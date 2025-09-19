LIVE: Aberdeen pre-match press conference ahead of Premier Sports Cup quarter-final with Motherwell

Aberdeen will face Motherwell at Pittodrie in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals on Saturday, with a return to Hampden up for grabs. Key updates from Jimmy Thelin and the Dons’ pre-match press conference here.

Reds gaffer Thelin and a first-team player will meet the media at Cormack Park on Friday, in the usual 1.30pm slot, ahead of a Pittodrie clash with the Steelmen where victory would secure another cup semi-final.

A return to Hampden – the site of Aberdeen’s phenomenal Scottish Cup final success over Celtic back in May – would be tonic for what has been a frustrating start to the Premiership campaign, where, after four games, the Dons are still without a win… or even a goal.

His side’s form, and finding the winning formula for a squad revamped significantly during the summer, will likely be a big Thelin talking point during this week’s presser.

However, another topic will be manager Thelin’s reaction to Tuesday’s news director of football Steven Gunn will be leaving the club, having already said his goodbyes to staff.

Christmas unlikely to come early for Aberdeen trio?

12.15pm: One piece from the last week, based around an interview we had with Aberdeen manager Thelin, which has sparked a bit of conversation online is the long-term view the boss is taking on his youngest summer signings, winger Kenan Bilalovic, midfielder Kjartan Mar Kjartansson and left-back Mitchel Frame.

Only Bilalovic has made an appearance (a fleeting one) for the club to this point.

Thelin revealed he plans to be patient with the trio – who are not in his Conference League squad – similar to how he slowly integrated young talents at former club Elfsborg, and it could even be Christmas until we seen them regularly!

“In my experience they have to adapt and the most important thing is that we don’t burn them out, so that they can grow,” Thelin said.

“Sometimes they can go in quicker, sometimes it is one month, others six months.

“But we believe in all these young players and I think we will see a lot of changes before Christmas in how they come into the team.

“We have seen them in training now and slowly they are adapting more and making stronger decisions inside the team.”

Motherwell boss Jens Berthel Askou thinks any Thelin pressure is ‘impatience’

11.45am: In a sense, the manager of Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup quarter-final rivals Motherwell, Jens Berthel Askou, is this season’s Jimmy Thelin.

Thelin was hailed last season during a thrilling 13-game winning run, and then a draw with Celtic, to start the season and his Aberdeen management career.

While Well’s Danish boss Askou has yet to get a league victory, with five draws so far, his team have been the darlings of pundits and fans for the way they have played.

In his own pre-match press conference looking ahead to the clash at Pittodrie, Askou defended his counterpart (and pal) Thelin against criticism for the way the Dons have started their season.

He said: “You lose two football games and suddenly you’re under pressure and everyone wants you out. I don’t think Jimmy is the only example where fans – and people in general – live in a very impatient world. It’s very emotional.

“I don’t think social media helps with patience or the lack of it around football.

“Jimmy has proven himself as a very good manager. There’s a reason why he’s still there. But that’s the world of football.”

Aberdeen need a win – but they ARE creating chances

11.33am: I feel like I’m writing the above subhead every time I fire up one of these press conference live blogs… but it remains the case.

Aberdeen faced “must-win” Premiership games against Falkirk then Livingston in their last two outings… but managed a 1-0 loss and a 0-0 draw.

Naturally, the pressure on boss Thelin to deliver on what was a decent summer investment, particularly late in the window, has cranked up.

Dons fans want to see a squad who now look pretty strong start scoring goals and putting opponents to the sword.

My colleague Paul Third and I recorded a video earlier this week where we discussed five not-so-good statistics being levelled against Aberdeen following their snail’s-paced start to the campaign – including the five-wins-in-31-league-games one.

There’s also the lack of any consistency in team selection, and the goals issue…

In the video, though, I made clear (I hope) my view the Dons were actually pretty good attacking-wise against Livi at Pittodrie last weekend, without quite having the finishing touch, but the new additions, especially new left winger Jesper Karlsson, look like they’ll have a big impact in the matches ahead:

The whole “they are creating chances without finishing them” argument was also made by our Tactics Watch writer Andrew Budge – who pointed out how the Dons are having more penalty box shots this term than some of their (thus far) more prolific peers.

Joe Harper calls for behind-the-scenes stability at Dons

11.20am: Writing in his Evening Express column on Friday, Aberdeen record goalscorer Joe Harper rightly notes Gunn’s departure is another moment of instability behind-the-scenes at Aberdeen.

While last season brought the high of the Scottish Cup success under Thelin, before the Swede was appointed last summer, there had been a cavalcade of Dons managers – from Derek McInnes to Stephen Glass to Jim Goodwin to Barry Robson to Neil Warnock.

Alongside dugout (Thelin lost attacking coach/assistant Emir Bajrami early in his tenure) and squad upheaval, there have also been frequent changes within the scouting and analysis departments at the club.

Hopefully the new sporting director, whoever it may be, can usher in a period of solidity in terms of Aberdeen’s football department structure.

Aberdeen’s sporting director hunt

11am: Let us begin with this week’s relatively-surprising news Steven Gunn – an Aberdeen administrator for 25 years and, since 2021, the club’s director of football – is departing. And has already bid farewell to his colleagues, with board member David Lawrie filling the gap temporarily.

The official line on the subject from Gunn and the club said he feels it is the right time, following last season’s Scottish Cup success, to move on.

Gunn has been the target of (quite often misplaced) ire from supporters in recent years when games, signings and managerial tenures have gone poorly for Aberdeen.

Usually, the ammunition fired at Gunn has been his lack of a “proper football background” etc.

Looking forward, on Wednesday, I revealed Aberdeen chiefs look likely to take their opportunity to replace Gunn with someone from a more technical background, with the job title also likely to be tweaked to the current industry-standard of “sporting director”.

On Thursday, my colleagues then wrote a couple of pieces profiling one option for the role, Lutz Pfannenstiel – a figure well-known at Pittodrie for his involvement in the appointment of manager Jimmy Thelin last year.

Read those pieces on Pfannenstiel, including the potential obstacles to bringing him in, here.

What will Thelin have to say on this particular subject at his Friday press conference?

Up until KICK-OFF at 1.30pm, I’ll be delving into what to expect from the latest Dons presser – ahead of what is a massive cup game against Motherwell.

Then, from 1.30pm, I’ll be posting all of the key updates/info from inside Cormack Park, from Jimmy Thelin and perhaps even whichever Reds star is put to face the media.

