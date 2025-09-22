Kristers Tobers and Emmanuel Gyamfi injury update delivered by Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kristers Tobers and Emmanuel Gyamfi injury update delivered by Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin delivers fitness updates on centre-back Kristers Tobers, who has yet to feature this season, and left-back Emmanuel Gyamfi.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Kristers Tobers celebrates his side's 2-1 win at Dundee. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has delivered injury updates on defenders Kristers Tobers and Emmanuel Gyamfi.

Centre-back Tobers has missed all eight games this season so far by injury.

The Latvia international captain, a £600,000 signing in January, last featured when coming off the bench in the Scottish Cup final win against Celtic in May.

Tobers, 24, stepped up his rehabilitation when featuring in a friendly win against Championship Ross County last week.

However, he was not in the match-day squad for the 1-0 Premier Sports Cup quarter-final loss to Motherwell at the weekend.

Kristers Tobers during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

Despite his injury absence this season, Thelin named Tobers in his 25-man squad for the Uefa Conference League.

On-loan Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Alfie Dorrington was omitted from the Conference League squad.

Thelin will not rush back Tobers

Thelin revealed he will not rush back Tobers into first-team action as he is keen to avoid any further setbacks for the defender.

However, he insists the centre-back will be an “important” player this season.

He said: “Kristers has been out for a long time in playing a competitive game.

“So we will try not to get any setbacks with him.

“With the timing and decision-making he needs some time now to prepare himself.

Kristers Tobers of Aberdeen heads at goal during the Scottish Cup fourth round tie against Elgin City. Image: SNS.

“However, he’s going to be an important part for Aberdeen in the future now.

“It good to see him on the pitch and how he can do 70 minutes (against Ross County) okay.”

Meanwhile, left-back Gyamfi was substituted off on the hour mark during the cup loss to Motherwell at Pittodrie.

Thelin delivers update on Gyamfi

Summer signing Gyamfi missed the first six games of the campaign having suffered a hamstring injury during pre-season.

The left-back finally made his debut when starting the recent 0-0 Premiership draw with Livingston.

Thelin confirmed the full-back, signed from German Bundesliga 2 club Schalke, will be okay to face Dundee United at Tannadice on Tuesday.

Aberdeen’s Emmanuel Gyamfi (R) and Motherwell’s Tawanda Maswinhise in action during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final. Image: SNS.

He said: “Emmanuel has been out for so many weeks, so it was just cramp (against Motherwell).

“It is not an injury. He is trying to push and prepare himself to play longer.

“But right now is still at around 60 minutes.

“He will need time to get up to speed.”

Conversation