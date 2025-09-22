Defiant Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin defends 4-2-3-1 formation as pressure mounts

Defiant Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has defended his continued use of a 4-2-3-1 formation despite a disastrous start to the season.

Thelin has started with that formation in all but one of his games since arriving at Pittodrie last summer.

The only time he changed the set-up was in the Scottish Cup final when he went with a back five – and won against Celtic to lift the trophy for the first time since 1990.

Thelin overhauled his squad with 13 signings secured in an expensive summer transfer window, but the formation has remained the same.

However, the Reds gaffer has revealed he is open to changing from a 4-2-3-1 in the future… but only if there is time to work on any switch on the training ground.

Aberdeen now enter a hectic fixture schedule, beginning with a high-stakes Premiership clash against Dundee United at Tannadice on Tuesday.

The struggling Dons are rock-bottom of the Premiership table and are the only team in British senior football yet to score a league goal this season.

Why Thelin sticks with 4-2-3-1

Thelin’s reconstructed side failed to reach the Europa League and subsequently dropped down to the Conference League.

Aberdeen also crashed out of the Premier Sports Cup at the weekend with a 1-0 quarter-final loss to Motherwell at Pittodrie.

The pressure is mounting on Thelin and his team as frustrated fans booed at full-time after the loss to Motherwell.

However, Thelin insists his relationship with chairman Dave Cormack remains unchanged as he retains daily contact with the America-based businessman.

Asked if he would ever move away from the 4-2-3-1 formation, Thelin said: “I think it can be a solution in the future when you have time to train on things.

“The tactics have changed, though, as we’re trying to find the right balance – it can be how you go with the full-back, how you stay with the central midfielder or how you stay with one or two midfielders.

“Right now we focus on the balance of the team.

“Then you can do it with systems, you can do it with the qualities of the players you have.

“Are they matching for other systems or not? How can you keep the balance better without changing the system? Can we do something else?

“We are not in a transfer window right now and it changes everything.

“So you have to look at the squad you have and the strength and the weakness we have in it. How can we hide the weakness we have in a better way with our balance?

“How can we adjust some parts to get more strength of some players we have?

“So that’s what we focus on right now.”

Thelin has managed Aberdeen in 58 games since arriving from Swedish top-flight club Elfsborg last summer.

Thelin discusses formation options

He has started with a 4-2-3-1 in 57 of those games.

The sole deviation was the Scottish Cup final.

The Reds boss discusses the options.

He said: “The system is one thing.

“Sometimes when you play with three in the back, you can control this area better, protect the half-space runs.

“When you play with two upfront, you can press better instead of one upfront, etc.

“So every system has their profits and their weaknesses.

“We’re looking right now at which players we have and how can we balance the central area much better than we’re doing right now.

“Sometimes everybody has a different system and then can prioritise different areas of the pitch.

“But for us, it’s more how close we are to each other on the pitch when we are playing in an attacking way or defending way.

“For me, everything is connected.

“Right now, we have too much distance between our players and then we can’t get our strengths out or we can’t hide our weaknesses.

“So we have to help each other as a team to be much more compact.”

Aberdeen have won only five of their 31 Premiership games since last November.

In the aftermath of the cup exit to Motherwell, Thelin held clear the air talks with the squad in the Pittodrie dressing room.

Daily discussions with Aberdeen chairman Cormack

Thelin insists he is under no illusions about what happens to managers if they do not deliver wins over a long period of time.

However, he insists the “dynamics” with chairman Cormack and chief executive Alan Burrows have not changed.

When confirming Thelin as manager in April last year, Cormack said the Swede was a “team builder” and that there was an acceptance that would “take time”.

On Cormack, Thelin said: “When it’s good times we have daily contact, when it’s bad times we have daily contact.

“There always has to be a relationship in these situations, but everybody knows the rules anyway – if you are a manager and you can’t turn things around in the long term, we know what’s going to happen!

“But right now there are no signals about that at all.

“Football is a sport of results, everybody knows that, but still everybody is on the same page.

“I still have dialogue with the Chairman and CEO Alan every day.

“Nothing has changed in the dynamics and there is always an honest dialogue about exactly what we have to improve.

“And we have a strong belief that we can turn this around.

“We see small improvements. We have a clear thing that we need to do to turn this around.

“As long as you have this strong belief you can do it, then we keep working together.

“That’s why we always have this honest dialogue in every area of the club.”