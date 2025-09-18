Lutz Pfannenstiel: Is the ‘craziest man in football’ the perfect candidate to be Aberdeen’s new sporting director?

Aberdeen are on the hunt for a sporting director following the surprise departure of Steven Gunn earlier this week.

One man who has been touted as a possible candidate is one of football’s most remarkable characters Lutz Pfannenstiel, who recently left his sporting director role at St Louis City FC.

He was described as “the craziest man in football” by the football magazine Four Four Two following a playing career in which he became the first professional footballer to play for a club on every continent, was wrongly jailed for match-fixing and he also kidnapped a penguin while playing in New Zealand.

In more recent times, he has enjoyed an impressive reputation for his work at St Louis City where he played an instrumental part in helping the new club make a stunning start to life in the MLS.

Renowned football commentator Derek Rae, who knows Pfannenstiel very well from covering Bundesliga games together, believes the 52-year-old would be a major asset to any Scottish club.

He wrote on social media: “Lutz, who I‘ve known and worked with for a long time, is a natural builder.

“Selfishly would love to see him land in Scottish football next as I feel his outside perspective would benefit our game as a sporting director. Plus he’s great at explaining his ideas in the public sphere.”

Pfannenstiel won’t be short of options for his next move in football.

He was appointed sporting director of St Louis City in 2020 and earned huge plaudits for building a team which played in an attacking, high pressing style and went on to finish top of the Western Conference in their debut season in the MLS in 2023.

His departure from the club was confirmed last month following a tough 2025 for St Louis, during which former Swedish international Olaf Mellberg was sacked as head coach after winning only two games in 15 matches.

He knows the Dons

Pfannenstiel is well aware of what Aberdeen are trying to accomplish under the vision of chairman Dave Cormack and manager Jimmy Thelin.

In 2024, the firm of German football guru Bernhard Peters – the ex-sporting and high performance director at Bundesliga sides Hamburg and Hoffenheim – completed a “holistic review” of the Dons’ football operation.

It is understood Pfannenstiel helped contribute to this project and provided some advice to the Dons on their football structure and the role of a sporting director.

However if Pfannenstiel was interested in making Scottish football his next destination then the major obstacle would be finance.

The German was understood to be one of the highest paid sporting directors in the MLS and the salary he could receive at other larger football clubs around the world may likely put him out of reach of the Dons.

The ultimate journeyman

As a player, he became the first professional footballer to play in each of the six recognised continental associations.

The goalkeeper’s senior career started at German club FC Bad Kotzing and he went on to play for 25 different clubs around the world including stints in England, New Zealand, Singapore, Brazil, South Africa, Finland, Malaysia, Canada, Norway, Armenia and Albania.

During his time in New Zealand he kidnapped a penguin and kept it in his bath at home only to return it when the president of his then club, Otago United, warned him he could be deported if he was caught.

In an interview with The Guardian in 2015, he joked: “That bloody penguin!

“It’s all anyone asks me about. When I was told that I could be deported because of it, he was soon sent back!”

While in Singapore, he was caught up in a match-fixing scandal and was in jail for 101 days but was later cleared of the charges.

In 2002, while playing for Bradford Park Avenue in England he stopped breathing three times on the pitch following a collision in a match against Harrogate Town.

After finishing his playing career, he moved into coaching, working as a goalkeeper coach for the Cuba and Namibia national teams.

Pfannenstiel has also been a techno DJ in Kuala Lumpur and lived in an igloo for five days to raise awareness for global warming.

The German wrote a book on his colourful career called The Unstoppable Goalkeeper, which was published in 2014.

He worked as an international scout for Hoffenheim for seven years until 2018 before becoming a sports executive at Fortuna Dusseldorf. In 2020, he left Dusseldorf to join St Louis City and become the new club’s first sporting director.