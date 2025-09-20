Boss Jimmy Thelin on THREE key failures that led to Aberdeen crashing out of Premier Sports Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boss Jimmy Thelin on THREE key failures that led to Aberdeen crashing out of Premier Sports Cup

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals he held clear the air talks with his struggling team in the Pittodrie dressing room after crashing out of the Premier Sports Cup with a 1-0 loss to Motherwell.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin looks dejected during the 1-0 Premier Sports Cup 1uarter-final loss to Motherwell at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin insists there are three fundamental failures in his reconstructed squad that are derailing the season.

Aberdeen’s horrific start to the campaign continued as they crashed out of the Premier Sports Cup at the quarter-final stage with a 1-0 loss to Motherwell at Pittodrie.

The Reds are also rock bottom of the Premiership and failed to reach the Europa League.

Thelin revealed he had clear the air talks with his squad in the Pittodrie dressing room after the loss to Motherwell.

And has demanded an immediate change in mindset from his players starting from a training session at Cormack Park on Sunday.

He has also warned players they must show “more responsibility and respect” for the situation their winless form has dragged the club into.

Motherwell's Regan Charles-Cook scores to make it 1-0 during a Premier Sports Cup Quarter-Final match against Aberdeen.
Motherwell booked their semi-final slot at Hampden with a stunning Regan Charles-Cook in the 63rd minute.

For the second home game in succession Aberdeen were booed at full-time.

Thelin pinpoints Aberdeen problems

Thelin remains convinced he will turn it around at Pittodrie.

He said: “How do I explain that?

“Myself, my players and my staff need to look ourselves in the mirror now and change things really quickly.

“We are losing games and there is the A,B,C in football.

“By that I mean the passion, the 50-50 duels and how we sacrifice in and around the box.

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin looks dejected at the end of the Premier Sports Cup loss to Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock
“We are losing the games because we are not doing that and it is so important for me to get the players to do that.

“The players must understand that is the fundamental in a football game, then you can play this system or that system.

“But if you lose the small duels game after game it doesn’t matter how we play or what tactic we use.

“This is the basic thing we have to change tomorrow.

“We cannot wait one more game.

“We have to change how we see things in football otherwise it is not a good situation for us.”

Aberdeen's Jesper Karlsson shoots against Motherwell in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie.
Thelin did not address the press until an hour after full-time as he held talks in the aftermath of the defeat.

Clear the air talks with players

Aberdeen have failed to score in six of their eight games this season in all competitions.

Thelin led the Dons to Scottish Cup glory but that silverware success is in the midst of a slump of only 10 wins in the last 40 matches.

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin reacts after header late on in game against Motherwell.
He said: “I had good chat with the players.

“We have to change the mindset when we come into Cormack Park tomorrow.

“And not think about other things, start with the basics.

“The fans were booing after the game and I can understand them as the frustration is there.

“The players can also understand it as they can feel when they are not doing the right things.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during a Premier Sports Cup Quarter-Final match loss to Motherwell.
“We have to show more responsibility and respect for the situation.

“It is important for the individual with how you go out on a football pitch.

“Today we were leaving the responsibility to someone else, we were not helping each other in the right way.

“To play at a club where you want to win something you have to take responsibility.

“I am the first one to take the hits.”

Aberdeen twice hit the woodwork but the harsh reality confronting the Dons is that the better side won.

Thelin confident he can ‘fix’ form

Motherwell were denied the opener when Tawanda Maswanhise crashed a shot off the post on the half-hour mark.

Moments later Adil Aouchiche cleared an Apostoulos Stamatelopoulos header off the line after a corner kick.

Aberdeen's Stuart Armstrong in action against Motherwell in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final.
The woodwork denied the Dons late in the first half when Mats Knoester’s attempt cracked off the bar then bounced on the line.

The Reds fell behind to a stunning goal from Charles-Cook who drilled a powerful 18 yard right-foot drive in off the far post.

Aberdeen hit the woodwork in the 88th minute when Nicky Devlin’s 10 yard header from a Jesper Karlsson delivery crashed off the bar.

Thelin said: “I still have a strong conviction I will turn it around.

“If I had doubts it would be a problem.”

When asked about the post-match talk with the players, he said: “I don’t want to say what happened in there but we had a really open talk.

“We talked about everything and cleared the room.

“We have to move on together now, that’s the most important thing.

“It’s about responsibility but of course you can feel the pressure sometimes. ”

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin (centre) tries to speed the game up during the 1-0 Premier Sports Cup quarter-final loss to Motherwell at Pittodrie
ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Mitov 6; Jensen 6, Dorrington 5, Knoester 5, Gyamfi 5 (Devlin 60); Armstrong 6 (Clarkson 60), Shinnie 6 (Palaversa 60); Keskinen 5 (Lazetic 72), Aouchiche 5 (Polvara 72), Karlsson 6; Nisbet 5.

Subs not used: Suman, Nilsen, Milanovic, Milne.

MOTHERWELL (4-4-2): Ward 7; O’Donnell 6, Gordon 7, Welsh 7 (Balmer 89), Longelo 7; Maswanhise 7, Fadinger 6 (Priestman 76), Watt 6, Charles-Cook 7 (Osong 76); Stamatelopoulos 7, Said 6 (Koutroumbis 89).

Subs not used: Oxborough, Halliday, Ross, McAllister, McColm.

Referee: John Beaton

Attendance: 11,533

Man of the match: Emmanuel Longelo (Motherwell)

