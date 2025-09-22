WATCH: Can boss Jimmy Thelin save Aberdeen FC tenure?

The misery continues for Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen after their exit from the Premier Sports Cup to Motherwell at Pittodrie on Saturday.

For some fans, despite watching Thelin lead their side to Scottish Cup glory in May, the writing is on the wall, and the disgruntled voices among the Dons support are growing louder around Pittodrie.

Sports writers Ryan Cryle and Paul Third have certainly seen this story before, but have taken on the task of sifting through the fallout of the quarter-final loss as the pressure mounts on Dons boss Thelin.

With four games ahead before the October international break, the stakes are high for the Aberdeen manager as he bids to lead his side out of the dire start to the season which has brought one win from the opening eight matches.

First up is a trip to Tannadice on Tuesday to face Dundee United, a team which beat the Dons on both their visits to Tayside last season.

What can Thelin do to end a worrying run which has seen the Dons fail to score in all five games against Premiership opposition?