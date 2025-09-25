Ref watch: Did Steven McLean get the big calls right in Aberdeen’s defeat against Dundee United?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Ref watch: Did Steven McLean get the big calls right in Aberdeen’s defeat against Dundee United?

Our refereeing expert Finlay Elder looks at the performance of the officials at Tannadice.

Dundee Utd's Panutche Camara and Aberdeen's Stuart Armstrong.
Dundee Utd's Panutche Camara and Aberdeen's Stuart Armstrong. Image: SNS.
By Finlay Elder

Aberdeen suffered a 2-0 defeat at Tannadice against Dundee United as their poor form continued.

Steven McLean was the referee for this one being supported on VAR by Andrew Dallas.

Within the first few minutes there were some strong fouls that I thought the referee handled well.

There were some odd decisions in the game.

McLean wasn’t strong enough with his whistle for a corner in the 17th minute. He was clearly having a conversation with the players in the box.

He should’ve used his whistle clearly to stop the ball being played.

He also didn’t blow straight away when he realised play had restarted.

This caused confusion around the ground, especially for Aberdeen who had managed to get the ball cleared.

He also used the ‘wait and see’ technique following a hard tackle on Sivert Heltne Nilsen by Zac Sapsford.

Both players went for the ball with Nilsen ending up in a heap as United broke through on goal.

Aberdeen fans during theh match between Dundee United and the Dons. Image: SNS.

A great save from Mitov denied the chance of a goal and potential VAR interference.

As much as this technique is correct in this situation, the referee made a meal of it.

He let play continue, Mitov saved the first shot, the referee then turned back round to give the free kick.

However, the rebound fell to a United player so he turned back round again to let play continue.

He eventually booked Sapsford and gave the Dons a free kick in the middle of the park.

Again it just looked very sloppy from the referee.

I also don’t think the Sapsford ‘foul’ was a foul, it’s just a good strong challenge winning all of the ball.

Brilliantly handled by referee

Shortly after this United were wanting a penalty after a tangle between Stuart Armstrong and Vicko Sevelj at a corner.

I thought the referee handled this brilliantly.

Both players were at it and he stamped down on both players as they continue to bicker after the ball had gone out.

No penalty for me was spot on.

Should United’s second goal have been chalked off?

In the second half when United doubled their advantage, Nilsen was claiming for a foul before the goal.

My first opinion is that he needed to be stronger.

However, on a second viewing he does impede Nilsen with his arms.

I’ve seen fouls been given before that type of holding or ‘screening’.

Although I still think it’s soft, if the referee gives a free-kick VAR wouldn’t overturn it.

For me, a decision like that is a matter of opinion which is why it frustrates me a little that the referee isn’t sent to the monitor.

Let them have the final decision.

Nilsen has to be stronger and more aware that the block could be coming.

I also thought the referee should have stamped down on the time wasting a lot earlier.

I never saw the referee once conduct the eight second countdown.

Overall, I thought McLean had an OK game.

Sometimes he’s really strong with his actions and knows how to manage the game but a sloppiness can sometimes creep into his game.

Conversation