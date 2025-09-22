Aberdeen fan view: Major reset required to turn things around

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: Major reset required to turn things around

Chris Crightono reflects on Aberdeen's League Cup quarter-final defeat against Motherwell.

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin hits the crossbar during a Premier Sports against Motherwell. Image: SNS.
By Chris Crighton

Jens Berthel Askou’s Motherwell are, in many ways, what Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen were billed as being.

It should be somewhat alarming to those inside Pittodrie that a project already 14 months in the making should be aspiring to the coherence of one with fewer than 1,000 competitive minutes under its belt.

That is not to blow too much smoke up Askou’s side, which has received many more plaudits than one might normally see of a team which, in the cold light of day, shares the Dons’ fate of being winless in the league.

First impressions do not always last, as Thelin knows only too well.

Nor is it to diminish the Scottish Cup delivered to Aberdeen by Thelin. Such successes are the ultimate reason for the existence of the club – indeed, the sport – and will stand untarnished in our folklore long after all of the jittery, jagged performances which surrounded it have been forgotten.

The high of that weekend can be celebrated without guilt, disclaimer, apology or discomfort.

Aberdeen Manager Jimmy Thelin (centre) tries to speed the game up. Image: SNS. 

But it must also be without exculpation of wider failures, or acceptance of ongoing underperformance.

On Saturday, one team was resilient in its shape, content to allow unthreatening possession, and hyper-confident in playing it back from anywhere on the field. All things Aberdeen wished to be.

On Saturday, the other team allowed almost 60% of possession to congeal at its feet, but somehow failed to register a single shot on target. The exact opposite of the fast-break snipers of Thelin’s conception.

All five Premiership defences to face Aberdeen this season have prevented them from scoring, and few of their goalkeepers have even had to make a save to achieve it.

Things are going very badly wrong, to the extent that only a major philosophical reset feels likely to turn it around.

