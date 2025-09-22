Kristers Tobers and Emmanuel Gyamfi injury update delivered by Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has delivered injury updates on defenders Kristers Tobers and Emmanuel Gyamfi.

Centre-back Tobers has missed all eight games this season so far by injury.

The Latvia international captain, a £600,000 signing in January, last featured when coming off the bench in the Scottish Cup final win against Celtic in May.

Tobers, 24, stepped up his rehabilitation when featuring in a friendly win against Championship Ross County last week.

However, he was not in the match-day squad for the 1-0 Premier Sports Cup quarter-final loss to Motherwell at the weekend.

Despite his injury absence this season, Thelin named Tobers in his 25-man squad for the Uefa Conference League.

On-loan Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Alfie Dorrington was omitted from the Conference League squad.

Thelin will not rush back Tobers

Thelin revealed he will not rush back Tobers into first-team action as he is keen to avoid any further setbacks for the defender.

However, he insists the centre-back will be an “important” player this season.

He said: “Kristers has been out for a long time in playing a competitive game.

“So we will try not to get any setbacks with him.

“With the timing and decision-making he needs some time now to prepare himself.

“However, he’s going to be an important part for Aberdeen in the future now.

“It good to see him on the pitch and how he can do 70 minutes (against Ross County) okay.”

Meanwhile, left-back Gyamfi was substituted off on the hour mark during the cup loss to Motherwell at Pittodrie.

Thelin delivers update on Gyamfi

Summer signing Gyamfi missed the first six games of the campaign having suffered a hamstring injury during pre-season.

The left-back finally made his debut when starting the recent 0-0 Premiership draw with Livingston.

Thelin confirmed the full-back, signed from German Bundesliga 2 club Schalke, will be okay to face Dundee United at Tannadice on Tuesday.

He said: “Emmanuel has been out for so many weeks, so it was just cramp (against Motherwell).

“It is not an injury. He is trying to push and prepare himself to play longer.

“But right now is still at around 60 minutes.

“He will need time to get up to speed.”