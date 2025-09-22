Dundee United v Aberdeen: The talking points ahead of the Dons’ Tannadice test

Aberdeen must blunt one of the in-form attacking teams in the league when they travel to Dundee United on Tuesday.

The pressure is mounting on Jimmy Thelin’s side after their poor start to the season continued on Saturday with exit from the Premier Sports Cup following a 1-0 defeat by Motherwell at Pittodrie.

Following the cup exit, the Dons must now shift their focus to the Premiership and their bid to pick up their first win in the league at the fifth attempt.

The rock bottom Reds got off the mark when they claimed a point in an uninspiring goalless draw with Livingston in their last league game at Pittodrie on September 13.

But they will be looking to do what no team has managed so far this season in shutting out the Tangerines in the New Firm derby at Tannadice.

United carry a serious goal threat

The contrast between the two teams is clear for all to see.

The Dons have failed to score in six of their eight games in all competitions so far this season.

Jim Goodwin’s side have had no such worries, having scored in all nine of their competitive games – and only Hearts, who have played a game more, have scored more than United in the league.

Goodwin has adopted a fluid 3-4-3 formation this season to great effect.

United’s goal threat is so strong they have scored more than one goal in six of their nine matches so far with three of their 16 goals to date coming in a thrilling 3-3 draw at Hibernian a week ago.

There is one crumb of comfort for Aberdeen in that United have struggled to keep the opposition out so far, managing just three clean sheets to date.

But given the Dons struggles in front of goal, and inability to keep clean sheets, having mustered just two in eight games so far, they need to change that worrying run if they are to get a result on Tayside.

Tangerines’ key men

One of United’s key attacking threats, Max Watters, has been sidelined since the end of August with a hamstring injury which is expected to keep him out until after the international break.

Watters was in a rich vein of form, having scored four goals before his injury.

In his absence, his team-mates have stepped up with Zac Sapsford, who was a team-mate of Dons winger Nicolas Milanovic at Western Sydney Wanderers last season, having scored four goals so far in this campaign.

Croatian Ivan Dolcek has also scored four goals for United, with the Croat’s contribution for Goodwin’s side leading to him being named Premiership player of the month for August.

Predicted line-ups

Dundee United (3-4-3) – Kucherenko, Iovu, Esselink, Keresztes, Stephenson, Sevelj, Panutche Camara, Ferry, Dolcek, Sapsford, Fatah.

Aberdeen (4-2-3-1) – Mitov, Jensen, Dorrington, Knoester, Gyamfi, Nilsen, Palaversa, Keskinen, Aouchiche, Karlsson, Nisbet.