LIVE: Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen pre-match press conference ahead of high-stakes Dundee United trip

Aberdeen’s pre-match press conference for Tuesday’s game at Dundee United will take place at Cormack Park at 1.45pm on Monday – we’re bringing you key updates from under-pressure manager Jimmy Thelin in the build-up to a critical clash.

The rearranged Premiership meeting at Tannadice – shifted from earlier in the calendar due to the Dons’ Europa League play-off tie with FCSB – comes hot on the heels of Saturday’s miserable Premier Sports Cup exit at the hands of Motherwell.

Reds supporters’ early-season frustrations intensified with the cup defeat, with much of the anger directed at Swede Thelin.

It tightened the pressure on the boss after a start to the top-flight campaign where Aberdeen are goalless and winless in four outings so far.

The Dons – bottom of the table – go to the A90 on Tuesday in desperate need of a result to show Thelin’s recently-revamped squad can click into gear this term.

Before then, manager Thelin (and a first-team player) will meet the media.

Will Kristers Tobers and/or Emmanuel Gyamfi be available for Dundee United game

12.35pm: Away from Aberdeen’s form, another item on the agenda for today’s Cormack Park press conference is Emmanuel Gyamfi’s fitness – and whether the issue which saw the left-back taken off soon after half-time against Motherwell was, definitely, just cramp.

Again, the media will also likely get an update on centre-back Kristers Tobers, whose midweek minutes in a friendly against Ross County did not translate to a squad place against Well.

Will Tobers return, after a lengthy absence, against Dundee United at Tannadice?

Can Thelin salvage his Aberdeen tenure?

Noon: The current mood feels miles away from the euphoric scenes following Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup glory in May, but the stats, both before and after the cup final, are what unhappy fans have been pointing to.

Still, Thelin said on Saturday he retains a “strong conviction” he as the squad and the managerial ability to get his Dons dugout tenure back on track.

On Monday morning, I sat down with my colleague Paul Third to once again go over those grim statistics and give our views on how this is all going to play out for the Aberdeen manager:

What actually went wrong against Motherwell – according to boss Thelin and keeper Mitov

11.52am: Both Jimmy Thelin and Aberdeen goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov revealed dressing room clear-the-air talks took place in the wake of the League Cup loss to Motherwell – and the duo certainly took a while to come through for post-match interviews.

In those interviews, both manager and player suggested the root of the Dons problems are not tactical – but (while they would likely never use these particular words) a lack of effort or commitment.

“We are losing games and there is the A,B,C in football,” Thelin said.

“By that I mean the passion, the 50-50 duels and how we sacrifice in and around the box.

“We are losing the games because we are not doing that and it is so important for me to get the players to do that.

“The players must understand that is the fundamental in a football game, then you can play this system or that system.

“But if you lose the small duels game after game it doesn’t matter how we play or what tactic we use.

“This is the basic thing we have to change tomorrow.”

Thelin added: “We have to show more responsibility and respect for the situation.

“It is important for the individual with how you go out on a football pitch.

“Today we were leaving the responsibility to someone else, we were not helping each other in the right way.

“To play at a club where you want to win something you have to take responsibility.”

Meanwhile, Mitov said: “Fundamentally in football you need to want it more than the other team.

“We need to run more, tackle better, sacrifice more and encourage each other better.

“However, we didn’t do that today (against Motherwell).

“It has nothing to do with formation or anything like that it is just the basics of football that you need to do every single week.”

How do you feel about both manager and player admitting to these problems in Aberdeen’s performances?

Aberdeen’s cup exit fall-out

11.30am: More often than not, I have a whole week to build-up to these Aberdeen press conference live blogs, but it has only been a couple of days since the Dons’ dismal Premier Sports Cup exit to Motherwell.

And there is only one big talking point, really – Aberdeen’s escalating early-season crisis and what it means for Jimmy Thelin’s future as Pittodrie boss. Expect him to be asked again a) if he believes he can turn things around and b) how he is going to do it ahead of Tannadice.

On Saturday, Aberdeen had plenty of first half possession, but did little with it, with no shots on target over the whole game – the headline being no goals scored in FIVE games against top-flight opposition this campaign so far.

In the opening period, the Dons had also looked very vulnerable to slick Well’s counter-attacks, and ultimately paid the price in a stand-off-ish start to the second half where Regan Charles-Cook’s strike settled the tie.

Since Aberdeen’s golden patch under Thelin up to last November, it’s been just 10 victories in 40 competitive matches, and boos rang around Pittodrie for the second successive week at full-time

Afterwards, I spoke to Aberdeen fans on Pittodrie Street, and some have lost patience with Scottish Cup-winning gaffer Thelin…

