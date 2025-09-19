Joe Harper: Stability in short supply at Aberdeen

Aberdeen need to find some stability behind the scenes in their football department.

The search is under way for a new director of football at Pittodrie as Steven Gunn departs the club after four years in the role.

It came as a shock to learn Steven was moving on and of course it means yet another change will be made behind the scenes at Pittodrie in the football department.

David Lawrie will be interim director of football but the club plans on having a new person in place to take on a new role of sporting director.

I’m not sure what the difference is between a director of football and a sporting director but clearly the club has decided to take a different approach.

But I know this much – the club is in sore need to some consistency in its football operation.

The instability has become a problem, and we haven’t seen any consistency at the club behind the scenes since Derek McInnes was the manager.

Since McInnes left the club in 2021 we’ve had four managers in Stephen Glass, Jim Goodwin, Barry Robson and Jimmy Thelin – even more if you include interim bosses Paul Sheerin, Peter Leven and Neil Warnock.

We’ve also had four different men operating in the head of recruitment role in that time since Russ Richardson, who worked alongside McInnes for years, moved on too.

Darren Mowbray lasted two years but Jordan Miles and Chris Badlan both lasted less than 12 months while Nuno de Almeida will celebrate a year in the role in December.

Gunner will be back in the game soon

I’m sad to see Gunner go after more than 25 years at the club.

He has dedicated his working life to the club in a variety of roles and you don’t last as long as he did if you are not a good operator.

That’s exactly how I would describe Steven. He has been nothing other than polite, professional and dedicated in the time I’ve known him.

But Gunner can be proud of what he achieved in his four years as director of football.

In his time in charge the club has finished third in the league, qualified for the Conference League group phase twice and won the Scottish Cup.

Any club outwith Celtic and Rangers would be delighted with that track record which is why something tells me we’ll see the departing Dons director of football pop up at another club soon.

Some Aberdeen fans are happy to see him go but I think it’s unfair to pin the inconsistency of recent seasons squarely at his feet.

It’s the nature of football that someone gets singled out as being the problem, but the game has changed so much from when I played and a director of football is just one cog in a huge machine.

When I played clubs had a chief scout who went out and watched players while a manager used his contacts in the game to bring new blood in.

But now it’s global and there is so much remote analysis and video scouting done and it is clear the Dons are still searching for the right formula in that regard.

Dons are underdogs for cup quarter-final

I take no pleasure in saying this but Motherwell are favourites for Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie.

The are unbeaten so far this season, look full of confidence and are playing well.

Aberdeen in contrast, are still searching for a winning combination on the pitch. If they don’t find it this weekend they will be out the cup.

I sound like a broken record at this point but the lack of goal threat remains the biggest cause for concern.

The opening 20 minutes against Livingston last weekend was encouraging and I like seeing the team move the ball quickly and ask questions of the visitors, but I didn’t see the goalkeeper tested too much.

There’s no point working the ball into good positions if there is nobody in the box and no end product and I lost count of the times I watched Alexander Jensen get into a good position on the right only to turn back as there was nobody to cross the ball to.

The manager has rotated his squad all season as he tries to find a winning blend. I fear he’ll be under real pressure if he does not have one on Saturday.