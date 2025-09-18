Exclusive: Lutz Pfannenstiel is the total package for Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Exclusive: Lutz Pfannenstiel is the total package for Aberdeen

Bundesliga commentator Derek Rae explains why his broadcast colleague should be on the Dons' radar for the sporting director role.

Aberdeen have been urged to make a move for Lutz Pfannenstiel as they search for a sporting director. Image: Shutterstock
By Paul Third

Aberdeen will have a man who can perform three key roles if they appoint German Lutz Pfannenstiel as their sporting director.

The search is under way for Steven Gunn’s successor at Pittodrie after the club announced the departure of the director of football earlier this week.

Commentator and Dons supporter Derek Rae believes his ESPN colleague is the ideal candidate for the role.

Rae said: “I’ve known Lutz Pfannenstiel a long time. We go back many years working together on air. You know, he’s one of the foremost German football experts.

“He’s done co-commentary work for the Bundesliga’s world feed for many years and is my co-commentator on the Bundesliga for ESPN so we work together closely.

Lutz Pfannenstiel during his time as Duesseldorf´s sports executive in 2020. Image: Shutterstock.

“He is somebody who has contacts in the game that are second to none and is somebody who can call up the biggest clubs in the world and get a response.

“He is a combination of talent spotter, builder and sporting director, which is his title or has been his title these last few years in St Louis and before that in Düsseldorf.

“But above all, he’s a builder.

“He’s somebody who first demonstrated that when he was at Hoffenheim years ago and travelled the world bringing talent like Roberto Firmino to Hoffenheim, who were then not a particularly big German club.”

‘Lutz is looking for the next adventure’

Pfannenstiel has an interest in Scottish football and was at Pittodrie in 2023 to watch the Dons beat Eintracht Frankfurt in the Conference League and Rae believes the former St Louis City general manager should be a leading candidate.

Rae says the German is a charismatic figure who would be a tremendous asset for any club.

He said: “I know having spoken to him that he has an interest in Scottish football and he’s somebody who is always looking for the next adventure.

“There could be a really good fit there for somebody. Whether that’s Aberdeen, I don’t know, but there could be a good fit for somebody.

“I only say it now because he’s not been available. If Scottish football doesn’t get him, somebody else will. And as a Scot, I would prefer that we get him.”

Charismatic German would be a perfect for the Dons

The Dons are looking to replace their director of football position, which was held by Gunn, with a new sporting director role.

Rae believes his broadcast colleague has all the attributes needed for the job.

Former Scottish football commentator Derek Rae
Former Scottish football commentator Derek Rae is now the voice of the Bundesliga for ESPN in the United States.

He said: “Lutz has also got a personality that I think is important in the sporting director role.

“In Scottish football we tend to think of sporting directors as people who are a bit faceless and behind the scenes and don’t ever really talk about their ideas.

“He’s the opposite of that. He’s somebody who, you know, is in his element talking to journalists, talking to fans.

“I’ve felt for a while that in Scottish football we miss these people.

“When you think back to the Fergie era, one of the things that I think is underestimated about Alex Ferguson, was that he did everything back in those days.

“He was the manager and sporting director.

“The number of times you would hear about Ferguson being at a dinner or at an event the night before was remarkable.

“He saw his role as being someone who was encouraging the whole city to get behind the team.

“He knew everybody, and they knew him. Fergie had an unbelievable memory for names and recall, things like that, and Lutz is a similar figure in that regard.”

