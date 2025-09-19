Richard Gordon: League Cup quarter-final could go a long way to defining Aberdeen’s season

I cannot help but feel I have started a number of previous columns with the phrase I am about to type, but here goes again; the Dons face a crucial 90 minutes at Pittodrie this afternoon in a game which could go a long way towards defining their entire season.

As I had warned beforehand, Livingston proved to be stiff opposition last week, and a fourth successive blank left Aberdeen rooted to the foot of the Premiership table.

That was, of course, hugely disappointing, but my spirits were lifted a little when I caught up on the highlights the following morning.

I totally appreciate that a ten minute edit can give a misleading image of a football match, and those who watched the full 90 might have a different take, but from what I saw, the Dons played some decent stuff, were an attacking threat, created plenty opportunities, and were unlucky not to score.

The fact they didn’t is clearly the key factor, but you would hope that if they continue to make chances, they will start finally to take them.

Unfortunately, when a team is going through the kind of spell Aberdeen are, players tend not to be relaxed in front of goal, they tense-up and try to be too precise rather than relying on their instincts, and the vicious circle continues.

On top of that, when you are rock bottom, the luck never goes your way, and the Dons have found that to their cost in the opening league games.

While all that is true, team selection and tactics also count, and there has been much debate among the fans on those topics since the campaign kicked-off, with the focus fully on the manager.

Palaversa and Polvara deserve a chance

Last weekend, the main gripes centred around ‘playing two defensive midfielders’ against Livi, and the inclusion of Sivert Nilsen. Having seen enough of Livingston last season, I could understand the approach taken by Jimmy Thelin, but not perhaps the personnel, and would have preferred to have seen Palaversa or Polvara in the starting line-up.

Jimmy knows the Norwegian inside-out, and clearly likes him in his side, but the bulk of the supporters have made their minds up, and Nilsen will now always be a scapegoat if he plays, and the team disappoints.

With the next couple of Premiership outings being trips to Tannadice and Fir Park, Aberdeen could be doing with a much-needed boost today, but this could be yet another demanding affair.

Desperate to book a return to Hampden, they will be coming up against a very different Motherwell, one which plays football from the back and tends to dominate possession. They also have a few players who have started the season on fire, and will be dangerous.

On the plus side, Jens Berthel Askou’s team are probably more open than anyone else in the division and do not keep many clean sheets; the Dons should have plenty opportunities to end their goal drought.

A win might just provide the spark which has been lacking.

Impressive attendance figures

Scottish football fans set another record last season when, for the third year in a row, they turned out in bigger numbers ‘per capita’ than in any other European nation.

A UEFA report recorded a 5% increase on the previous campaign with the turnout considerably higher than in any other country across the continent.

The percentage of the population attending Premiership matches was almost three times greater than in the English Premier League.

The overall figure for the four divisions was in excess of 5.3 million, and while that is a far cry from the heyday of the 1940s and 50s, it is still a very healthy number.

There are plenty all too ready to criticise our game, and the quality can be sub-standard at times, but nowhere else offers the drama, excitement or unpredictability that the SPFL serves up week-in, week-out, and that is exactly why supporters keep turning up.

Our favourite clubs might, at times, drive us crazy, we might be bewildered by the actions and decisions of players and managers, but the game remains as engrossing as ever, and there is no reason to expect that to change any time soon.