EXCLUSIVE: Dnipro captain who faced Aberdeen on Conference League attack-dogs Shakhtar Donetsk – and personal toll of War in Ukraine

The captain of the last Ukrainian team to play Aberdeen has warned Jimmy Thelin’s Dons of the attacking talent of Conference League opponents Shakhtar Donetsk – while also detailing the personal toll of the Russian invasion of his country.

Oleg Shelayev skippered the now defunct FC Dnipro against Jimmy Calderwood’s Aberdeen in the Uefa Cup first round in 2007 – the Dons progressing to the groups thanks to Darren Mackie’s famous “£1 million goal” in the away leg.

Fast-forward 18 years and the former midfielder is now the assistant coach of Ukrainian Premier League outfit Kolos Kovalivka – who are neck and neck with another of his ex-teams, Shakhtar, as well as Dynamo Kyiv in the race to win the title.

On October 2, Shakhtar will travel to Pittodrie to meet Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen in a Conference League league phase curtain-raiser.

And the visitors – a club renowned for pairing Ukrainian and Brazilian talent over the years – are still packed with dangerous South American attacking stars, Shelayev told the The Press and Journal: “There are a lot of good individual players in Shakhtar, that’s 100%.

“It’s a new coach (Arda Turan), and all of them are motivated to become a better version of themselves. So everyone tries to develop and improve.

“Their style is focused on the individual skills of the players – they try to deliver the ball to the wingers, and the wingers are quite good individually, so they’re doing this all the time.

“(They have) Alisson (Santana – who has since broken his leg), Kaua Elias, Marlon (Gomes), (Artem) Bondarenko, Pedrinho, and the full-back (Vinicius) Tobias – that’s a good player.

“They’re an attacking-minded team.”

European football has been hard for nomads Shakhtar

Shakhtar have, since 2014, been nomads from their Donbas Arena due to the progression of the War in Ukraine and the Russian occupation of their home city.

Playing domestic home matches in Lviv, Kharkiv, Kyiv and now Lviv again, Uefa rules around the war mean even Shakhtar’s European home games in recent years have had to be played in Poland, Germany and Slovenia. Their Uefa ranking has suffered in turn.

Uefa Cup winners in 2009, and Champions League group/league phase participants in all-but-one season since then, this term will be Shakhtar’s first time dropping into the third-tier European competition.

Shelayev said: “It’s a hard situation for all these travelling things for Shakhtar, because it’s borders – it’s not like in the European Union or Schengen, you know, where no borders – so every time if you want to go out of Ukraine, you have to cross the border and it’s like a procedure, you know?

“It’s like when you go to work, your daily commute is like maybe one hour and it becomes not one hour, but one day.”

Aberdeen v Dnipro

Shelayev played at Pittodrie – a “tough” task in front of “incredible, incredible” Aberdeen fans – on September 20, 2007, with a 0-0 stalemate laying the groundwork for a return clash at Stadium Meteor two weeks later.

After Mackie’s flying header in the opening period of the second leg – worth double to the Dons in the days of the away goals rule – it was backs against the wall for Calderwood’s men after the break.

Andriy Vorobey’s goal on 72 minutes set up a very nervy finish, but the visitors managed to get through.

Shelayev said: “We were losing in the home game, and we tried to overcome it.

“It was a bad result.”

FC Dnipro’s demise explained: ‘It was a tragedy’

After missing out to Aberdeen, Dnipro reached the highs of the 2015 Europa League final, where they lost to Sevilla.

However, debts racked up in the intervening years meant the club were eventually relegated to amateur level before being dissolved.

A phoenix club, Dnipro-1, took over the old Dnipro’s infrastructure, including the academy, but they collapsed before the start of last season.

Shelayev served the original FC Dnipro as a player for around a decade, making more than 200 appearances.

He was then an academy coach up until 2019 when the club fell apart.

Shelayev still lives in Dnipro with his wife and children – his current club Kolos Kovalivka are based an hour-and-a-half west of the city.

On his old club’s rise, then fall, he said: “After Aberdeen, in 2008, 2009, it was a big step for, Ukrainian football in terms of a lot of good players came to Ukraine – to Dnipro, and to Shakhtar, Dinamo (Kyiv), and all this stuff.

“In 2010, Juande Ramos was appointed head coach of Dnipro, and it was a big deal. A lot of good players came to Dnipro, and they improved and developed.”

He added: “Of course, it was, like, a tragedy for not just the coaches, but for the whole city (when the club disappeared). Dnipro is a quite big city, and there is no longer a team in the city.

“Also, it’s a tragedy for hundreds of children who were urged to become footballers through the academy.

“There is only a little academy like, and it’s working quite… it’s not 100%, you know?

“The only opportunities they have is just this little academy.”

Russian invasion and war separates skipper who led Dnipro against Aberdeen from parents for 5 YEARS

It is difficult to write about Ukraine without touching on the impact of the ongoing conflict with Russia, and no Ukrainian is likely to be untouched by the war.

Shelayev, 48, while he has not had to fight, is from Luhansk – and revealed he has not seen his parents Nikolay and Natalia, who still live in the Eastern Ukrainian city, another which has been occupied by the Russians, for five years.

He said: “I didn’t see my parents for the last five years because of this situation, because they live in occupied territory of Ukraine, in an apartment left in Luhansk.

“Of course, all relations with friends, with childhood memories… it’s all lost, unfortunately.”