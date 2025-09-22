Dundee United v Aberdeen: The talking points ahead of the Dons’ Tannadice test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United v Aberdeen: The talking points ahead of the Dons’ Tannadice test

Jimmy Thelin's side must blunt United's free-scoring side if they are to get off the mark at Tannadice

Aberdeen winger Jesper Karlsson. Image: SNS
By Paul Third

Aberdeen must blunt one of the in-form attacking teams in the league when they travel to Dundee United on Tuesday.

The pressure is mounting on Jimmy Thelin’s side after their poor start to the season continued on Saturday with exit from the Premier Sports Cup following a 1-0 defeat by Motherwell at Pittodrie.

Following the cup exit, the Dons must now shift their focus to the Premiership and their bid to pick up their first win in the league at the fifth attempt.

The rock bottom Reds got off the mark when they claimed a point in an uninspiring goalless draw with Livingston in their last league game at Pittodrie on September 13.

But they will be looking to do what no team has managed so far this season in shutting out the Tangerines in the New Firm derby at Tannadice.

United carry a serious goal threat

The contrast between the two teams is clear for all to see.

The Dons have failed to score in six of their eight games in all competitions so far this season.

Jim Goodwin’s side have had no such worries, having scored in all nine of their competitive games – and only Hearts, who have played a game more, have scored more than United in the league.

Goodwin has adopted a fluid 3-4-3 formation this season to great effect.

United’s goal threat is so strong they have scored more than one goal in six of their nine matches so far with three of their 16 goals to date coming in a thrilling 3-3 draw at Hibernian a week ago.

There is one crumb of comfort for Aberdeen in that United have struggled to keep the opposition out so far, managing just three clean sheets to date.

But given the Dons struggles in front of goal, and inability to keep clean sheets, having mustered just two in eight games so far, they need to change that worrying run if they are to get a result on Tayside.

Tangerines’ key men

One of United’s key attacking threats, Max Watters, has been sidelined since the end of August with a hamstring injury which is expected to keep him out until after the international break.

Watters was in a rich vein of form, having scored four goals before his injury.

Zac Sapsford has scored four goals this season for Dundee United. Image: Shutterstock
In his absence, his team-mates have stepped up with Zac Sapsford, who was a team-mate of Dons winger Nicolas Milanovic at Western Sydney Wanderers last season, having scored four goals so far in this campaign.

Croatian Ivan Dolcek has also scored four goals for United, with the Croat’s contribution for Goodwin’s side leading to him being named Premiership player of the month for August.

Predicted line-ups

Dundee United (3-4-3) –  Kucherenko, Iovu, Esselink, Keresztes, Stephenson, Sevelj, Panutche Camara, Ferry, Dolcek, Sapsford, Fatah.

Aberdeen (4-2-3-1) – Mitov, Jensen, Dorrington, Knoester, Gyamfi, Nilsen, Palaversa, Keskinen, Aouchiche, Karlsson, Nisbet.

Conversation