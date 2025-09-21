Paul Third: Familiar managerial tale is unfolding at Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Paul Third: Familiar managerial tale is unfolding at Aberdeen

Pressure is mounting on Dons boss Jimmy Thelin as poor season continues with League Cup exit to Motherwell

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin reacts after header late on in game against Motherwell.
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin reacts after header late on in game against Motherwell. Image by Shutterstock
By Paul Third

Jimmy Thelin is coming perilously close to act two of a three-act tale of managerial separation at Aberdeen.

Exit from the Premier Sports Cup at home to Motherwell on Saturday ratcheted the pressure at Pittodrie up another notch and all eyes are now on the Dons boss to see if he can turn it round.

The season so far makes for grim reading for the man who guided the club to Scottish Cup glory just four months ago.

Played eight games, won one, drawn two and lost five with five goals scored and 11 conceded.

The boos rang out around Pittodrie for the second Saturday in a row following the League Cup loss to Well – and it’s not hard to see why the home support are so frustrated.

A cup quarter-final at home for a chance to get back to Hampden for a semi-final is as good as you can hope for, but the Dons didn’t lay a glove on the Steelmen.

Aberdeen are a team devoid of belief

The mood minutes before kick-off was positive from the manager.

Thelin told the club’s channel RedTV: “The team is coming closer. We had an okay performance last game against Livingston, but we are doing our things better and better.”

Whatever he saw in training all week was not replicated on the pitch as seven attempts were mustered at the Well goal yet none of them were on target.

The Dons can lay claim to hitting the woodwork twice, but by the same token, the Steelmen can argue the game should have been beyond the hosts long before Nicky Devlin’s late header hit the post as Aberdeen chased an equaliser.

It’s hard to believe the drop-off of goodwill from Hampden in May has come some quickly, but here we are.

A squad of talented players is underperforming but so far, the manager is struggling to find a solution, and belief is draining.

The questions are mounting too with players signed in the summer now seemingly out of the picture sitting watching from the stand already while others have yet to play a single competitive minute.

Worryingly, many who have featured have so far shown little to suggest they are an improvement on the squad from last season.

Clock is now ticking for Thelin

There is little time to get it right on the training ground now.

Aberdeen need to find an answer in real time in real game situations – and they are about to come thick and fast.

Thelin’s side have trips to Dundee United and Motherwell this week followed by the visit of Shakhtar Dontesk and Dundee next week.

If more losses follow this week act two will likely kick in with the dreaded vote of confidence coming from the board and a demand for results to improve.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin looks dejected during the 1-0 Premier Sports Cup 1uarter-final loss to Motherwell at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin looks dejected during the 1-0 Premier Sports Cup 1uarter-final loss to Motherwell at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

If the poor run continues then the inevitable mutual consent out the door will follow.

It’s a familiar tale and one which has played out far too regularly in recent years at Pittodrie.

The Dons boss just needs to look at his opponent in the dugout at Tannadice on Tuesday to see that.

United boss Jim Goodwin was the main character in the very same tale just a couple of years ago and he knows from experience how this story will end for the current Dons boss if he cannot change the narrative.

