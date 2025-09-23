Aberdeen’s Uefa Conference League opponents rocked by leg break to £14m star

Aberdeen’s Uefa Conference League opponents Shakhtar Donetsk have been rocked by a leg break to their £14million star winger.

Jimmy Thelin’s Dons begin their Conference League campaign with a home match against the Ukrainian side on Thursday, October 2.

However the Ukrainian Cup holders will travel to Pittodrie minus Brazilian winger Alisson Santana who is set to undergo surgery.

The 20-year-old transferred to Shakhtar Donetsk earlier this year in a €16 million (£14m) deal from Brazilian top flight club Atletico Mineiro.

In the five Europa League qualifiers the Brazilian played this season Santana scored three times and pitched in with five assists.

Star winger to undergo surgery

He also featured in both legs of the Conference League play-off win against Servette of Switzerland.

Brazilian under-20 international Alisson was absent from the squad for Shakhtar Donetsk’s 1-0 league win against Zorya at the weekend.

Head coach Arda Turan said: “Alisson, he has a broken leg.

“He is scheduled for surgery in the near future.

“And, of course, since the care of players is in the hands of our medical staff, I will rely on them for the details.

“For now, I cannot make any decisions without their verdict because I also wouldn’t want anyone to make decisions beyond their area of expertise.”

The Reds will also face AEK Athens (Greece), Strasbourg (France), AEK Larnaca (Cyprus), Noah (Armenia) and Sparta Prague (Czechia) in the league stage.