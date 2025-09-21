Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov lifts lid on boss Jimmy Thelin’s dressing room inquest after Premier Sports Cup exit

Keeper Dimitar Mitov says the players must shoulder all the blame for Aberdeen’s disastrous start to the season.

Hampden hero Mitov also warned the Dons cannot use their Scottish Cup winning glory in May to shield from the responsibility and harsh reality of their form crash.

A 1-0 loss to Motherwell in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie piled further misery on struggling Aberdeen.

The cup exit was another hammer blow for the Reds who are bottom of the Premiership and failed to reach the Europa League, despite an expensive summer squad rebuild.

Mitov reckons the winless slump has nothing to do with boss Jimmy Thelin’s tactics but is down to the players’ failure to do the basics.

‘Players need to take responsibility, it is our fault’

In the immediate aftermath of the quarter-final loss Thelin held clear the air talks with his team.

Mitov revealed details of the post-match dressing room inquest where “we said the things that needed to be said.”

The keeper insists every player must now have a period of honest self-reflection before Aberdeen face Dundee United at Tannadice on Tuesday.

He said: “We as players need to take responsibility, it’s our fault and no-one else’s.

“It’s nowhere near good enough for the standards and demands of this football club.

“Fundamentally in football you need to want it more than the other team.

“We need to run more, tackle better, sacrifice more and encourage each other better.

“However, we didn’t do that today (against Motherwell).

“It has nothing to do with formation or anything like that it is just the basics of football that you need to do every single week.

“We need to go home, look ourselves in the mirror, and think how can we be better?

“How can I sacrifice even more because we have everything to be successful.

“From facilities and the information given to us before the game, everything.”

Thelin led Aberdeen to Scottish Cup winning glory at Hampden in May as the Dons lifted the trophy for the first time since 1990.

Scottish Cup glory is ‘in the past’

Mitov saved two spot-kicks in the cup final penalty shoot-out win against Celtic.

Despite a summer transfer window squad rebuild with 13 signings Aberdeen have failed to build on the momentum of the cup win.

Mitov said: “I don’t want to go back to winning the cup, I couldn’t care less.

“It’s in the past, it’s gone.

“I’m not looking back and saying we won the cup and using it as an excuse.

“It’s finished. Right now we are not playing well, we know this.

“We are becoming so disconnected and open and only we can fix it.

“Before a game we are given the best information on how to play against the opposition.

“But when it comes to the weekend for some reason we just forget all the information we had and just play our own game.

“We need to be better.

“If you lose the ball every player needs to run back.

“Not just think someone else is going to make up for my mistake.

“We need to demand more from each other on the pitch.

“If someone is not doing something right he needs to be told.”

For the second match in succession Aberdeen were booed by frustrated supporters at full-time.

Mitov understand fans’ frustration

The pressure is ramping up on Thelin and his side to end the winless run.

Aberdeen have failed to score in their last four games in all competitions.

The Dons are the only team in the four SPFL divisions yet to score in the league this campaign.

Mitov said: “It is our job and responsibility to excite the fans.

“I fully understand, and am with them, in their frustration.

“They have every right to say their opinion because it is nowhere near good enough.

“It is all good me sitting here saying this kind of stuff but we have to perform on the pitch, we have to do it.

“The good thing about football is this loss is gone, we have to forget about it.

“We have another huge game on Tuesday where we need to go there and be the best version of Aberdeen we can be.”

Thelin’s post-match clear the air talks

Aberdeen boss Thelin revealed he held a dressing room inquest with the players immediately after the cup exit to Motherwell.

Mitov, 28, said: “We said the things that needed to be said and addressed.

“But that stays inside.

“It is normal in football. People say things but no-one takes it personally.

“We are all here to be better and improve this football club.

“Everyone understands and everyone needs to take more responsibility, and we are going to move on.

“I’m 100% sure and backing this team because I know there is going to be a turnaround.

“We have way too good of a team to be where we are.

“I back all my team-mates and the coaching staff, we are going to turn this around.

“But we need to demand and sacrifice more.”