawing concern that the Scottish Cup win only papered over the cracks of increasingly troubled league form.

Aberdeen’s Premiership form crashed in the second half of last season and the cup win deflected away from how bad it actually was.

Now languishing bottom of the table, the focus is firmly on a league slump that is a problem stretching deep into last season.

Aberdeen have won only five of their last 31 Premiership matches since November last year.

Many frustrated supporters made their feelings abundantly clear when booing the Reds at full-time after the 0-0 draw with Livingston on Saturday.

What will rankle further is the failure to capitalise on the chaos engulfing Rangers.

The Ibrox club are winless in the opening five Premiership games and pressure is mounting on manager Russell Martin.

Yet despite the chaos at Rangers the Reds are still behind the Ibrox club in the table.

A glorious opportunity to push to finish second slipping through the Reds’ hands.

After the investment ploughed into the rebuild in the summer, and the boost of a trophy win, Aberdeen should be capitalising on Rangers’ problems.

Aberdeen’s hierarchy and Thelin did deliver a triple transfer coup with the capture of Jesper Karlsson, Kevin Nisbet and Stuart Armstrong in a 24-hour period.

However it was too late to save the bid to reach the Europa League.

Aberdeen have known they would be in the Europa League play-offs since lifting the Scottish Cup in May.

Yet only one summer signing, on loan Sunderland midfielder Adil Aouchiche, started in the Europa League play-off second leg against FCSB in Romania.

Aberdeen lost 3-0 in Bucharest to miss out.

The Reds had missed out on the Europa League and were also propping up the table before the cavalry arrived with Karlsson, Nisbet and Armstrong.

Granted deals are often completed late in the transfer window as it can be like a domino effect, waiting for other factors to fall into place at other clubs.

However, the Reds should have been better prepared for the Europa League play-off.

It is not panic stations yet for the Dons regarding the domestic campaign.

A win against Motherwell in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final on Saturday will secure a return to Hampden.

Hibs were rock bottom of the table after 12 games last season and still rallied to finish third.

It can be done but Aberdeen need wins now – starting against Motherwell.

Left-back Gyamfi impresses on debut

They say the best things are worth waiting for, and left-back Emmanuel Gyamfi certainly proved that with his Aberdeen debut.

Gyamfi was secured early in the summer transfer window from German Bundesliga 2 club Schalke on a permanent contract.

However his debut was delayed because the full-back suffered a hamstring injury during pre-season.

Gyamfi finally made his first team debut when starting in the 0-0 draw with Livingston at Pittodrie at the weekend.

He impressed both defensively and offensively.

Gyamfi is confident in possession, has a real physicality, presence in the air and can power up the flank.

He linked up well on the left with on loan Bologna winger Jesper Karlsson who also made his debut when starting against Livi.

Left-back has been a conundrum for boss Jimmy Thelin with a number of players starting in that position this season.

Gyamfi appears to be the answer although left-back Mitchel Frame, recently signed from Celtic, will be pushing hard to secure that spot.

Pittodrie backroom changes

Following the departure of director of football Steven Gunn to pastures new the vacancies in Pittodrie’s football department are now at three by my reckoning.

The Dons are now looking for a director of football, technical director and transition coach.