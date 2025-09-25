Stuart Armstrong puts Scotland recall thoughts on backburner with full focus on salvaging Aberdeen’s season

Summer signing Stuart Armstrong is putting thoughts of a Scotland recall on the backburner to fully focus on hauling Aberdeen out of a winless crash.

Midfielder Armstrong has been capped 53 times and last featured for Scotland when coming off the bench in a 2-1 Uefa Nations League win against Poland last November.

The Scots have a crunch World Cup qualifying double-header against Greece and Belarus at Hampden next month.

However, Armstrong’s complete attention is on turning around Aberdeen’s season, starting away to Motherwell on Saturday in the Premiership.

Armstrong was secured as a free agent on a two-year contract 24 hours after the summer transfer window closed.

The 33-year-old’s shift in the 2-0 loss to Dundee United on Tuesday was the only positive from another dismal defeat for the Reds.

Boss Jimmy Thelin singled out Armstrong’s performance at Tannadice and said his team-mates need to play with the same level of “composure and responsibility”.

Armstrong confident of form revival

Aberdeen are bottom of the Premiership table and the Red Army are enduring the worst start to a league campaign since 1999.

Armstrong is confident the players’ quality will quickly shine through to get Thelin’s beleaguered side back on track.

On a Scotland return, he said: “It’s not at the forefront.

“What is more important to me is playing football for Aberdeen and getting wins with them.

“There’s a lot of quality here, it is really high.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of players but within each position, there’s different types of players who bring different qualities.

“I think if that wasn’t there, then you’d be worried, but it’s definitely not the case.

“I think it’s only a matter of time before the aspects of different players’ games gel and result in a positive outcome.

“I’ve always felt in my career, whenever you do that and play well, then you can start thinking about that type of thing (Scotland)

“But for now, no, I’m just trying to play football again.”

Armstrong was secured by Thelin as a free agent as he left English Championship side Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season.

Armstrong’s formidable career stats

The midfielder trained with Hamilton Academicals, managed by his friend John Rankin, during the summer to keep his fitness levels high.

Armstrong made his debut when coming off the bench in the 0-0 league draw with Livingston and his first start came in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final loss to Motherwell.

His first Premiership start for the Dons was in the loss at Tannadice.

Armstrong came close to ending Aberdeen’s Premiership goal drought when a long-range shot smashed off the bar.

He arrived at Pittodrie with a formidable CV having won four Premiership titles, two Scottish Cups and two League Cups with Celtic.

The midfielder also racked up more than 30 European appearances with the Parkhead club, facing giants such as Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

He also amassed more than 150 appearances in the English Premier League with Southampton.

Hitting the 50 cap milestone

Armstrong has also surpassed the 50 cap milestone with Scotland.

That 50th cap was earned in a 1-0 friendly loss to Northern Ireland at Hampden last March.

Armstrong said: “It was amazing (to get 50 caps).

“I never thought I would do that, to be honest.

“So, to get that was incredible.

“The big thing when I first started going to Scotland squads was this major tournament thing and how we’d not been there in a long time.

“Then to get one (Euro 2020) and then get another (2024) were incredible memories and experiences.

“It was a great group and is still a great group.

“And obviously they’re pushing for the World Cup now.”

Has Armstrong kept in touch with national coach Steve Clarke?

He said: “No, not regularly.

“Last time I spoke to him was last year, I think.

“But within the group and the guys, yes, I would speak to a few people here and there.”