The Aberdeen game I’ll never forget: Beth Wallace on the day the Dons gave Celtic an almighty Scottish Cup scare

Beth Wallace is the latest Dons fan to revisit a game which left a lasting impression as an Aberdeen supporter.

From taking it all in to soaking up the glory of Gothenburg – or sharing a special day with someone, every fan has a moment which is etched in their memory.

But the one requirement is a simple one – you had to be there in person.

Following European Tour golf professional Richie Ramsay’s debut last week, radio DJ Wallace recalls her visit to the national stadium last year for the Scottish Cup semi-final.

A day where expectations were low turned out to be a pulsating 120 minutes of drama, and more, which she will never forget.

Wallace was a reluctant spectator at first

Aberdeen’s visit to Hampden in 2024 for the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic may not have had a happy ending for Dons fans.

But for Wallace, the sheer drama which unfolded at Hampden as the Dons refused to accept their fate not once but twice before eventually losing out in an equally dramatic penalty shootout makes is the one game she will not forget.

Wallace, like so many Dons supporters, had made the trip to Glasgow in hope rather than expectation.

She said: “From a neutral point of view, I think it was an incredible advert for the Scottish game and stands out so much because I just didn’t expect it.

“I’d stayed in Glasgow the night before, and I’d been out late, so I sat in my seat at Hampden, and I was like ‘I don’t want to be here, we’re absolutely going to get throttled, it’s going to be horrendous and I’m feeling a bit tender.’

“Then, two minutes in, Bojan Miovski scored to put us ahead and I was like, ‘oh, I’ve totally changed my mind, actually, I do want to be here.’

“It is one of my most favourite games of football that I’ve ever been to.”

How a day of high drama at Hampden unfolded

Aberdeen, with interim boss Peter Leven in charge for the second time after caretaker manager Neil Warnock’s shambolic 33-day tenure came to an end, were given no chance of causing an upset against the Hoops.

But the Dons stunned Brendan Rodgers’ side by taking a second minute lead as Bojan Miovski fired past Joe Hart.

The lead lasted 19 minutes as a mistake from Angus MacDonald led to Nicolas Kuhn’s equaliser for Celtic.

When James Forrest fired the Hoops into the lead in the 62nd minute it looked as if that would be it for the Dons but substitute Ester Sokler came off the bench to head home a last-minute equaliser to take the tie to extra-time.

As the tension increased Matt O’Riley netted in stoppage time at the end of the first half of extra-time to restore Celtic’s lead.

But there was yet another twist as MacDonald atoned for his earlier mistake with a 119th minute header to take the enthralling game to penalties.

Still the twists continued with Ryan Duncan hitting the post with his spot kick to give Hart the chance to win the game for Celtic, only for the goalkeeper to also strike the woodwork.

However, Hart made amends to save Killian Phillips’ effort and send his side through to the final.

‘You couldn’t write it’

Despite Aberdeen’s valiant effort coming up short to leave Dons fans dejected, Wallace insists the game deserves to be remembered as a day of pride for the Red Army.

She said: “It was a crazy game. When you look back now and think of Sokler scoring in the 90th minute and then MacDonald scoring again in 119th minute it’s unbelievable. You couldn’t write it.

“It was so much fun, and I think sometimes we miss the fun of football, because that’s what it’s supposed to be at the end of the day.

“Okay, we get annoyed at our team and disappointed when things don’t go our way, but we go back because we enjoy it and it’s fun.

“That’s what we want to get out of it, enjoyment; and despite losing that day, I definitely had fun.

“I was there with my dad, and I remember that feeling of being buzzing with him and hugging him.

“That’s what football’s all about, the emotion, the ups and the downs of it, and that game just encapsulates exactly why we love football, even if we didn’t win in the end.

“Football is a game which can have you feeling really good for one minute, and then the next it comes crashing down.

“Of course, it hurt when we lost, but it wasn’t the end of the world, because we were proud of the team and how they managed to get themselves back into the game every single time.”