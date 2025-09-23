Willie Miller: Forget Aberdeen’s three-year plan, Jimmy Thelin needs results now

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin and the club’s board cannot keep putting forward the three-year plan when they are in the midst of a winless slump.

The harsh reality is fans are not interested in what is going to happen in three years’ time, they are concerned with the here and now.

And at the moment Aberdeen are rock-bottom of the Premiership table and have failed to score a goal in their opening four league matches.

Thelin’s side also crashed out of the Premier Sports Cup at the quarter-final stage with a 1-0 loss to Motherwell at Pittodrie.

And in a dismal start to the campaign, the Reds also failed to reach the Europa League, and dropped into the Conference League.

Supporters showed they are depressed by the winless run by booing at the end of the cup exit to Motherwell.

They want results now.

Pressure is mounting on boss Thelin

Thelin will know his job is under pressure – because if poor results continue that is what happens in football.

It is the same the world over. It is not something unique to Aberdeen.

With the financial resources and subsequent expectations at the Dons, the current form is simply not acceptable.

I believe Thelin still has the backing of the Pittodrie board.

He also retains the backing of a section of supporters, but that is beginning to dwindle.

We all heard the booing at the end of the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final loss to Motherwell at Pittodrie.

The fans are not in a mood to put up with this winless run.

Thelin brought in a host of signings during the summer transfer window.

Other teams such as Motherwell and Dundee United secured new players… and they didn’t need time to settle in.

Questions are being asked and Thelin needs to answer them with performances and results.

At this moment, results are more important than performances.

To get back on track, Thelin needs a strong group in the dressing room, but also a strong group above him in the boardroom.

Concerning winless run unacceptable

Aberdeen had a difficult start to the league campaign with games against Hearts at Tynecastle and Celtic at Pittodrie.

However, then failing to beat newly-promoted clubs Falkirk and Livingston at home is unacceptable.

If you cannot beat them at Pittodrie, you have major issues when you look at Aberdeen’s budget compared to Falkirk and Livingston.

They were hugely disappointing results, and to relieve the pressure from that progressing in the League Cup was the perfect opportunity.

But they lost out to Motherwell.

Aberdeen and Thelin face a sliding doors moment this week with tough away games against Dundee United on Tuesday and Motherwell on Saturday.

The only way for Thelin to galvanise his squad and deliver some hope to the fans is to win both of those games.

If they can get FOUR points, this would probably be okay.

However, if Aberdeen lose both the pressure will really ramp up with the next match against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Conference League.

Pressure also building for players

The pressure will not just pile on the manager, but also on the players.

I have tasted it myself as both a manager and a player when things are not well at the club – it affects the players’ performances.

That is when you need strong characters to be able to deal with that and turn it around.

Everyone will be looking at the next two games to get an indication of where the Dons are going and if they can deal with the pressure.

Although Thelin does not look at the statistics of five wins in Premiership 31 games stretching back into last season, supporters do.

The Dons must change their form quickly, otherwise it is going to be a difficult situation for everyone at the club… even with the Scottish Cup in the boardroom.

Winning the Scottish Cup was a magnificent achievement by Thelin and his team.

However, the good will from the silverware success is not going to last forever.

The sooner results turn around the better.