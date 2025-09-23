Aberdeen’s Uefa Conference League opponents rocked by leg break to £14m star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s Uefa Conference League opponents rocked by leg break to £14m star

Aberdeen's Uefa Conference League opponents suffer major setback as £14m star suffers leg break that rules him out for Dons clash.

By Sean Wallace
Alisson Santana of FC Shakhtar Donetsk in action against Servette FC. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen’s Uefa Conference League opponents Shakhtar Donetsk have been rocked by a leg break to their £14million star winger.

Jimmy Thelin’s Dons begin their Conference League campaign with a home match against the Ukrainian side on Thursday, October 2.

However the Ukrainian Cup holders will travel to Pittodrie minus Brazilian winger Alisson Santana who is set to undergo surgery.

Adil Aouchiche looks dejected as Aberdeen fall 3-0 behind to FCSB in Bucharest. Image by Darrel Benns DC Thomson
The 20-year-old transferred to Shakhtar Donetsk earlier this year in a €16 million (£14m) deal from Brazilian top flight club Atletico Mineiro.

In the five Europa League qualifiers the Brazilian played this season Santana scored three times and pitched in with five assists.

Star winger to undergo surgery

He also featured in both legs of the Conference League play-off win against Servette of Switzerland.

Brazilian under-20 international Alisson was absent from the squad for Shakhtar Donetsk’s 1-0 league win against Zorya at the weekend.

Head coach Arda Turan said: “Alisson, he has a broken leg.

“He is scheduled for surgery in the near future.

“And, of course, since the care of players is in the hands of our medical staff, I will rely on them for the details.

“For now, I cannot make any decisions without their verdict because I also wouldn’t want anyone to make decisions beyond their area of expertise.”

The Reds will also face AEK Athens (Greece), Strasbourg (France), AEK Larnaca (Cyprus), Noah (Armenia) and Sparta Prague (Czechia) in the league stage.

Conversation