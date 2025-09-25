Ref watch: Did Steven McLean get the big calls right in Aberdeen’s defeat against Dundee United?

Aberdeen suffered a 2-0 defeat at Tannadice against Dundee United as their poor form continued.

Steven McLean was the referee for this one being supported on VAR by Andrew Dallas.

Within the first few minutes there were some strong fouls that I thought the referee handled well.

There were some odd decisions in the game.

McLean wasn’t strong enough with his whistle for a corner in the 17th minute. He was clearly having a conversation with the players in the box.

He should’ve used his whistle clearly to stop the ball being played.

He also didn’t blow straight away when he realised play had restarted.

This caused confusion around the ground, especially for Aberdeen who had managed to get the ball cleared.

He also used the ‘wait and see’ technique following a hard tackle on Sivert Heltne Nilsen by Zac Sapsford.

Both players went for the ball with Nilsen ending up in a heap as United broke through on goal.

A great save from Mitov denied the chance of a goal and potential VAR interference.

As much as this technique is correct in this situation, the referee made a meal of it.

He let play continue, Mitov saved the first shot, the referee then turned back round to give the free kick.

However, the rebound fell to a United player so he turned back round again to let play continue.

He eventually booked Sapsford and gave the Dons a free kick in the middle of the park.

Again it just looked very sloppy from the referee.

I also don’t think the Sapsford ‘foul’ was a foul, it’s just a good strong challenge winning all of the ball.

Brilliantly handled by referee

Shortly after this United were wanting a penalty after a tangle between Stuart Armstrong and Vicko Sevelj at a corner.

I thought the referee handled this brilliantly.

Both players were at it and he stamped down on both players as they continue to bicker after the ball had gone out.

No penalty for me was spot on.

Should United’s second goal have been chalked off?

In the second half when United doubled their advantage, Nilsen was claiming for a foul before the goal.

My first opinion is that he needed to be stronger.

However, on a second viewing he does impede Nilsen with his arms.

I’ve seen fouls been given before that type of holding or ‘screening’.

Although I still think it’s soft, if the referee gives a free-kick VAR wouldn’t overturn it.

For me, a decision like that is a matter of opinion which is why it frustrates me a little that the referee isn’t sent to the monitor.

Let them have the final decision.

Nilsen has to be stronger and more aware that the block could be coming.

I also thought the referee should have stamped down on the time wasting a lot earlier.

I never saw the referee once conduct the eight second countdown.

Overall, I thought McLean had an OK game.

Sometimes he’s really strong with his actions and knows how to manage the game but a sloppiness can sometimes creep into his game.