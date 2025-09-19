Richard Gordon: League Cup quarter-final could go a long way to defining Aberdeen’s season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Richard Gordon: League Cup quarter-final could go a long way to defining Aberdeen’s season

The Dons take on Motherwell at Pittodrie in the quarter-final of the competition.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin talks to his players during treatment for an injured player in the Falkirk game. Image: Shutterstock.
By Richard Gordon

I cannot help but feel I have started a number of previous columns with the phrase I am about to type, but here goes again; the Dons face a crucial 90 minutes at Pittodrie this afternoon in a game which could go a long way towards defining their entire season.

As I had warned beforehand, Livingston proved to be stiff opposition last week, and a fourth successive blank left Aberdeen rooted to the foot of the Premiership table.

That was, of course, hugely disappointing, but my spirits were lifted a little when I caught up on the highlights the following morning.

I totally appreciate that a ten minute edit can give a misleading image of a football match, and those who watched the full 90 might have a different take, but from what I saw, the Dons played some decent stuff, were an attacking threat, created plenty opportunities, and were unlucky not to score.

The fact they didn’t is clearly the key factor, but you would hope that if they continue to make chances, they will start finally to take them.

Unfortunately, when a team is going through the kind of spell Aberdeen are, players tend not to be relaxed in front of goal, they tense-up and try to be too precise rather than relying on their instincts, and the vicious circle continues.

On top of that, when you are rock bottom, the luck never goes your way, and the Dons have found that to their cost in the opening league games.

Pictured is Aberdeen’s Emmanuel Gyamfi in action against Livingston. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

While all that is true, team selection and tactics also count, and there has been much debate among the fans on those topics since the campaign kicked-off, with the focus fully on the manager.

Palaversa and Polvara deserve a chance

Last weekend, the main gripes centred around ‘playing two defensive midfielders’ against Livi, and the inclusion of Sivert Nilsen. Having seen enough of Livingston last season, I could understand the approach taken by Jimmy Thelin, but not perhaps the personnel, and would have preferred to have seen Palaversa or Polvara in the starting line-up.

Jimmy knows the Norwegian inside-out, and clearly likes him in his side, but the bulk of the supporters have made their minds up, and Nilsen will now always be a scapegoat if he plays, and the team disappoints.

With the next couple of Premiership outings being trips to Tannadice and Fir Park, Aberdeen could be doing with a much-needed boost today, but this could be yet another demanding affair.

Desperate to book a return to Hampden, they will be coming up against a very different Motherwell, one which plays football from the back and tends to dominate possession. They also have a few players who have started the season on fire, and will be dangerous.

On the plus side, Jens Berthel Askou’s team are probably more open than anyone else in the division and do not keep many clean sheets; the Dons should have plenty opportunities to end their goal drought.

A win might just provide the spark which has been lacking.

Impressive attendance figures

Scottish football fans set another record last season when, for the third year in a row, they turned out in bigger numbers ‘per capita’ than in any other European nation.

A UEFA report recorded a 5% increase on the previous campaign with the turnout considerably higher than in any other country across the continent.

The percentage of the population attending Premiership matches was almost three times greater than in the English Premier League.

The overall figure for the four divisions was in excess of 5.3 million, and while that is a far cry from the heyday of the 1940s and 50s, it is still a very healthy number.

There are plenty all too ready to criticise our game, and the quality can be sub-standard at times, but nowhere else offers the drama, excitement or unpredictability that the SPFL serves up week-in, week-out, and that is exactly why supporters keep turning up.

Our favourite clubs might, at times, drive us crazy, we might be bewildered by the actions and decisions of players and managers, but the game remains as engrossing as ever, and there is no reason to expect that to change any time soon.

