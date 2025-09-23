Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reacts to Dundee United defeat, saying fan anger ‘hurts’ him but Dons have ‘nothing to lose’ at Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reacts to Dundee United defeat, saying fan anger ‘hurts’ him but Dons have ‘nothing to lose’ at Motherwell

'We feel the same - we feel anger, we feel frustration. But the only way to fix this is to step up and be much, much, much better on Saturday.'

Aberdeen had coach Jimmy Thelin during the Premiership defeat to Dundee United. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen had coach Jimmy Thelin during the Premiership defeat to Dundee United. Image: SNS.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin says the frustration of fans at the grim start to the season is hurting him – but his side have “nothing to lose” in their trip to Motherwell this Saturday evening.

The Dons remain pointless, goalless and rock-bottom of the Premiership after five matches following their 2-0 defeat to Dundee United at Tannadice on Tuesday – the club’s worst opening to a top-flight campaign in 26 years.

Home supporters chanted “you’re getting sacked in the morning” at the Reds gaffer during a painful 90 minutes, with cameras catching some travelling Aberdeen fans joining in.

With the Dons also jeered again by away supporters at full-time as the players and staff went over thank them for their efforts, Thelin admits he is feeling the sting of the fans’ anger.

He said: “Of course, it hurts you when you see the frustration. As a manager and a team the job is to put a smile on the faces of the fans and feel this connection.

“When you are in tough times you have to give everything. We need to show them on Saturday (at Motherwell).

“I have strong belief in these players.”

Thelin said: “You see the frustration and anger among the fans after the game.

“Right now we have one point and zero goals scored so far in the (league) season.

“We have big expectations and much higher goals than right now.

“We feel the same – we feel anger, we feel frustration. But the only way to fix this is to step up and be much, much, much better on Saturday.

“You can’t hide.”

Thelin: Aberdeen were stiff v Dundee United

Aberdeen boss Thelin felt his team were “stiff” at Tannadice, where goals from Ivan Dolcek and Bert Esselink settled the contest.

The Dons only really got going in the dying stages when the likes of young Swedish winger Kenan Bilalovic were sent on to try to salvage things.

Thelin, urging his players to follow former Premier League player Stuart Armstrong’s example from the game, said: “When you see the team playing today, some parts when we have nothing to lose in the end, some players (were) stepping out and showing more and we started creating more.

“But in the beginning we were quite stiff as a team.

“You see Stuart Armstrong today – this experience. He wants the ball. He missed some passes, but he wants to take the ball again and find this composure as a player.”

Aberdeen's Sivert Heltne Nilsen, Stuart Armstrong and Kevin Nisbet after conceding to Dundee United. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Sivert Heltne Nilsen, Stuart Armstrong and Kevin Nisbet after conceding to Dundee United. Image: SNS.

He added: “Playing with that composure is really important and that’s why I have to take the pressure off the players and take responsibility and play with the qualities they have as individuals as a team.

“We expected a much better performance today and now we have some more days. When we play football we have to find the rhythm of the game.”

‘We can’t go deeper – we have nothing to lose’

Jimmy Thelin at Tannadice. Image: SNS.

Thelin – who said midfielder Leighton Clarkson was left out of the squad for Tuesday’s game to rest him for Saturday’s Premiership revenge mission with weekend League Cup opponents Motherwell – also said his team “can’t go deeper” than their current plight.

He said: “We are last in the table, zero goals.

“We can’t go deeper than we are right now – on Saturday we have nothing to lose and everything to win.

“We’re rock bottom so the only thing we can do is become better. Hopefully you can get this tension out of your body when you play.”

Conversation