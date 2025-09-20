WATCH: Aberdeen fans speak after Motherwell cup loss – ‘My patience is done with Jimmy Thelin’; ‘Jimmy’s got immense credit with me still’

Some Aberdeen fans told us they have lost patience with manager Jimmy Thelin after the Dons’ 1-0 Premier Sports Cup exit to Motherwell.

A lack of attacking quality – a hallmark of this season so far – cost the Reds, as Regan Charles-Cook sent the visitors through to Hampden with a sumptuous second half strike.

In the early weeks of the season, Aberdeen have stretched a poor Premiership run to just five wins in 31 top-flight outings dating back to last term, with no goals or wins in their four league matches this term.

They lost a Europa League play-off tie to Romanian champions FCSB, while they are now also out of the first domestic cup competition of the campaign.

Boos rang out around Pittodrie at full-time, as, despite a significant squad overhaul in the summer, and the exciting late signings of Jesper Karlsson, Stuart Armstrong and Kevin Nisbet – who all started against Well – Aberdeen’s struggles continue to deepen.

We grabbed fans on Pittodrie Street to get their thoughts on the Dons’ performance on Saturday and plight so far this season…