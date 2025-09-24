Aberdeen fan view: Jimmy Thelin needs to find radical answers to fix this mess

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: Jimmy Thelin needs to find radical answers to fix this mess

Chris Crighton reflects on Aberdeen's 2-0 loss against Dundee United at Tannadice.

Aberdeen's Alexander Jensen is dejected after defeat against Dundee United. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Alexander Jensen is dejected after defeat against Dundee United. Image: SNS.
By Chris Crighton

Aberdeen have amassed an array of attacking threats which would be the envy of most Dons managers this century.

They are throwing them all at what is becoming a pathetic pursuit of the merest of rewards.

Yet, if anything, it is devolving. There is not the slightest sign of connection, fluidity or understanding.

In the fleeting moments when it briefly feels as if the Dons may flicker into any sort of life, it is invariably the result of a single player carrying the ball into the opposing box, before equally quickly being encircled by defenders and cut off from their scattering of jersey-mates.

For on the season’s evidence to date, it would be a stretch to call them team-mates.

Had this squad been delivered by a Swedish furniture manufacturer rather than a football coach, one would be tempted to send it back, for whilst almost all of the individual parts appear solid enough in their own right, they stubbornly refuse to fit together, however many different orientations are tried.

Aberdeen fans vent frustrations at full time. Image: SNS.

If these are teething troubles, they should have been resolved long before now.

Aberdeen did not seem ready to meet the season on its opening day, and they have wasted far too much of it trying to fix the wagon while it is already in motion.

That has led to incoherence and panic, as an unworkably bloated squad is turned every which way trying to alight upon some combination which can fashion even a single goal or point.

Players go from the starting line-up to out of the squad and back again, with no consistency in their relationships or recognisability to what they are expecting to achieve.

It is Jimmy Thelin’s mess to fix, for the investment made is miles past the point of return. His response must now be radical.

Conversation