EXCLUSIVE: Inside Aberdeen hunt to replace director of football Steven Gunn – with different profile of ‘sporting director’ on chiefs’ wish-list

Aberdeen are understood to be making good progress in their efforts to replace departing director of football Steven Gunn – with the exit likely marking a change of approach behind the scenes.

It was revealed on Tuesday long-serving Dons operator Gunn – promoted through the ranks from an initial administration position to the DoF role in 2021 – is leaving after a quarter of a century and has already said his goodbyes to colleagues following the conclusion of the summer transfer window last week.

In the official club announcement, Reds chairman Dave Cormack said they were “fully committed to a thorough recruitment process, informed by best practice from across the game, to ensure we find the best possible candidate” to replace Gunn in a what Cormack called a “vitally important role within the organisation.”

As part of their recruitment drive, The Press and Journal understands Aberdeen’s top brass are hoping to make tweaks to the vacated role which could better serve their football department.

Will new ‘sporting director’ at Aberdeen have football background?

It will be the club’s first-ever external hire process for what is likely to now be called a “sporting director” – and they are understood to be looking for not just an experienced candidate, but, ideally, one from a technical – football – background, to bring a fresh approach to the job.

Some supporters frequently hit out at Gunn’s non-technical background during his stint as Aberdeen director of football.

In 2024, Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows revealed the firm of German football guru Bernhard Peters – the ex-sporting and high performance director at Bundesliga sides Hamburg and Hoffenheim, respectively – had completed a “holistic review” of the Dons’ football operation.

One of the recommendations made by BPTC – who were also involved in the recruitment of incumbent Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin from Swedish club Elfsborg – was to “enhance” Aberdeen’s operation by adding a technical director to their setup “to support” Gunn.

No technical director has yet been appointed at Pittodrie, and, at present, Aberdeen are focused on filling just the ONE soon-to-be-vacant director of football/sporting director role.

However, an appointment to Gunn’s job with a technical background could kill two birds with one stone, and render the need for an additional technical director at the club redundant.

In the official statement revealing his exit, Gunn said he was able to “recognise both the club and I will benefit from a fresh approach.”

Aberdeen director David Lawrie – a former oil executive, who, during five years as chief operating officer of Ghana’s heralded Right to Dream Academy, was involved with Denmark’s FC Nordsjaelland and MLS outfit San Diego FC – will serve as Dons director of football on a temporary basis.

However, there are no plans for him to take the job on permanently.

Transition coach hunt update

Meanwhile, it is understood Aberdeen’s hunt for a transition coach – part of their youth development programme changes over the summer – will be paused until after the new sporting director is found.

The Dons’ opted out of the new Scottish under-19s youth league to focus on exposing more, younger starlets to first-team football via loans in the SPFL and Highland League.

When the new approach was announced, so, too, was the plan for a transition coach who would “help nurture our young talent and assist with the seamless integration of promising academy players into the first-team environment.”

The P&J understands Reds chiefs have been frustrated in their drive to fill the new role.

Former midfielder and youth academy coach Stuart Duff has been covering the transition coach job on an interim basis since the summer, with this arrangement expected to continue for now.