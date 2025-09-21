Paul Third: Familiar managerial tale is unfolding at Aberdeen

Jimmy Thelin is coming perilously close to act two of a three-act tale of managerial separation at Aberdeen.

Exit from the Premier Sports Cup at home to Motherwell on Saturday ratcheted the pressure at Pittodrie up another notch and all eyes are now on the Dons boss to see if he can turn it round.

The season so far makes for grim reading for the man who guided the club to Scottish Cup glory just four months ago.

Played eight games, won one, drawn two and lost five with five goals scored and 11 conceded.

The boos rang out around Pittodrie for the second Saturday in a row following the League Cup loss to Well – and it’s not hard to see why the home support are so frustrated.

A cup quarter-final at home for a chance to get back to Hampden for a semi-final is as good as you can hope for, but the Dons didn’t lay a glove on the Steelmen.

Aberdeen are a team devoid of belief

The mood minutes before kick-off was positive from the manager.

Thelin told the club’s channel RedTV: “The team is coming closer. We had an okay performance last game against Livingston, but we are doing our things better and better.”

Whatever he saw in training all week was not replicated on the pitch as seven attempts were mustered at the Well goal yet none of them were on target.

The Dons can lay claim to hitting the woodwork twice, but by the same token, the Steelmen can argue the game should have been beyond the hosts long before Nicky Devlin’s late header hit the post as Aberdeen chased an equaliser.

It’s hard to believe the drop-off of goodwill from Hampden in May has come some quickly, but here we are.

A squad of talented players is underperforming but so far, the manager is struggling to find a solution, and belief is draining.

The questions are mounting too with players signed in the summer now seemingly out of the picture sitting watching from the stand already while others have yet to play a single competitive minute.

Worryingly, many who have featured have so far shown little to suggest they are an improvement on the squad from last season.

Clock is now ticking for Thelin

There is little time to get it right on the training ground now.

Aberdeen need to find an answer in real time in real game situations – and they are about to come thick and fast.

Thelin’s side have trips to Dundee United and Motherwell this week followed by the visit of Shakhtar Dontesk and Dundee next week.

If more losses follow this week act two will likely kick in with the dreaded vote of confidence coming from the board and a demand for results to improve.

If the poor run continues then the inevitable mutual consent out the door will follow.

It’s a familiar tale and one which has played out far too regularly in recent years at Pittodrie.

The Dons boss just needs to look at his opponent in the dugout at Tannadice on Tuesday to see that.

United boss Jim Goodwin was the main character in the very same tale just a couple of years ago and he knows from experience how this story will end for the current Dons boss if he cannot change the narrative.