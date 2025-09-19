Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin defends Sivert Heltne Nilsen and midfield partnership with Graeme Shinnie

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has defended the under-fire midfield partnership of Graeme Shinnie and Sivert Heltne Nilsen.

The Swede anchored his midfield with veterans Shinnie, 34, and Nilsen, 33, in the recent 0-0 draw with Livingston.

Struggling Aberdeen are rock bottom of the Premiership with only one point, and no goals, from the opening four league games.

The Shinnie-Nilsen partnership has been the focus of criticism from some supporters.

Thelin accepts fans’ opinions matter but is adamant that will not change his selection decision.

Duo bring stability and leadership

Aberdeen are set to face Motherwell in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Asked what the Nilsen-Shinnie partnership has over other midfielders, Thelin said: “They are taking responsibility and connecting the team with their leadership.

“They bring stability but then of course other players have to grow.

“We always try to pick the players that are performing right now, and that is what we are doing.

“We always try to put the best team on the pitch that do the best in the training sessions.

“Those who take on the most responsibility and do their best to win the games we are playing.”

Some Aberdeen fans ironically cheered when Nilsen was substituted off in the second half against Livingston.

‘It is my decision as a manager’

A summer signing from SK Brann last summer midfielder Nilsen is a key component of Thelin’s starting XI.

On the fans cheering his substitution, Thelin said: “I didn’t notice that.

“I can understand emotions but we always support our own players.

“It is always going to be opinions but we have a good staff here and training every day that shows the qualities and what they contribute.

“Then it is my decision as a manager.

“If other people or fans have opinions, they can have opinions, but it is not going to impact our decisions.

“We have a lot of good midfielders but so far Sivert has been one of the better ones in the training sessions.

“And he is trying to build a culture with hard work with some of the players trying to get up to the same level.

“We try that before the game to keep the same standard.”

Thelin delivered Scottish Cup glory at Hampden in May to bring the trophy back to Pittodrie for the first time since 1990.

However the start to the season has not built on that cup winning momentum.

Aberdeen failed to reach the Europa League, losing 5-2 on aggregate in the play-offs to Romanian side FCSB.

Thelin’s side parachuted down into the Conference League.

As the winless league start extended to four games against Livingston, frustrated fans booed at full-time.

Thelin said: “I respect always the emotions and always respect our fans.

“The club has a long history and will have a long history in the future.

“So when we are here we have to give everything for the club, the team and our fans.

“We want to give our fans more but also look ourselves in the mirror and be better in future.

“We still have a strong belief in what we’re doing, but we have to get results.

“If there is noise sometimes, it is what it is in this business.

“That’s why the sport is so big because it catches everything in a human being – the emotion, the togetherness, excitement.

“It means so much to so many people.

“So it’s not strange when things don’t go exactly as you’re hoping for that emotions are there.

“But when you work in it as a manager or a player you have to focus and do the job well.

“Don’t get distracted by noise or opinions.

“Everyone has opinions, everyone is connected in a way, so my job is to get the team better and make the players better.”

Kristers Tobers fitness update

Latvian international centre-back Kristers Tobers stepped up his recovery from injury when playing in a closed door friendly against Ross County this week.

Tobers has been sidelined with a hamstring injury and last featured for the Dons when introduced as a substitute in the Scottish Cup final.

Thelin said: “Kristers played in the friendly against Ross County for around 70 minutes.”

The hunt is on to replace director of football Steven Gunn who is to leave Aberdeen, but Thelin revealed he will have no input in the selection process.

Replacing director of football

Gunn was appointed director of football in 2021.

He will officially depart the club next month with non-executive director, and former Don, David Lawrie taking on the role on an interim basis until a successor is appointed.

German Lutz Pfannenstiel has been touted as a potential candidate having recently left his sporting director role at American MLS club St Louis City FC.

Thelin said: “Steven and myself have good conversations as he is director of football, and I report to him.

“He was here when I signed, and we have worked very closely together for a really intense year.

“Sometimes these things can happen, and I wish him all the best.

“I have been really happy to work with him and know him as a person, friend and a colleague.”

Asked if he will have any input in appointing Gunn’s replacement, Thelin said: “No. That is not for me. It is for the CEO and the people who decide.”