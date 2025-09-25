Paul Third: Stick or twist – Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin is a club legend no matter what

All good things come to an end, as the saying goes, but if the end is near for Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin then he deserves better than to be chased out the door at Pittodrie.

The pressure has been slowly mounting on the Dons boss following a miserable start to the season.

The festering unhappiness among the Aberdeen support reached breaking point for some at Tannadice on Tuesday.

Some Dons fans were shown joining in with the taunts of the jubilant Dundee United fans goading Thelin with cries of ‘sacked in the morning.’

Failure to score goals and win matches can do that but while the frustration among the Red Army is understandable is it acceptable to belittle the man who guided the club to Scottish Cup glory just four months ago?

It shouldn’t be.

Remarkable how quickly Thelin’s stock has fallen

You could write a lengthy tome on just how far Thelin’s standing has fallen among fans so quickly.

A year ago the former Elfsborg boss was being hailed as a superstar after starting the season with a led the Dons on an unprecedented winning start to the campaign in his debut season

He won his first 13 games in charge and the first time points were dropped was in a 2-2 thriller at champions Celtic.

The man could seemingly do no wrong.

Then came a 6-0 hammering by the Hoops in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final at Hampden; a result which did not so much dent confidence as obliterate it completely.

Aberdeen won just six league matches thereafter as their league campaign collapsed but the Scottish Cup proved a joyous salvation for the club.

Thelin returned to Hampden to beat the Hoops in a dramatic penalty shootout to bring the trophy back to the Granite City for the first time in 35 years.

Cue open top bus parades, 100,000 people taking to the streets, and a wave of optimism not seen at the club in years.

But how quickly that has been eroded.

Mixed messaging has put Thelin in the spotlight

Aberdeen are due to start their Conference League campaign next week when they welcome Shakhtar Donetsk to Pittodrie for the opening league phase game.

But it feels like the last thing on anyone’s minds right now with the Dons heading to Motherwell on Saturday.

There has been no goals scored, one point gained, and the club is bottom of the table.

A League Cup exit to the Steelmen at Pittodrie last weekend has only intensified the unrest and led to club officials looking out the tin hats as the questions about Thelin start coming their way.

Following the quarter-final exit at Pittodrie Thelin said it was business as usual and he remained on the same page as his board of directors.

By Monday reports surfaced intimating the club remained behind the manager but was doing its due diligence in case a change needed to be made.

A day later the chants began at United and the manager claimed his side had hit “rock bottom” but had nothing to lose.

On Wednesday the noises from Pittodrie were that it was business as usual.

Where we go from here very much depends on what happens on the pitch.

Clearly, Thelin and the Dons believe the wretched start is salvageable.

However, if there is no turnaround a parting of the ways will inevitably happen at some point.

But whichever way this goes, Thelin deserves better than to be hounded out.

Dons boss deserves to be held in high regard

A consummate professional and a man who has represented his club impeccably, Thelin gave Dons fans their best day in football in 35 years back in May.

He is only the fifth manager in the club’s history to do so and as a result his place in Aberdeen history is assured.

If, and it’s a big if at this stage, he does leave the Dons in the near future he should be permitted to do so with his head held high.

He most certainly does not deserve to be on the receiving end of the rabble-rousing calls for his head which were seen and heard at Tannadice.