Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin defends summer signings amidst worst Premiership start since 1999

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin signed 13 players during an expensive summer transfer window rebuild but the Dons are rock bottom of the Premiership, out of the Premier Sports Cup and failed to reach the Europa League.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin walks off the pitch with summer signings Jesper Karlsson (l) Stuart Armstrong (r) after the 2-0 loss to Dundee United at Tannadice. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin walks off the pitch with summer signings Jesper Karlsson (l) Stuart Armstrong (r) after the 2-0 loss to Dundee United at Tannadice. Image: Shutterstock

Boss Jimmy Thelin is confident his summer signings have the quality to bring success to Aberdeen despite a disastrous start to the season.

Chairman Dave Cormack and the Pittodrie hierarchy sanctioned a major squad reconstruction in the summer transfer window.

Thelin signed 13 players and splashed out almost £2 million in transfer fees, to build a squad capable of balancing European league action with domestic commitments.

However the rebuilt Reds have suffered a dismal start to the season and languish rock bottom of the Premiership.

Aberdeen have taken only one point from the opening five Premiership games and have yet to score a league goal.

It is the worst league start by an Aberdeen team since the 1999-2000 season under Ebbe Skovdahl.

Aberdeen had coach Jimmy Thelin during the Premiership defeat to Dundee United. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen had coach Jimmy Thelin during the Premiership defeat to Dundee United. Image: SNS.

Thelin’s Reds were also knocked out of the Premier Sports Cup by Motherwell and failed to qualify for the Uefa Europa League.

Aberdeen dropped into the Uefa Conference League and will kick off their campaign in that tournament against Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) at Pittodrie next Thursday.

Thelin on busy transfer windows

Thelin is adamant he has strengthened the Dons with his summer signing spree and has backed them to make a major impact.

However the Pittodrie gaffer admits the pressure is ramping up for that impact to come sooner rather than later.

Aberdeen summer signing Adil Aouchiche, on loan from Sunderland, is dejected during the 2-0 loss at Dundee United.
Aberdeen summer signing Adil Aouchiche, on loan from Sunderland, is dejected during the 2-0 loss at Dundee United. Image: SNS

He said: “Our main focus is on bringing stability which is why we had big turnarounds with players last summer and this winter.

“And then again with this summer’s window.

“It’s a lot of changes and we have struggled with the timings.

“Of course it’s much easier if you have won one of these games and got some more points.

“Then it’s not the same noise.

“But then the pressure comes because it’s still zero goals and still only one point.

“And the performance haven’t been strong, they have been hesitant

“However the individual quality is there.

“So we have to keep working to try to get these players to perform really well together.

“When they come together they will take us forward.

“So that’s where our focus is.

“But it can’t take too long because every game is now so important for us.

“We have to show that we’re progressing and we’re going in the right direction.”

Aberdeen’s slump continued when losing 2-0 to Dundee United at Tannadice on Tuesday.

For the third successive match many Dons supporters made their frustrations clear by booing the team and Thelin at full-time.

Dons boss working on the ‘basics’

Next up for the Reds is a Premiership trip to Motherwell on Saturday.

The pressure is mounting to turn around a winless Premiership run that stretches back into the previous campaign.

Aberdeen lost their final four games of last season before winning the Scottish Cup final.

Thelin accepts his new-look side are struggling to perform “the basics”.

And he is working on fixing that during training sessions.

He said: “The results are not good enough and the way we have lost the games, sometimes you can think about a lot.

“I recently mentioned tactics or systems or the way you play, the philosophy, but sometimes it’s also the basic things.

“How you recover a block, how you sprint back when you’re losing the ball, how you act in a 50-50 duel.

Aberdeen fans vent frustrations at full-time after the 2-0 loss to Dundee United at Tannadice.
Aberdeen fans vent frustrations at full-time after the 2-0 loss to Dundee United at Tannadice. Image: SNS

“That was the basics we have talked about.

“We went through the goals we conceded the last last weeks and talked about how we can help each other better.

“And how we can be more compact to help the players in those situations.

“If you get too exposed, you need more help when we defend.

“And in attacking, it’s more how we can control the central areas much better than we’re doing right now.

“That’s been our focus and we have worked on it hard, with a positive energy.

“I think it’s really clear for the players now.

“It is crucial that we get these things right.”

