Aberdeen v Motherwell: The big talking points ahead of crucial League Cup quarter-final

A trip to Hampden is up grabs when Aberdeen welcome Motherwell to Pittodrie on Saturday in the quarter-final of the Premier Sports Cup.

Dons boss Jimmy Thelin will be grateful to have a break from league duty as his side look to book a return to the National Stadium, the scene of their Scottish Cup triumph in May.

The Aberdeen manager watched his side pick-up their first point of the Premiership campaign with a goalless draw against Livingston on Saturday but the wait for a league goal continues after four matches.

The League Cup, however, has provided some solace with the Dons booking their place in the last eight of the tournament thanks to a 3-0 win at Championship side Morton in the last round.

But Motherwell will present a new challenge for the Dons as new Well boss Jens Berthel Askou makes his first visit to Pittodrie.

Thelin’s search for a winning combination continues

Aberdeen boss Thelin has been a man looking for a winning formula for months and seven games into the new season his search continues.

Goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov and right back Alexander Jensen are the only players to have started every competitive game for the club this season.

Injuries, inconsistency and a lack of goal threat have led to Thelin chopping and changing his line-up, and that trend will likely continue against the Steelmen.

The Dons took on Ross County in a closed-doors friendly at Cormack Park on Wednesday as the manager put his players through their paces.

It was an opportunity for the likes of Latvia captain Kristers Tobers, who has been absent since the cup final due to injury, to get some valuable minutes under his belt after returning to training.

But it was also an exercise in building some partnerships and rhythm in a team which has looked out-of-sorts thus far.

Well a different proposition under their new boss

One thing you can be sure of from Motherwell this season is that they are no pushovers.

With five draws from five league games so far, the Steelmen are a tough nut to crack. They too are searching for their first league win, but no team has got the better of them either.

The league points have come against Rangers, St Mirren, Hearts, Kilmarnock and Dundee while the club was unbeaten in picking up 11 points in the group stage of the League Cup before winning 1-0 at Championship side St Johnstone in the last round.

Danish boss Jens Berthel Askou is unbeaten in 12 matches in charge, and his style of play seems to be getting the most of his squad.

Askou likes to play out from the back, press high, control second balls and play on the front foot.

He also spent the international break on focusing on his team’s defensive shape so than improve their play when out of possession.

Wide men will be key at Pittodrie

It does not take long to identify Motherwell’s main threat.

Tawanda Maswanhise has scored in the last three consecutive matches and the winger has seven goals to his name this term.

A key outlet down the flank, keeping the Zimbabwe attacker quiet will be key to Aberdeen’s hopes of winning the tie.

Width is a key part of Well’s gameplan and former Ross County winger Regan Charles-Cook made his first start for the club following his return to Scottish football in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Dundee.

With both sides utilising a 4-2-3-1 formation, the success of the respective wide men at Pittodrie will likely shape the outcome of the quarter-final.

Jesper Karlsson showed glimpses of what he will offer on his Dons debut against Livi on Saturday and the Swedish international will be a key figure this weekend down Aberdeen’s left side.

On the right the threat will come from either Topi Keskinen or Nicolas Milanovic.

Keskinen got the nod as Milanovic was rested last weekend due to his international commitments with Australia, and with Karlsson a lock on the left Thelin has a big call to make on which of his international duo starts on the right on Saturday.