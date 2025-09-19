Midfielder Stuart Armstrong reveals key factor that fast-tracked signing for Aberdeen

Recent signing Stuart Armstrong revealed the fear of missing out on the Uefa Conference League fast-tracked his signing with Aberdeen.

Midfielder Armstrong penned a two-year-contract with the Dons as a free agent the day after the summer transfer window closed.

His deal was confirmed 24 hours before boss Jimmy Thelin had to submit his 25-man squad for the Conference League.

Scotland international Armstrong said Uefa’s deadline forced him to commit and sign for the Dons.

Armstrong made his debut in the 0-0 draw with Livingston and is in contention to face Motherwell in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie on Saturday.

And the 53-times capped midfielder revealed he had been training with a Scottish club all summer to keep his fitness up.

He said: “My decision had to be fast-tracked due to their European registration.

“I knew I had to make a decision.

“I think that was a nice thing in a way, to actually have that deadline to force you into it … not that there were any doubts.

“You get to a point where maybe you don’t actually know what you want and you’re trying to weigh it all up.

“There was a lot of positives to coming to Aberdeen and then it was sort of, you need to decide pretty quickly.

“Then, all of a sudden you’re here and signing and it feels good”

Armstrong also revealed he feared he would never become a professional footballer after Aberdeen rejected him as a teenager.

Heartache at Aberdeen rejection

The midfielder had six trial matches with the Dons at 13-years-old but the Pittodrie club passed on him.

Starring for the Dons was a dream for Armstrong played for Aberdeen-based Dyce Boys Club at the time.

He admits he was “gutted” when that dream faded away.

He said: “When I was around 13, I had six trial games in total for Aberdeen and never quite made the cut.

“It was bad, but everything at that age is probably amplified.

“There was just so much belief in my own ability that I thought I was going to be a professional footballer.

“And then when somebody says no, you kind of think, ‘well, maybe I’m not’!

“Maybe I’m not as good as I thought I was, or it’s a big reality check.

“I mean, physically, I probably didn’t develop until a lot later.

“So I was probably smaller, weaker, slower and all the rest of it.

“But it was tough at the time.

“When you grow up, you realise it was just one of those things, but at the time I took it badly.

“I can’t remember if there were any tears, but I was gutted.”

Two decades on from the disappointment of his Aberdeen trials Armstrong finally arrived at Pittodrie with a formidable pedigree.

Dream of playing for Aberdeen

He won four league titles with Celtic and a further two Scottish Cups and League Cups.

Armstrong played more than 30 European games with the Parkhead side, primarily in the Champions League.

Following a £7million transfer to Southampton in 2018 he played more than 150 times in the English Premier League.

He said: “It (playing for Aberdeen) was a dream of mine when I was younger.

“I grew up here, I went to school here, I used to go and watch the games here.

“Some of the first professional games I watched were Aberdeen with my dad and my brother.

“When I got older, I used to go with my friends.

“So, it was a dream of mine and then when I didn’t quite make it, I was gutted.”

Armstrong had not played since starting for Sheffield Wednesday in a 1-1 Championship draw with Portsmouth on April 25.

Training with Scottish club

The midfielder made an impressive debut against Livingston.

Despite no game time for four months his fitness levels were high having trained with League One Hamilton during the summer.

He said: “Last season I had a big break between clubs (Vancouver Whitecaps and Sheffield Wednesday) and that was a disaster.

“This season, one of my best friends was at Hamilton and John Rankin, who I used to play with, is the manager there.

“I trained with them for probably around two months.

“That has been a huge help for me in terms of fitness and given me a big foundation coming here.

“When I’m joining in training (at Aberdeen) I don’t feel like I’m massively behind.

“It’s probably just the game time that you can’t replicate anywhere else.

“That’s where the difference is and the only solution to that is games.

“Bit by bit, hopefully that comes together for me.”

Targeting further trophy glory

Armstrong admits the chance to add to his impressive medal haul was an attraction in signing for Scottish Cup winners Aberdeen.

He said: “Having good cup runs is definitely a factor.

“The competition is still fierce, you’ve got a lot of teams wanting to go for it.

“Obviously, getting to this, the chance to get to a semi-final, play at the national stadium, bring all the fans and get the good atmosphere.

“In England, it’s harder to come by.”