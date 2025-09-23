Dundee United 2 Aberdeen 0: Three talking points as Jimmy Thelin’s Dons suffer ignominy of worst league start for 26 years

Aberdeen are on their worst league opening run since before the Millennium – as Jimmy Thelin’s lost-looking side went down 2-0 to Dundee United at Tannadice.

The Premiership clash, rearranged from its initial date between the Dons’ Europa League play-off first and second legs with Romanians FCSB, saw former gaffer Jim Goodwin inflict a fourth defeat of the fledgling top-flight term on his old side.

Thelin’s embattled team still have just one point, after five matches, and still no Premiership goals to their name – having also failed to score in their Premier Sports Cup quarter-final loss to Motherwell at the weekend.

Not since Ebbe Skovdahl’s Dons team went seven games without a win in 1999 have Aberdeen had a worse beginning to a league season.

This was a season which promised so much, with the high of May’s Scottish Cup win, guaranteed European group stage football and a big summer squad revamp, including some late incoming blockbuster attacking talent.

But the shine has been worn straight off.

The stats now also read five league wins from the last 32, 10 wins in 41 matches across all competitions and a wait for an away Premiership victory which will be just a week shy of SIX months come Saturday’s tea-time trip to Motherwell.

Is Fir Park a match Dons boss Thelin – under ever-increasing pressure, from supporters at least, with every passing game – must take all three points from? It feels like it.

Thelin makes three starting XI changes – with Nilsen not out for long

Thelin’s selection of skipper Graeme Shinnie and Sivert Heltne Nilsen together in the previous Premiership game against Livingston (0-0) had precipitated fan complaints and seen the manager ditch his on-field lieutenant Nilsen for Saturday’s miserable 1-0 League Cup defeat to Motherwell.

The pair traded places on the bench for Tannadice, with Nilsen captain and lining up next to post-transfer deadline addition Stuart Armstrong in the latest mixed-up midfield two and Dante Polvara installed ahead of them in Adil Aouchiche’s stead.

The third alteration to Thelin’s side saw Finnish wideman Topi Keskinen – who supporters had been asking to be rested over indifferent attacking contributions – lose his place to Australian summer signing Nicolas Milanovic.

It was also notable to see another Aussie incomer, struggling striker Kusini Yengi back in the squad after a two-game absence.

Right-back Nicky Devlin was removed from the weekend cohort to serve the second game of a two-match league suspension following his straight red card in the loss to Falkirk on August 31, allowing him to captain Aberdeen B in their Evolution Trophy match at Forfar, with Marko Lazetic in the Station Park side, too.

With Leighton Clarkson not stripped either (for reasons unknown), Kenan Bilalovic and Gavin Molloy were also added to the Dons bench.

Just what were Thelin’s Tannadice tactical ‘adjustments’?

Aberdeen boss Thelin has been faithful to his 4-2-3-1 formation since arriving at the club last summer, with what was billed as a signature, high-octane, fast-attacking style.

At his pre-match press conference before Tannadice, Thelin said his gameplan for Tuesday would be “adjustments” to the Reds approach than something as drastic a formation change.

What were Aberdeen intent on doing to hurt United? In the first half, it was hard to tell.

But what they produced, as we’ve seen since November for large parts, was not high-octane.

The start was ok, similar to the Well tie, with some nice touches between Scotland veteran Armstrong and Milanovic – one which led to Karlsson heading wide on seven minutes.

However, United were quickly showing their intentions to exploit the spaces frequently left by visiting full-backs Emmanuel Gyamfi and Alexander Jensen.

Sleepy defending let the tenacious Zac Sapsford in to force a save from Dons goalie Dimitar Mitov, who turned the ball round the post, on 23 minutes. How Bert Esselink headed wide from the resultant corner, we will never know.

While United looked consistently threatening in attack, Aberdeen’s play descended into long balls from Mitov or Alfie Dorrington towards striker Kevin Nisbet, which the towering Esselink mopped up easily.

Or, it was clunky attempts to bring the ball forward, which invariably broke down before the United box. Right-back Jensen and Dorrington next to him stood out for quite a few individual sloppy moments in attack and defence.

On 29 minutes, Aberdeen actually managed a shot on target, Bologna loanee Jesper Karlsson having a ping from range and stinging Yevhenii Kucherenko’s gloves after a slow, ponderous move to work the ball into the box.

However, on the stroke of half-time, United got what they deserved from the opening period, when a throw into the area bounced to Ivan Dolcek and he lashed a volley into the bottom left corner.

Dimitar Mitov: Keeper’s brilliant saves for nought

After the misery at Pittodrie on Saturday, much was made of Dimitar Mitov’s strong post-match words about the team needing to effectively get their hands dirty.

The goalie did his job at Tannadice.

After the break, following a brief glimmer where Dante Polvara almost got his head to a Milanovic flick, up the other end, the Aberdeen keeper made another brilliant save from a long-range Vicko Sevelj strike.

Painfully for the stopper, though, Esselink got the last touch to head United 2-0 ahead from the corner, and though Nilsen seemed intent to keep the ball until VAR did… something about something… the goal stood.

A heavy beating was, for a brief period in the offing, and Mitov got down again to make the save of the evening from Panutche Camara’s vicious effort on 53 minutes, before Krisztian Keresztes hit the side netting.

Aberdeen, meanwhile, stood like statues when any of their team-mates got the ball in the final third.

Substitutes helped spark the small hint of a fight-back, with young Swedish left winger Kenan Bilalovic lively, and Armstrong hitting the bar, before another sub, Adil Aouchiche, sent a close-range scissors kick over, but the boos from the Red Army rang out again at full-time.

TEAMS:

Aberdeen (4-2-3-1): Mitov; Jensen, Dorrington, Nilsen, Gyamfi; Nilsen, Armstrong; Milanovic, Polvara, Jensen; Nisbet.

Subs: Milne (for Dorrington 46), Yengi (for Nisbet 67), Bilalovic (for Milanovic 67), Aouchiche (for Nilsen 67), Keskinen (for Milanovic 86).

Subs not used: Suman, Shinnie, Palaversa, Molloy.

Dundee United (3-4-3): Kucherenko; Iovu, Esselink, Keresztes; Stephenson, Sevelj, Camara, Ferry; Dolcek, Sapsford, Fatah.

Subs: Sibbald (for Iovu 74), Moller (for Fatah 77), Eskesen (for Camara 83), Naamo (for Dolcek 83).

Subs not used: Richard, Strain, Thomson, Cleall-Harding, Constable.

Referee: Steven McLean.

Attendance: 11,052.