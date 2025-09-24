Jimmy Thelin on resting Aberdeen playmaker Leighton Clarkson at Dundee United – despite midfielder’s two starts this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jimmy Thelin on resting Aberdeen playmaker Leighton Clarkson at Dundee United – despite midfielder’s two starts this season

As well as explaining why he left Leighton Clarkson out of his squad at Tannadice, Aberdeen boss Thelin admitted the time for talking is over amid his team's horror start to the campaign.

Leighton Clarkson with the Aberdeen directors at Tannadice on Tuesday. Image: SNS.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has given his reasoning for the surprise exclusion of midfield playmaker Leighton Clarkson from his matchday squad for Tuesday’s Premiership defeat at Dundee United.

The lost-looking Dons’ winless and goalless start to the top-flight campaign continued – and is now the club’s worst league opening since the 1999 Reds’ seven-game losing start under Ebbe Skovdahl.

While 23-year-old former Liverpool youngster Clarkson was at Tannadice, he was not stripped and spent the game in the director’s box with a glum-faced Aberdeen delegation.

Under-pressure gaffer Thelin, managing a large squad following another transfer window of significant investment in his Pittodrie project, confirmed he simply chose to go with other options in his squad of 20 against United, with one eye on the Premiership game at Motherwell to come on Saturday night.

He said: “He (Clarkson) was the 21st one, because we have played a lot now and we have another game on Saturday.

“We chose some other players for what we thought we should use in the situations with the set-plays (at Tannadice).”

One of Aberdeen’s most gifted technical talents, Clarkson has started just twice across nine matches in all competitions so far this term – the league losses to Hearts and Falkirk.

Leighton Clarkson, right, of Aberdeen in action against Falkirk. Image: Shutterstock.
With a further six substitute appearances, he has averaged 44 minutes of action in the fixtures in which he has featured.

Clarkson was not the only player to miss out on the squad for Tannadice, with Serbian frontman Marko Lazetic, signed after lengthy negotiations with AC Milan, playing in the B team’s Evolution Trophy defeat at Station Park.

He was replaced in the first-team cohort by another summer signing, Australia international Kusini Yengi.

Club captain Graeme Shinnie was on the bench at Tannadice as Aberdeen tried to recover from Ivan Dolcek and Bert Esselink goals for the home side.

But veteran Shinnie was not sent on as part of efforts to salvage the situation.

On not using his skipper, Thelin added: “We play on Saturday and then the game went in another direction.

“There are so many games now, and we have to use the squad in the best possible way.”

Thelin: We’ve failed fans in not showing progression from Scottish Cup win

Jimmy Thelin at Tannadice. Image: SNS.

Thelin and his players were again jeered by supporters following their latest poor display, with the Scottish Cup-winning Swede admitting he was hurting at the current animosity with Aberdeen fans.

He also said: “This club has a long history and it means so much to so many people. When you sign a contract as a manager you take responsibility.

“Everybody is working hard but they don’t have the performance level that they (fans) are expecting.

“They should expect it. The way we want to build this team, progress from last season with the cup and take another step – right now we’re not showing that.

“Our job is to create a really good performance out there so they can be proud and see that everybody is fighting everything they can and feel this connection.

“We have a strong connection in the city with the club, but we have to give more, so we can see the smiles coming back with our performances.”

‘We can’t talk more now’

However, Thelin – who it is understood still has the backing of the Aberdeen board – thinks the situation has reached the point where words ring hollow with supporters, and a turnaround in performances and results is the only way to get Dons fans back on side:

He said: “It isn’t fluent right now and we’re trying to find the answers. (But) results don’t come and then the pressure comes.

“We have to break this chain and find another way to come back and play much better on Saturday.

“We can’t talk more now – we have to show the fans who are travelling and supporting.

“We get the frustration, we can’t say anything about that. We’re not good enough.

“Either we hide or step out and do much better.”

