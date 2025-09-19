Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin defends Sivert Heltne Nilsen and midfield partnership with Graeme Shinnie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin defends Sivert Heltne Nilsen and midfield partnership with Graeme Shinnie

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals why he will continue to field the Graeme Shinnie-Sivert Heltne Nilsen midfield partnership and how outside opinions will not change his stance - and also delivers Kristers Tobers fitness update.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Sivert Heltne Nilsen in action against FCSB in the Europa League play-off first leg at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen's Sivert Heltne Nilsen in action against FCSB in the Europa League play-off first leg at Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has defended the under-fire midfield partnership of Graeme Shinnie and Sivert Heltne Nilsen.

The Swede anchored his midfield with veterans Shinnie, 34, and Nilsen, 33, in the recent 0-0 draw with Livingston.

Struggling Aberdeen are rock bottom of the Premiership with only one point, and no goals, from the opening four league games.

The Shinnie-Nilsen partnership has been the focus of criticism from some supporters.

Aberdeen's Sivert Hiltne Nilsen (R) and Graeme Shinnie during the 3-3 draw at Hibs.
Aberdeen's Sivert Hiltne Nilsen (R) and Graeme Shinnie during the 3-3 draw at Hibs. Image: SNS

Thelin accepts fans’ opinions matter but is adamant that will not change his selection decision.

Duo bring stability and leadership

Aberdeen are set to face Motherwell in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Asked what the Nilsen-Shinnie partnership has over other midfielders, Thelin said: “They are taking responsibility and connecting the team with their leadership.

“They bring stability but then of course other players have to grow.

“We always try to pick the players that are performing right now, and that is what we are doing.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie in action against FCSB at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie in action against FCSB at Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns DC Thomson

“We always try to put the best team on the pitch that do the best in the training sessions.

“Those who take on the most responsibility and do their best to win the games we are playing.”

Some Aberdeen fans ironically cheered when Nilsen was substituted off in the second half against Livingston.

‘It is my decision as a manager’

A summer signing from SK Brann last summer midfielder Nilsen is a key component of Thelin’s starting XI.

On the fans cheering his substitution, Thelin said: “I didn’t notice that.

“I can understand emotions but we always support our own players.

“It is always going to be opinions but we have a good staff here and training every day that shows the qualities and what they contribute.

Aberdeen's Sivert Heltne Nilsen scores to make it 1-0 during a Premier Sports Cup Second Round match against Greenock Morton. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Sivert Heltne Nilsen scores to make it 1-0 during a Premier Sports Cup Second Round match against Greenock Morton. Image: SNS

“Then it is my decision as a manager.

“If other people or fans have opinions, they can have opinions, but it is not going to impact our decisions.

We have a lot of good midfielders but so far Sivert has been one of the better ones in the training sessions.

“And he is trying to build a culture with hard work with some of the players trying to get up to the same level.

“We try that before the game to keep the same standard.”

Thelin delivered Scottish Cup glory at Hampden in May to bring the trophy back to Pittodrie for the first time since 1990.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. during the 0-0 draw with Livingston at Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. during the 0-0 draw with Livingston at Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

However the start to the season has not built on that cup winning momentum.

Aberdeen failed to reach the Europa League, losing 5-2 on aggregate in the play-offs to Romanian side FCSB.

Thelin’s side parachuted down into the Conference League.

As the winless league start extended to four games against Livingston, frustrated fans booed at full-time.

Thelin said: “I respect always the emotions and always respect our fans.

“The club has a long history and will have a long history in the future.

“So when we are here we have to give everything for the club, the team and our fans.

“We want to give our fans more but also look ourselves in the mirror and be better in future.

“We still have a strong belief in what we’re doing, but we have to get results.

“If there is noise sometimes, it is what it is in this business.

“That’s why the sport is so big because it catches everything in a human being – the emotion, the togetherness, excitement.

“It means so much to so many people.

“So it’s not strange when things don’t go exactly as you’re hoping for that emotions are there.

“But when you work in it as a manager or a player you have to focus and do the job well.

“Don’t get distracted by noise or opinions.

“Everyone has opinions, everyone is connected in a way, so my job is to get the team better and make the players better.”

Kristers Tobers fitness update

Latvian international centre-back Kristers Tobers stepped up his recovery from injury when playing in a closed door friendly against Ross County this week.

Tobers has been sidelined with a hamstring injury and last featured for the Dons when introduced as a substitute in the Scottish Cup final.

Thelin said: “Kristers played in the friendly against Ross County for around 70 minutes.”

The hunt is on to replace director of football Steven Gunn who is to leave Aberdeen, but Thelin revealed he will have no input in the selection process.

Replacing director of football

Gunn was appointed director of football in 2021.

He will officially depart the club next month with non-executive director, and former Don, David Lawrie taking on the role on an interim basis until a successor is appointed.

Aberdeen's director of football Steven Gunn, chairman Dave Cormack and chief executive Alan Burrows celebrate the Scottish Cup win at Hampden last season. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's director of football Steven Gunn, chairman Dave Cormack and chief executive Alan Burrows celebrate the Scottish Cup win at Hampden last season. Image: SNS.

German Lutz Pfannenstiel has been touted as a potential candidate having recently left his sporting director role at American MLS club St Louis City FC.

Thelin said: “Steven and myself have good conversations as he is director of football, and I report to him.

“He was here when I signed, and we have worked very closely together for a really intense year.

“Sometimes these things can happen, and I wish him all the best.

“I have been really happy to work with him and know him as a person, friend and a colleague.”

Asked if he will have any input in appointing Gunn’s replacement, Thelin said: “No. That is not for me. It is for the CEO and the people who decide.”

 

