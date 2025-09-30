Aberdeen v Shakhtar Donetsk: FIVE big questions on Conference League visitors answered – by analyst from Ukrainian title rivals

Aberdeen are staring down a Conference League visit from Ukrainian heavyweights Shakhtar Donetsk this week.

Ahead of a big Pittodrie challenge, who better to lift the lid on the Dons’ European visitors than an analyst from one of Shakhtar’s domestic title rivals?

The Press and Journal spoke to Dmitro Kurpas, who works for Ukrainian Premier League outfit Kolos Kovalivka (where ex-Dnipro skipper Oleg Shelayev is a coach – read our interview with him HERE).

Kolos Kovalivka are currently neck-and-neck with Shakhtar in Ukraine’s top-flight.

We’re in the final build-up to the Reds’ Euro league phase opener against opponents more often than not found the Champions League – in spite of their exile from Russian occupied Donetsk.

To give Dons fans an insight into what to expect at Pittodrie on Thursday, Dmitro answered FIVE key questions on Shakhtar:

How have Shakhtar Donetsk’s performances been so far this season?

Dmitro Kurpas: “I can describe it as quite good.

“They started their (European) path in Europa League. They beat Ilves (Tampere, Finland), they beat Besiktas and then lost to Panathinaikos in the third round of the qualification. They lost by penalties, so in 90 minutes (in Europe) they have been unbeatable this season.

“It’s been good performances for them so far.

“They’ve won all the matches in the league, except two – they got two draws against Karpaty and Metalist – but overall they performed really well this season.

“They have a new coach (Turan) so this transition could have been hard, but they performed really well in these circumstances.

“They’ve improved (from last season) mostly in the game organisation.

“(Before) it was more about individual performance and not team performance.

“It’s a part of their (club) philosophy – they buy good attacking-minded players, they perform well. They buy for 5-10 million and sell them for 50-60 million.

“But, anyway, they didn’t perform well in the last two seasons.

“That’s why I think Turan is more about structure and all the stuff – not only structure, but structure with offensive work. Not (just) offensive, but defensive.”

What are Shakhtar head coach Arda Turan’s tactics?

Dmitro: “They play in 4-4-2 defensively – it’s quite a compact formation and they perform really well.

“They try to stay compact, try to close all the zones.

“In my opinion, the problem last season was they have too many attacking-minded players – they think only about attack and they don’t like that situation when they hold (on to) the ball.

“They were not as compact, they were bad in transitions.

“(But) they are quite balanced right now.

“Of course, in Ukraine they are always on the ball. They want to keep the ball, they want to dominate the ball – but it’s not only about these short passes and tiki-taka.

“Offensively, they play 4-3-3, with one number 6 and two insides/number 8s.

“They try to use these mid-range passes behind the defensive line – I think that’s a big improvement for them.

“In the last two seasons, they tried to develop an attack through the centre, and they tried to make some combinations, but teams are playing like a compact middle block, and they are closing all the gaps, but they (Shakhtar) are not using the space behind – now they are doing this.

“They have a lot of fast players, a lot of good individual players, but it’s like a combination of this tiki-taka play and, if they see that the opponent’s team is closing every gap, they want to use this space behind.”

Where are Shakhtar strong?

Dmitro: “They are really good in possession – everyone knows their roles, what they have to do, and it’s crucial to have an attacking mind and be good on the ball.

“This central triangle. It’s (Artem) Bondarenko, (Oleh) Ocheretko, and also maybe Marlon Gomes, it depends… it might be (Dmytro) Kryskiv – but they are really good on the ball. That’s why they can develop possession.”

Where are they vulnerable?

Dmitro: “Like every team that likes to be with the ball, I think it’s the transition phase.

“Their full-backs, (Yukhym) Konoplya, Vinicius Tobias, (Irakli) Azarovi, Pedro Henrique – all these players are quite attacking-minded. They could play in a high and wide position, they could go inside and try to get the ball in the middle.

“But, if the opponent manages to intercept the ball, (the space) it’s mostly on the flanks.

“It’s the price for their philosophy.

“But, like I said, they improved a lot in terms of this. I think that Turan has demanded from the players, from the full-backs, not to only think about attack – because I see how they’re running back if they lose the ball.

“Not only defensive players, but also attacking players in the middle, they are running back and try to rearrange structure, try to get this confident shape again.”

Dmitro thinks the Shaktar’s two Ukrainian Premier League draws demonstrated high-pressing can be effective against Aberdeen’s Euro visitors.

He said: “Against Karpaty, the final result was 3-3, and versus Metalist, 1-1.

“Karpaty and Metalist tried to use this high-pressing on Shakhtar, and it wasn’t so easy games for Shakhtar.

“Some of the Ukrainian teams are not only using a defensive model (against them).”

Who are the Shakhtar players who can do the most damage to Aberdeen?

Dmitro: “Alisson (Santana) broke his leg, and also I think (another forward) Eguinaldo, he’s out of play for now.

“For now, I think (their best player) it’s Kauã Elias. He’s a centre-forward.

“He’s really, really good.

“And also Pedrinho, the right winger. He’s not really tall, but his dribbling is, it’s really amazing.

“Newerton – he’s like Pedrinho.

“Upfront they can be really dangerous.

“In the middle, it’s Bondarenko. He’s box-to-box.

“He can get the ball in the middle and arrange the attack, maybe change the flank.

“But then, in a few seconds, he could be near the opponent’s box and try to finish.”

“Also, they’ve got this Marlon Gomes – in the last season he played as number six, and in terms of structure, he had to be like more defensive-minded, but he scored a few goals. He managed to shoot every time. So he’s also quite, quite dangerous in terms of attack.

“They (Shakhtar) are Ukrainians and (then) upfront, there are a lot of Brazilians that could make a difference, you know.”