Aberdeen fan view: Major reset required to turn things around

Jens Berthel Askou’s Motherwell are, in many ways, what Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen were billed as being.

It should be somewhat alarming to those inside Pittodrie that a project already 14 months in the making should be aspiring to the coherence of one with fewer than 1,000 competitive minutes under its belt.

That is not to blow too much smoke up Askou’s side, which has received many more plaudits than one might normally see of a team which, in the cold light of day, shares the Dons’ fate of being winless in the league.

First impressions do not always last, as Thelin knows only too well.

Nor is it to diminish the Scottish Cup delivered to Aberdeen by Thelin. Such successes are the ultimate reason for the existence of the club – indeed, the sport – and will stand untarnished in our folklore long after all of the jittery, jagged performances which surrounded it have been forgotten.

The high of that weekend can be celebrated without guilt, disclaimer, apology or discomfort.

But it must also be without exculpation of wider failures, or acceptance of ongoing underperformance.

On Saturday, one team was resilient in its shape, content to allow unthreatening possession, and hyper-confident in playing it back from anywhere on the field. All things Aberdeen wished to be.

On Saturday, the other team allowed almost 60% of possession to congeal at its feet, but somehow failed to register a single shot on target. The exact opposite of the fast-break snipers of Thelin’s conception.

All five Premiership defences to face Aberdeen this season have prevented them from scoring, and few of their goalkeepers have even had to make a save to achieve it.

Things are going very badly wrong, to the extent that only a major philosophical reset feels likely to turn it around.