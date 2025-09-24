Aberdeen fan view: Jimmy Thelin needs to find radical answers to fix this mess

Aberdeen have amassed an array of attacking threats which would be the envy of most Dons managers this century.

They are throwing them all at what is becoming a pathetic pursuit of the merest of rewards.

Yet, if anything, it is devolving. There is not the slightest sign of connection, fluidity or understanding.

In the fleeting moments when it briefly feels as if the Dons may flicker into any sort of life, it is invariably the result of a single player carrying the ball into the opposing box, before equally quickly being encircled by defenders and cut off from their scattering of jersey-mates.

For on the season’s evidence to date, it would be a stretch to call them team-mates.

Had this squad been delivered by a Swedish furniture manufacturer rather than a football coach, one would be tempted to send it back, for whilst almost all of the individual parts appear solid enough in their own right, they stubbornly refuse to fit together, however many different orientations are tried.

If these are teething troubles, they should have been resolved long before now.

Aberdeen did not seem ready to meet the season on its opening day, and they have wasted far too much of it trying to fix the wagon while it is already in motion.

That has led to incoherence and panic, as an unworkably bloated squad is turned every which way trying to alight upon some combination which can fashion even a single goal or point.

Players go from the starting line-up to out of the squad and back again, with no consistency in their relationships or recognisability to what they are expecting to achieve.

It is Jimmy Thelin’s mess to fix, for the investment made is miles past the point of return. His response must now be radical.