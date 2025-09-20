Boss Jimmy Thelin on THREE key failures that led to Aberdeen crashing out of Premier Sports Cup

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin insists there are three fundamental failures in his reconstructed squad that are derailing the season.

Aberdeen’s horrific start to the campaign continued as they crashed out of the Premier Sports Cup at the quarter-final stage with a 1-0 loss to Motherwell at Pittodrie.

The Reds are also rock bottom of the Premiership and failed to reach the Europa League.

Thelin revealed he had clear the air talks with his squad in the Pittodrie dressing room after the loss to Motherwell.

And has demanded an immediate change in mindset from his players starting from a training session at Cormack Park on Sunday.

He has also warned players they must show “more responsibility and respect” for the situation their winless form has dragged the club into.

Motherwell booked their semi-final slot at Hampden with a stunning Regan Charles-Cook in the 63rd minute.

For the second home game in succession Aberdeen were booed at full-time.

Thelin pinpoints Aberdeen problems

Thelin remains convinced he will turn it around at Pittodrie.

He said: “How do I explain that?

“Myself, my players and my staff need to look ourselves in the mirror now and change things really quickly.

“We are losing games and there is the A,B,C in football.

“By that I mean the passion, the 50-50 duels and how we sacrifice in and around the box.

“We are losing the games because we are not doing that and it is so important for me to get the players to do that.

“The players must understand that is the fundamental in a football game, then you can play this system or that system.

“But if you lose the small duels game after game it doesn’t matter how we play or what tactic we use.

“This is the basic thing we have to change tomorrow.

“We cannot wait one more game.

“We have to change how we see things in football otherwise it is not a good situation for us.”

Thelin did not address the press until an hour after full-time as he held talks in the aftermath of the defeat.

Clear the air talks with players

Aberdeen have failed to score in six of their eight games this season in all competitions.

Thelin led the Dons to Scottish Cup glory but that silverware success is in the midst of a slump of only 10 wins in the last 40 matches.

He said: “I had good chat with the players.

“We have to change the mindset when we come into Cormack Park tomorrow.

“And not think about other things, start with the basics.

“The fans were booing after the game and I can understand them as the frustration is there.

“The players can also understand it as they can feel when they are not doing the right things.

“We have to show more responsibility and respect for the situation.

“It is important for the individual with how you go out on a football pitch.

“Today we were leaving the responsibility to someone else, we were not helping each other in the right way.

“To play at a club where you want to win something you have to take responsibility.

“I am the first one to take the hits.”

Aberdeen twice hit the woodwork but the harsh reality confronting the Dons is that the better side won.

Thelin confident he can ‘fix’ form

Motherwell were denied the opener when Tawanda Maswanhise crashed a shot off the post on the half-hour mark.

Moments later Adil Aouchiche cleared an Apostoulos Stamatelopoulos header off the line after a corner kick.

The woodwork denied the Dons late in the first half when Mats Knoester’s attempt cracked off the bar then bounced on the line.

The Reds fell behind to a stunning goal from Charles-Cook who drilled a powerful 18 yard right-foot drive in off the far post.

Aberdeen hit the woodwork in the 88th minute when Nicky Devlin’s 10 yard header from a Jesper Karlsson delivery crashed off the bar.

Thelin said: “I still have a strong conviction I will turn it around.

“If I had doubts it would be a problem.”

When asked about the post-match talk with the players, he said: “I don’t want to say what happened in there but we had a really open talk.

“We talked about everything and cleared the room.

“We have to move on together now, that’s the most important thing.

“It’s about responsibility but of course you can feel the pressure sometimes. ”

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Mitov 6; Jensen 6, Dorrington 5, Knoester 5, Gyamfi 5 (Devlin 60); Armstrong 6 (Clarkson 60), Shinnie 6 (Palaversa 60); Keskinen 5 (Lazetic 72), Aouchiche 5 (Polvara 72), Karlsson 6; Nisbet 5.

Subs not used: Suman, Nilsen, Milanovic, Milne.

MOTHERWELL (4-4-2): Ward 7; O’Donnell 6, Gordon 7, Welsh 7 (Balmer 89), Longelo 7; Maswanhise 7, Fadinger 6 (Priestman 76), Watt 6, Charles-Cook 7 (Osong 76); Stamatelopoulos 7, Said 6 (Koutroumbis 89).

Subs not used: Oxborough, Halliday, Ross, McAllister, McColm.

Referee: John Beaton

Attendance: 11,533

Man of the match: Emmanuel Longelo (Motherwell)