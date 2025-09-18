Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin outlines his plan for Kenan Bilalovic, Kjartan Mar Kjartansson and Mitchel Frame

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has explained why some summer signings have yet make debuts and were also left out of the Uefa Conference League squad.

Thelin splashed out almost £1million to land rising stars Kenan Bilalovic, Kjartan Mar Kjartansson and Mitchel Frame during the transfer window.

Icelandic midfielder Kjartansson and former Celtic left-back Frame have yet to play for Thelin’s first team.

Swedish youth international Bilalovic has featured only once off the bench, as a second half substitute in a 1-0 loss to Fakirk.

Thelin has delivered a timeframe for the three signings to be given regular game-time.

The Dons paid £550,000 to sign Bilalovic, 20, from Swedish club IFK Värnamo on a five-year deal.

Frame, 19, was secured for £250,000 on a four-year-deal from Celtic.

Signings starred for their countries

Icelandic under-21 international Kjartansson, 19, arrived on a four-year deal from Stjarnan for an undisclosed fee.

Bilalovic, Frame and Kjartansson were all left out of Thelin’s 25-man squad for the Uefa Conference league.

Aberdeen kick-start their Conference League campaign with a home clash against Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk on Thursday, October 2.

Kjartansson started two European under-21 Championship qualifiers for Iceland during the recent international break – Faroe Islands (2-1 win) and Estonia (1-1).

Full-back Frame came off the bench for Scotland under-21s in a 2-0 Euro qualifying loss to Portugal earlier this month.

Yet both under-21 internationals have yet to feature for Aberdeen.

Avoiding ‘burn out’ of young talent

Thelin says he aims to avoid burning out the young signings by pitching them in for regular senior game time too soon.

However, he confirmed Bilalovic, Kjartansson and Frame will be given considerable game time around Christmas during a congested fixture schedule.

Thelin insists being patience with young signings is a strategy that worked while he was manager at former club Elfsborg in Sweden.

And he will retain that philosophy at Pittodrie.

He said: “We signed some younger players, with some from different leagues.

“And we had to make a decision (on UEFA Conference League squad) one day after the window closed.

“In my experience they have to adapt and the most important thing is that we don’t burn them out.

“So that they can grow.

“Sometimes they can go in quicker, sometimes it is one month, others six months.

“But we believe in all these young players and I think we will see a lot of changes before Christmas in how they come into the team.

“We have seen them in training now and slowly they are adapting more and making stronger decisions inside the team.

“It is more about giving them the chance to grow and perform in the long term.

“That is how I worked before in my former clubs.

“I believe in that way to work with players.

“When they are ready we will make the decision.”

The signing of Bilalovic, Kjartansson and Frame ties in with Aberdeen’s player trading model.

Aberdeen’s player trading model

The strategy is to source rising, exciting talent at an affordable price to develop into first team regulars.

After making a sustained impact in the first team to help drive the club to success, they can be sold at a considerable profit.

Aberdeen beat competition from a number of European clubs to land winger Bilalovic who spent last season on loan at Skövde AIK.

Bilalovic has 18 appearances in the Allsvenskan, the Swedish top flight.

Full-back Frame made his Celtic debut as a substitute in a 2-1 win over Feyenoord in the Champions League group stage in December 2023.

Midfielder Kjartansson racked up 58 appearances for Icelandic top-flight club Stjarnan.

Thelin overhauled his squad in the summer window.

The late addition of on-loan Bologna winger Jesper Karlsson, striker Kevin Nisbet and midfielder Stuart Armstrong took the number of new signings to 13.

Thelin said: “All the young players we have signed are investments for the future.

“Hopefully they can play earlier but they are investments and they need time.

“Some players we have signed as performance players, they have to perform directly.

“It’s a different balance and we have to take care of everybody and create a good team for this situation.”

Kjartansson impressed in pre-season friendlies against Ipswich Town (3-1 loss) and Cove Rangers (2-0 win).

Thelin’s ‘strong belief’ in Kjartansson

The teen has European experience having played in the Uefa Conference League qualifiers with Stjarnan last season.

Kjartansson started all four games in the two-legged Uefa Conference League qualifiers against against Linfield (Ireland( and Paide Linnameeskond (Estonia) last season.

Thelin said: “Kjartan is a young player.

“He’s travelled on his first journey outside his home country, his first job outside Iceland.

“He’s doing really well, better and better and better.

“When he’s ready, he’s going to show that he’s ready.

“We have a strong belief in him.”