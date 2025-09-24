How did Aberdeen’s first-team quartet perform at Forfar?

Aberdeen’s young team were joined by some distinguished team-mates for their Challenge Cup tie at Forfar on Tuesday.

Latvia captain Kristers Tobers stepped up his rehabilitation from injury as he completed the full 90 minutes alongside Dons vice-captain Nicky Devlin and summer signings Marko Lazetic and Mitchel Frame.

We assess how the first team quartet performed at Station Park in the 2-1 defeat to the League Two Loons.

Kristers Tobers

The Latvian’s last competitive action for the Dons was from the substitutes’ bench in the Scottish Cup triumph at Hampden in May.

His return to the first-team squad cannot come quick enough.

Tobers looked comfortable throughout his appearance at Station Park but did blot his copybook by allowing Loons captain Stuart Morrison to wriggle free to stab home the opener.

But the defender did not let his mistake affect him and he combined well with young Lewis Carrol in the heart of the Dons defence.

Tobers was also quick to get the Dons on the front foot when in possession and showed a willingness to break forward for his team.

One surging run almost taking him clear on goal before he was stopped by a tackle from Forfar’s Mackenzie Lemon but provided he has no ill-effects he surely must be in contention for a first-team return at Motherwell on Saturday.

Nicky Devlin

Devlin, who featured as he was suspended for the first-team’s Premiership tie at Dundee United on Tuesday, was the most experienced player in a red shirt and it showed.

A vocal presence throughout the game, the Scotland international was the organiser in chief at the back for Stuart Duff’s young Dons.

The 31-year-old’s appearance at right back meant B team captain Dylan Lobban reverted to an attacking winger role but Devlin linked up well with the young skipper as they provided a constant threat down the right side.

A miscommunication with centre-half Lewis Carrol led to Devlin passing the ball out to concede the corner which gave Forfar an early lead.

But he came very close to making amends with a bullet header from the Dons first corner of the game just before half-time which was matched by a fine save from Forfar goalkeeper Neil Stafford.

Marko Lazetic

It was a frustrating 70 minutes for the 21-year-old Serbian striker.

The former Milan forward had chances in the first half against Forfar but a combination of poor finishing and good defending denied him on several occasions.

He fired a 25-yard free kick into the Loons wall before blasting the rebound high over the crossbar.

Lazetic also should have hit the target with a volley from 12 yards after Lobban had picked him out in the penalty box with an inch-perfect cross.

He also saw a netbound shot after Forfar keeper Stafford had saved Devlin’s header deflected wide just before the break.

Replaced by Tristan Stephen in the 70th minute.

Mitchel Frame

Arguably Aberdeen’s best performer at Station Park, Frame grew in stature as the game progressed.

Deployed at left back, the signing from Celtic showed his defensive capabilities in the first half but was a much stronger attacking threat after the break.

He made some surging runs down the left and matched them with an end product with some dangerous deliveries into the box.

Frame thought he had opened his account for the Dons too when he got into the box to lift the ball over Stafford in the Loons goal but his effort was chalked off for offside.

Overall, an encouraging showing from the Scotland under-21 international in Angus.

Praise for first team members’ attitude

Dons B team coach Duff has been able to call on a first-team players in B team games this season and he believes the attitude of those who have been involved has been important for their younger team-mates.

He said: “It’s been a great learning curve for the younger players. I must give credit to every single one of the first team guys who have played whether it has been in the KDM Trophy or the Aberdeenshire Cup, they’ve applied themselves well.

“Their attitude and their professionalism is top-notch, so I can’t really say anything negative about that.

“Normally you can get a few whose head will be elsewhere. However, the boys that have come and played with us have been absolutely fantastic, and the biggest compliment I can give to them is that our players notch up a level after playing with them.

“There are good learnings for them and it’s great to see they’re still speaking about playing alongside the first-team players a few days later, and what their types of movements were, or guidance given during the game.

“It’s a no-brainer for me as a coach and it’s something that I would thoroughly encourage, and we’ve taken a lot of great benefit from it.”

Despite having senior players involved at Station Park Duff was disappointed not to take anything from the game, the club’s fourth defeat in four games in the tournament.

He said: “If I’m being honest, it’s probably the fixture that we’ve had in this competition that we’ve come away thinking it was a missed opportunity.

“We really have a good bit of momentum but I don’t think they had to work particularly hard to score which was disappointing.”