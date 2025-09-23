Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin addresses impressive form of loanees Ester Sokler and Vicente Besuijen

Boss Jimmy Thelin reckons the positive impact of Ester Sokler and Vicente Besuijen on loan will boost their confidence and development.

Striker Sokler and winger Besuijen have made impressive starts to their loan spells away from Pittodrie.

Slovenian Sokler has netted in both his games for Serbian SuperLiga club FK Radnički 1923 since being sent on loan earlier this month.

Sokler scored on his debut in a 3-2 away win at Radnik Surdulica and followed that up with a goal in a 2-0 home win against SP Subotica.

The 25-year-old netted the leveller for Aberdeen in the 2-2 Europa League play-off first leg draw with Romanian club FCSB at Pittodrie last month.

Sokler’s last appeared for the Dons when starting in the 3-0 loss to FCSB in Bucharest in the return leg.

Aberdeen are rock bottom of the Premiership and are the only senior team in Britain yet to score in the league this season.

Sokler’s Aberdeen contract expires at the end of the season.

Success of Aberdeen players on loan

Dutch winger Besuijen won the Finnish Cup at the weekend and played a key role in HJK Helsinki’s 1-0 win against KuPS in the final.

The 24-year-old pitched in with an assist for the winning goal as his cross found Finland international Teemu Puuki who fired home.

It is the first time HJK Helsinki have won the Finnish Cup since 2000.

Besuijen is on loan at the Finnish top flight club until January and has made seven appearances, scoring once.

The winger’s Aberdeen contract expires next season.

On Sokler and Besuijen’s loan success, Thelin said: “It is really good for them.

“Sometimes when you move to a new environment and a different character of league you can see the strengths.

“It’s also so important for their confidence and how they’re growing.

“So I’m so happy for them and this situation.”