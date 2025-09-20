WATCH: Aberdeen fans speak after Motherwell cup loss – ‘My patience is done with Jimmy Thelin’; ‘Jimmy’s got immense credit with me still’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

WATCH: Aberdeen fans speak after Motherwell cup loss – ‘My patience is done with Jimmy Thelin’; ‘Jimmy’s got immense credit with me still’

We talked to Aberdeen supporters straight after the Premier Sports Cup defeat to Motherwell, and some were pretty angry with boss Jimmy Thelin.

By Ryan Cryle

Some Aberdeen fans told us they have lost patience with manager Jimmy Thelin after the Dons’ 1-0 Premier Sports Cup exit to Motherwell.

A lack of attacking quality – a hallmark of this season so far – cost the Reds, as Regan Charles-Cook sent the visitors through to Hampden with a sumptuous second half strike.

In the early weeks of the season, Aberdeen have stretched a poor Premiership run to just five wins in 31 top-flight outings dating back to last term, with no goals or wins in their four league matches this term.

They lost a Europa League play-off tie to Romanian champions FCSB, while they are now also out of the first domestic cup competition of the campaign.

Boos rang out around Pittodrie at full-time, as, despite a significant squad overhaul in the summer, and the exciting late signings of Jesper Karlsson, Stuart Armstrong and Kevin Nisbet – who all started against Well – Aberdeen’s struggles continue to deepen.

We grabbed fans on Pittodrie Street to get their thoughts on the Dons’ performance on Saturday and plight so far this season…

Conversation