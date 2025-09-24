WATCH: Midweek video debrief – Does Jimmy Thelin’s ‘nothing to lose’ comment ring true for Aberdeen?

The wait for a Premiership win continues for Aberdeen following their 2-0 defeat at Dundee United on Tuesday.

Jimmy Thelin’s side remain rooted to the bottom of the table following another disappointing night at Tannadice.

Sports writers Ryan Cryle and Paul Third pick through the bones of another morale-sapping defeat and assess the mood in the Dons camp following the Aberdeen manager’s belief things can only get better for his “rock-bottom” Reds

They discuss the rationale behind Leighton Clarkson’s exclusion from the squad and the potential changes which could lie ahead in Saturday’s tea-time televised encounter against Motherwell at Fir Park.

Will Kristers Tobers make his first appearance of the season after coming through the full 90 minutes in the KDM Evolution Trophy game at Forfar with the B team?

With Nicky Devlin also available again following a two-match suspension. the panel also weigh up the myriad of options the Dons boss has at his disposal as he bids to lead his side to their first league win since a 1-0 victory against Hibernian on April 26.