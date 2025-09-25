Aberdeen Tactics Watch: What Dons must to do avoid another Motherwell defeat

Aberdeen’s dismal start to the season continued as Jimmy Thelin’s men followed up Saturday’s league cup exit at the hands of Motherwell with a 2-0 loss to Dundee United at Tannadice.

The games are coming thick and fast for the under-fire Dons manager, whose side visit Fir Park on Saturday desperate to secure a first league win of the campaign.

The Reds were comprehensively outplayed by Jens Berthel Askou’s Steelmen last weekend, and Thelin must quickly learn from this defeat if he is to have any chance of getting one over his managerial counterpart in the upcoming league fixture.

Saturday’s display was an alarming performance for a multitude of reasons.

Firstly, Aberdeen’s barren run in front of goal continued with the Reds finding new ways to squander gilt-edged chances. Most notably, Dons defender Mats Knoester somehow hit the woodwork from six yards when it looked easier to score.

The Steelmen arrived at Pittodrie having conceded six goals in their last three fixtures, evidence that the more expansive style of play preferred by manager Jens Berthel Askou can present openings for opponents to exploit.

Nevertheless, the Dons failed to land a glove on the Steelmen from open play, with the only clear goalscoring opportunities arising from set-plays.

The most concerning element of Saturday’s performance was that the Dons appeared ill equipped to combat their opponent’s style of play and looked devoid of any clear tactical gameplan.

Motherwell under Askou

Motherwell manager Askou has been applauded for quickly stamping his tactical style on his Motherwell side.

The Danish manager favours a high possession approach which encourages his team to play out from the back, attract pressure from opponents and progress the ball upfield through quick passing combinations.

Whilst Askou is only six league games into his first season in the Premiership, the numbers suggest his tactical ideas are resonating with his players.

Motherwell rank third highest in the league for total accurate passes and have the fourth highest average possession (59%). Excluding the Glasgow sides, Motherwell are first and second in these metrics, respectively.

Considering the media attention paid to Askou’s tactical set-up, alongside the wealth of data and in game footage to analyse, Jimmy Thelin’s men should have lined up on Saturday with a clear understanding of how to combat Motherwell’s tactical set-up. The team’s performance suggested otherwise.

Motherwell’s in possession set-up

Motherwell lined up in a 4-4-2 formation which on paper would suggest the Dons could take advantage of a numerical advantage in midfield (the Reds continued to line-up in Thelin’s preferred 4-2-3-1 formation).

With this potentially in mind, Motherwell gaffer Askou instructed Nigerian forward Ibrahim Said to drop deeper during in build-up phases. This presented Motherwell defenders with an additional passing option whilst in possession, helping Askou’s side to play through the Aberdeen press.

As expected, the Steelmen favoured a high possession approach from the outset.

Goalkeeper Calum Ward would play short to defenders from goal kicks with the intention of baiting an Aberdeen press.

Defenders Stephen Welsh and Liam Gordon looked to make passing combinations to quickly progress the ball upfield, linking up well with central midfielders Lukas Fadinger and Elliot Watt, alongside deeper forward Said.

Disjointed and uncoordinated pressing

Initially the Aberdeen press looked well-structured as Jimmy Thelin’s men pushed up as coherent unit. Alfie Dorrington and Graeme Shinnie jumped with the press to track Motherwell’s forwards diligently, forcing a turnover deep in the opposition half.

Despite encouraging initial signs, the Dons press began to unravel as the first half progressed and the Steelmen began to find their rhythm.

In this example, Said (highlighted) has again dropped deep but in this instance, he is not tracked by one of the Dons central defenders.

This meant Motherwell created a numerical overload in build-up and could easily play neat passing combinations to unlock the spare man Said. This was an early warning sign that gaps were appearing in the Dons’ uncoordinated pressing structure.

Shortly after, the Dons again pressed high looking to force a turnover deep in the Motherwell half.

Dons’ forwards Topi Keskinen, Adil Aouchiche and Kevin Nisbet are attracted to the right side of the pitch as Motherwell defender Stephen Welsh has possession in his own penalty area.

The Steelmen stuck to their manager’s instructions, finding teammates with short passing combinations and not panicking under pressure.

Again, a clear disconnect existed between the first and second lines of the Aberdeen press.

Rather than pushing up as coherent unit, the press initiated by the Dons front four is not supported by deeper midfielders Graeme Shinnie or Stuart Armstrong, leaving Motherwell midfielder Fadinger unmarked on the edge of the penalty area.

For Aberdeen to have any chance in forcing a turnover here, the midfielders and defenders need to jump up with the press to close off all short passing options.

Too easy for Motherwell

Here is a final example of Motherwell playing through Aberdeen’s half-baked and poorly co-ordinated press (I could have picked out countless more).

Keskinen rushes forward to close down the Motherwell goalkeeper, however this is easily bypassed with a simple straight ball into midfield.

The Steelmen play through the lines easily, finding man of the match Regan Charles-Cook with short passing triangles. The Grenadian midfielder can collect the ball on the half turn unopposed and progress upfield as neither Shinnie nor Armstrong has jumped with the press.

Jimmy Thelin will be looking for a marked improvement in performance levels when his side visit Fir Park on Saturday.

Although the Dons will have had limited time on the training pitch due to their congested fixture schedule, the upcoming clash with Motherwell provides an opportunity to kickstart the league campaign.

Motherwell manager Jens Berthel Askou is uncompromising on his principles and will set up is side in an identical fashion on Saturday. This should not come as a surprise to the Dons.

Thelin and his players need to demonstrate they have learned from the League Cup exit if they are to have any chance of leaving Fir Park with a vital three points.

Andrew Budge writes tactical features on X and Substack and is a weekly contributor to the Ally Begg ABTV YouTube channel. Read more from Andrew here.