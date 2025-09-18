Exclusive: Lutz Pfannenstiel is the total package for Aberdeen

Aberdeen will have a man who can perform three key roles if they appoint German Lutz Pfannenstiel as their sporting director.

The search is under way for Steven Gunn’s successor at Pittodrie after the club announced the departure of the director of football earlier this week.

Commentator and Dons supporter Derek Rae believes his ESPN colleague is the ideal candidate for the role.

Rae said: “I’ve known Lutz Pfannenstiel a long time. We go back many years working together on air. You know, he’s one of the foremost German football experts.

“He’s done co-commentary work for the Bundesliga’s world feed for many years and is my co-commentator on the Bundesliga for ESPN so we work together closely.

“He is somebody who has contacts in the game that are second to none and is somebody who can call up the biggest clubs in the world and get a response.

“He is a combination of talent spotter, builder and sporting director, which is his title or has been his title these last few years in St Louis and before that in Düsseldorf.

“But above all, he’s a builder.

“He’s somebody who first demonstrated that when he was at Hoffenheim years ago and travelled the world bringing talent like Roberto Firmino to Hoffenheim, who were then not a particularly big German club.”

‘Lutz is looking for the next adventure’

Pfannenstiel has an interest in Scottish football and was at Pittodrie in 2023 to watch the Dons beat Eintracht Frankfurt in the Conference League and Rae believes the former St Louis City general manager should be a leading candidate.

Rae says the German is a charismatic figure who would be a tremendous asset for any club.

He said: “I know having spoken to him that he has an interest in Scottish football and he’s somebody who is always looking for the next adventure.

“There could be a really good fit there for somebody. Whether that’s Aberdeen, I don’t know, but there could be a good fit for somebody.

“I only say it now because he’s not been available. If Scottish football doesn’t get him, somebody else will. And as a Scot, I would prefer that we get him.”

Charismatic German would be a perfect for the Dons

The Dons are looking to replace their director of football position, which was held by Gunn, with a new sporting director role.

Rae believes his broadcast colleague has all the attributes needed for the job.

He said: “Lutz has also got a personality that I think is important in the sporting director role.

“In Scottish football we tend to think of sporting directors as people who are a bit faceless and behind the scenes and don’t ever really talk about their ideas.

“He’s the opposite of that. He’s somebody who, you know, is in his element talking to journalists, talking to fans.

“I’ve felt for a while that in Scottish football we miss these people.

“When you think back to the Fergie era, one of the things that I think is underestimated about Alex Ferguson, was that he did everything back in those days.

“He was the manager and sporting director.

“The number of times you would hear about Ferguson being at a dinner or at an event the night before was remarkable.

“He saw his role as being someone who was encouraging the whole city to get behind the team.

“He knew everybody, and they knew him. Fergie had an unbelievable memory for names and recall, things like that, and Lutz is a similar figure in that regard.”