WATCH: Aberdeen fans speak after Motherwell cup loss – ‘My patience is done with Jimmy Thelin’; ‘Jimmy’s got immense credit with me still’

In the early weeks of the season, Aberdeen have stretched a poor Premiership run to just five wins in 31 top-flight outings dating back to last term, with no goals or wins in their four league matches this term.
They lost a Europa League play-off tie to Romanian champions FCSB, while they are now also out of the first domestic cup competition of the campaign.
Boos rang out around Pittodrie at full-time, as, despite a significant squad overhaul in the summer, and the exciting late signings of Jesper Karlsson, Stuart Armstrong and Kevin Nisbet – who all started against Well – Aberdeen’s struggles continue to deepen.
We grabbed fans on Pittodrie Street to get their thoughts on the Dons’ performance on Saturday and plight so far this season…
