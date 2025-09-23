Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin addresses impressive form of loanees Ester Sokler and Vicente Besuijen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin addresses impressive form of loanees Ester Sokler and Vicente Besuijen

Aberdeen striker Ester Sokler has scored in both his games for Serbian SuperLiga club FK Radnički 1923 and winger Vicente Besuijen lifted the Finnish Cup at the weekend with HJK Helsinki, setting up the winning goal.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Ester Sokler celebrates as he scores to make it 2-2 during a UEFA Europa League play-off first leg against FCSB.
Aberdeen's Ester Sokler celebrates as he scores to make it 2-2 during a UEFA Europa League play-off first leg against FCSB. Image: SNS

Boss Jimmy Thelin reckons the positive impact of Ester Sokler and Vicente Besuijen on loan will boost their confidence and development.

Striker Sokler and winger Besuijen have made impressive starts to their loan spells away from Pittodrie.

Slovenian Sokler has netted in both his games for Serbian SuperLiga club FK Radnički 1923 since being sent on loan earlier this month.

Sokler scored on his debut in a 3-2 away win at Radnik Surdulica and followed that up with a goal in a 2-0 home win against SP Subotica.

The 25-year-old netted the leveller for Aberdeen in the 2-2 Europa League play-off first leg draw with Romanian club FCSB at Pittodrie last month.

Aberdeen's Ester Sokler challenging with FCSB's Risto Radunovic in the Europa League play-off second leg in Romania.
Aberdeen’s Ester Sokler challenging with FCSB’s Risto Radunovic in the Europa League play-off second leg in Romania. Image by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Sokler’s last appeared for the Dons when starting in the 3-0 loss to FCSB in Bucharest in the return leg.

Aberdeen are rock bottom of the Premiership and are the only senior team in Britain yet to score in the league this season.

Sokler’s Aberdeen contract expires at the end of the season.

Success of Aberdeen players on loan

Dutch winger Besuijen won the Finnish Cup at the weekend and played a key role in HJK Helsinki’s 1-0 win against KuPS in the final.

The 24-year-old pitched in with an assist for the winning goal as his cross found Finland international Teemu Puuki who fired home.

It is the first time HJK Helsinki have won the Finnish Cup since 2000.

Besuijen is on loan at the Finnish top flight club until January and has made seven appearances, scoring once.

The winger’s Aberdeen contract expires next season.

On Sokler and Besuijen’s loan success, Thelin said: “It is really good for them.

“Sometimes when you move to a new environment and a different character of league you can see the strengths.

“It’s also so important for their confidence and how they’re growing.

“So I’m so happy for them and this situation.”

