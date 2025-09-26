Joe Harper: We need to see something different from Aberdeen

The Aberdeen players need to step up to the mark in the club’s time of need.

The Dons’ awful start to the season continued on Tuesday with a 2-0 defeat by Dundee United at Tannadice with the loss leaving Jimmy Thelin’s side rooted to the bottom of the Premiership and still searching for their first goal in the league after five games.

Nobody at Pittodrie needs me to tell them it’s not good enough.

When a team is not winning games the manager always takes the flak and the pressure builds. That’s the nature of the game.

Dons defender Mats Knoester says it’s crazy for the manager to take all the blame, and the players need to look in the mirror.

What I’d say to that is it’s time for the players to prove they have the hunger and desire to dig the Dons out of the hole they have put themselves in.

Dons are lacking a threat

Let’s start from the role I know best, striker.

Kevin Nisbet is Aberdeen’s best striker, but he has been in the box so few times so far that it’s infuriating to watch.

Forget about winning games for a second. The most important aim for the Aberdeen squad right now should be to score a goal. If they do that then wins will come.

But they have no chance of doing that if there is nobody in the penalty area looking to make something happen.

The centre forward’s job is to be in the box and getting on the end of crosses and putting the ball in the back of the net.

But I’m seeing none of that right now. No anticipation, no cohesion and no threat.

A striker’s job is to understand his team-mates and anticipate where the ball is going. It’s little things which form part of your decision-making process.

Forgive me for harping back to games from almost 50 years ago but I have two simple examples.

If I saw Stuart Kennedy driving down the wing I knew he was heading straight for the byline before crossing the ball in.

However, if it was Henning Boel in that position, I knew he’d make more of an angled run towards goal and the likelihood was his cross would be towards the back post.

If I knew what a team-mate was going to do, then I knew where I had to be.

Aberdeen have become predictable

Sadly, I’m just not seeing that in this Aberdeen team right now.

I am seeing Alexander Jensen head down the right wing before cutting back because there is no option in the box to aim for.

The wingers’ crosses have been so poor and there isn’t a box-to-box player driving forward committing opponents and creating space for team-mates.

The end result of all of that is what we’ve seen so far in the club’s season.

Clearly, the players need to improve on all those aspects but the manager also needs to mix things up.

At Tannadice on Tuesday the Dons were trailing 2-0 and what was the reaction? Take off our best striker in Nisbet to put a bigger one on in Kusini Yengi.

It was a time where we needed a goal and we replaced one threat with another instead of doubling up and giving United something different to think about.

I really hope I see something different at Motherwell on Saturday because right now I feel as if I’m watching the same thing every week and it’s producing the same outcome.

Everyone needs to show something different.

Shinnie must play at Fir Park

Aberdeen have reached a stage where the manager needs players who will roll their sleeves up, get stuck in and lead by example.

Nobody epitomises that more than the Dons captain Graeme Shinnie.

I was amazed to see the skipper benched at Tannadice on Tuesday for what is always a feisty encounter.

Aberdeen missed his tenacity and leadership as they fell to another defeat in disappointing fashion.

He would be the first name on my teamsheet for Saturday’s trip to Fir Park to face Motherwell.

The Dons need to be more aggressive, harry Motherwell and make them uncomfortable.

The Steelmen had the freedom of Pittodrie to play as they wanted in the Premier Sports Cup tie a week ago and they were so comfortable as they knocked the Dons out of the League Cup.

A less passive, quicker tempo approach is needed from Jimmy Thelin’s side as they try to get their league campaign up and running.

With a really testing Conference League tie against Shakhtar Donetsk looming next week Aberdeen are a team in need of a confidence-boosting result.