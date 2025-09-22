Defiant Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin defends 4-2-3-1 formation as pressure mounts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Defiant Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin defends 4-2-3-1 formation as pressure mounts

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin also lifts lid on talks with chairman Dave Cormack amid a winless start to the Premiership campaign and Premier Sports Cup exit.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the Premier Sports Cup 1uarter-final loss to Motherwell at Pittodrie.
Defiant Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has defended his continued use of a 4-2-3-1 formation despite a disastrous start to the season.

Thelin has started with that formation in all but one of his games since arriving at Pittodrie last summer.

The only time he changed the set-up was in the Scottish Cup final when he went with a back five – and won against Celtic to lift the trophy for the first time since 1990.

Thelin overhauled his squad with 13 signings secured in an expensive summer transfer window, but the formation has remained the same.

However, the Reds gaffer has revealed he is open to changing from a 4-2-3-1 in the future… but only if there is time to work on any switch on the training ground.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin looks dejected during the 1-0 Premier Sports Cup 1uarter-final loss to Motherwell at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen now enter a hectic fixture schedule, beginning with a high-stakes Premiership clash against Dundee United at Tannadice on Tuesday.

The struggling Dons are rock-bottom of the Premiership table and are the only team in British senior football yet to score a league goal this season.

Why Thelin sticks with 4-2-3-1

Thelin’s reconstructed side failed to reach the Europa League and subsequently dropped down to the Conference League.

Aberdeen also crashed out of the Premier Sports Cup at the weekend with a 1-0 quarter-final loss to Motherwell at Pittodrie.

The pressure is mounting on Thelin and his team as frustrated fans booed at full-time after the loss to Motherwell.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin celebrates at the end of the Scottish Cup final after beating Celtic to lift the trophy.
However, Thelin insists his relationship with chairman Dave Cormack remains unchanged as he retains daily contact with the America-based businessman.

Asked if he would ever move away from the 4-2-3-1 formation, Thelin said: “I think it can be a solution in the future when you have time to train on things.

“The tactics have changed, though, as we’re trying to find the right balance – it can be how you go with the full-back, how you stay with the central midfielder or how you stay with one or two midfielders.

“Right now we focus on the balance of the team.

“Then you can do it with systems, you can do it with the qualities of the players you have.

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin looks dejected at the end of the Premier Sports Cup loss to Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock
“Are they matching for other systems or not? How can you keep the balance better without changing the system? Can we do something else?

“We are not in a transfer window right now and it changes everything.

“So you have to look at the squad you have and the strength and the weakness we have in it. How can we hide the weakness we have in a better way with our balance?

“How can we adjust some parts to get more strength of some players we have?

“So that’s what we focus on right now.”

Thelin has managed Aberdeen in 58 games since arriving from Swedish top-flight club Elfsborg last summer.

Thelin discusses formation options

He has started with a 4-2-3-1 in 57 of those games.

The sole deviation was the Scottish Cup final.

The Reds boss discusses the options.

He said: “The system is one thing.

“Sometimes when you play with three in the back, you can control this area better, protect the half-space runs.

“When you play with two upfront, you can press better instead of one upfront, etc.

“So every system has their profits and their weaknesses.

Aberdeen's Jesper Karlsson shoots against Motherwell in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie.
“We’re looking right now at which players we have and how can we balance the central area much better than we’re doing right now.

“Sometimes everybody has a different system and then can prioritise different areas of the pitch.

“But for us, it’s more how close we are to each other on the pitch when we are playing in an attacking way or defending way.

“For me, everything is connected.

“Right now, we have too much distance between our players and then we can’t get our strengths out or we can’t hide our weaknesses.

“So we have to help each other as a team to be much more compact.”

Aberdeen have won only five of their 31 Premiership games since last November.

In the aftermath of the cup exit to Motherwell, Thelin held clear the air talks with the squad in the Pittodrie dressing room.

Daily discussions with Aberdeen chairman Cormack

Thelin insists he is under no illusions about what happens to managers if they do not deliver wins over a long period of time.

However, he insists the “dynamics” with chairman Cormack and chief executive Alan Burrows have not changed.

When confirming Thelin as manager in April last year, Cormack said the Swede was a “team builder” and that there was an acceptance that would “take time”.

Aberdeen's director of football Steven Gunn, chairman Dave Cormack and chief executive Alan Burrows celebrate at full time after winning the Scottish Cup at Hampden.
On Cormack, Thelin said: “When it’s good times we have daily contact, when it’s bad times we have daily contact.

“There always has to be a relationship in these situations, but everybody knows the rules anyway – if you are a manager and you can’t turn things around in the long term, we know what’s going to happen!

“But right now there are no signals about that at all.

“Football is a sport of results, everybody knows that, but still everybody is on the same page.

“I still have dialogue with the Chairman and CEO Alan every day.

“Nothing has changed in the dynamics and there is always an honest dialogue about exactly what we have to improve.

“And we have a strong belief that we can turn this around.

“We see small improvements. We have a clear thing that we need to do to turn this around.

“As long as you have this strong belief you can do it, then we keep working together.

“That’s why we always have this honest dialogue in every area of the club.”

