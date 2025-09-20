Aberdeen 0 Motherwell 1: What we learned from miserable Premier Sports Cup loss as Jimmy Thelin’s Dons’ dearth of quality costs them Hampden trip

Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen crashed out of the Premier Sports Cup before Hampden, with a 1-0 Pittodrie quarter-final loss to Motherwell further darkening the mood of the Red Army.

The Dons – still without a goal against top-flight opposition this season – displayed what has become their characteristic bluntness in the tie, ending the game without a shot on target.

Jens Berthel Askou’s Well punished them when Regan Charles-Cook fired a cracking winner in off the post after an hour.

Boos rang out around the stadium as the full-time whistle finished Aberdeen’s League Cup interest, with Thelin under tightening pressure to get his side going this campaign.

Here’s what we learned during Aberdeen’s defeat to the Steelmen.

Thelin willing to drop Sivert Heltne Nilsen – with Stuart Armstrong in

Since before kick-off in last weekend’s 0-0 draw with Livingston – where the Dons trudged to a fourth game without victory in their opening four Premiership fixtures – the focus had been on Thelin’s decision to start with two 30-plus defensive midfielders in skipper Graeme Shinnie and the boss’ on-field lieutenant Sivert Heltne Nilsen.

Supporters had even applauded ironically when Nilsen was substituted against Livi.

Though he gave – by Thelin’s standards – an impassioned defence of his old Elfsborg mucker Nilsen at his pre-Well press conference, the Norwegian was the one player swapped out of Thelin’s team for the tie.

Thelin, it would seem, also recognised the ponderous influence accusations levelled at Nilsen by fans.

In Nilsen’s place, for a starting debut, came the more-attacking, Scotland international and former English Premier League star Stuart Armstrong, following the ex-Dyce Boys’ Club man’s classy late substitute debut against Livi.

Pre-match, Thelin said Armstrong’s inclusion would “bring the ball closer to their box” – as in, Well’s box.

Armstrong’s first involvement, however, was a miscue deep in his own half, playing a backwards pass right past centre-back Alfie Dorrington and out for a Well corner.

He redeemed himself on eight minutes, though, when he got back to nick the ball away from Ibrahim Said as a Well break started to look sinister for the Reds.

The 33-year-old, like Nilsen no spring chicken, then began to contribute in attack.

On 22 minutes, he cleverly won a free-kick from Liam Gordon near the visitors’ area – a set-piece which resulted in Emmanuel Gyamfi sending a wicked low cross in, which goalie Calum Ward had to knock away.

As well as showing vision and passing ability to play in Dons left wideman Jesper Karlsson later in the opening period, Armstrong bought another free-kick on 38 minutes with a quick change of pace to take the ball beyond Charles-Cook on the right – something, fundamentally, you wouldn’t see Nilsen doing.

This set-play, taken by Adil Aouchiche, found its way to Mats Knoester, who showed good composure for a centre-half on the opposition six-yard line, but then somehow, having danced his way into a shooting position, smacked the ball off the crossbar, spurning Aberdeen’s best chance of the day.

Armstrong was deemed to have ran out of steam by Thelin on 60 minutes, to be replaced by Ante Palaversa – with midfield partner Graeme Shinnie departing for Leighton Clarkson.

Scandi bosses clash, but Thelin’s Dons just can’t find cutting edge

Dons boss Thelin met a fellow Scandinavian manager in the League Cup quarter-final, in the form of his Danish pal from back in the Swedish Allsvenskan, Askou.

Askou has been the early-season darling of pundits for Well’s play, despite the Steelmen also still waiting for a Premiership victory and with five league draws so far.

Both teams lined up in a 4-2-3-1 shape.

Aberdeen looked to take control from the first whistle, and were aggressive in their press whenever they lost the ball.

While this early pressing did look like forcing Well into a critical error, as they coughed up corners and throw-ins, Aberdeen didn’t capitalise.

The all-too-familiar Dons dearth of cutting edge or quick-thinking in the final third – the plague of the season so far – was still the crux of the issue.

When Well began playing through Aberdeen’s first line of defence later in the half, terrifyingly, it felt like they always had a free 30 or 40-yard run through midfield, unopposed.

On 42 minutes, Dimitar Mitov made a vital, smothering save when Well broke at pace and Apostolos Stamatelopoulos squared to Charles-Cook for what looked a certain goal.

This huge chance followed two quick-fire Steelmen efforts on the half-hour. First, Tawanda Maswanhise had taken down a cross, skipped by Gyamfi and smacked the ball off the post, before Aouchiche made an acrobatic goal-line clearance from a Stephen O’Donnell header.

After the interval, Well were on the front-foot.

Aberdeen had some brief forays forward – sub Palaversa firing over from the edge of the box after the home side looked to have a decent penalty shout for handball.

But there had been evident Dons fragility, and their cup semi-final hopes came crashing in on them with an hour played.

Emmanuel Longelo cut back from the left of the Reds’ box to Charles-Cook, and the latter sent a pinpoint shot in off of the far post.

After this, it was a case of Well defending what they had.

Though Thelin had sent on Palaversa, Clarkson, Dante Polvara and Marko Lazetic – playmaker Clarkson quickly taking responsibility for running of the show, as always – the big tie-levelling chance just didn’t look like coming.

On 85 minutes, visiting striker Stamatelopoulos put a free header wide which should have definitively killed the contest.

Then, with a couple of minutes left, Dons defender and stand-in skipper Nicky Devlin, on for the injured Gyamfi, glanced a Karlsson delivery with his head at the front post, sending the ball over goalie Ward… but also, agonisingly, off the bar.

Will Emmanuel Gyamfi be fit for Dundee United game?

Aberdeen, edging into what feels – given growing supporter anger – like crisis, now rattle on to Tuesday’s rearranged Premiership trip to face Dundee United. But will they now have to do it without left-back Gyamfi?

The new signing, who only got fit enough to make his debut against Livi, was an attacking outlet in the first half against Well.

If he is in indeed facing another spell on the sidelines, it will be a headache Thelin doesn’t need – though it may present an opportunity to another summer addition, Scotland youngster Mitchel Frame, who has yet to feature.

Thelin said after the game he hoped Gyamfi just had cramp, but we will have to wait and see.